Disney casts 'sexually fluid' actor as male lead in live-action 'Snow White'

We know that Disney feels compelled to turn all of its animated classics into live-action movies, the most recent being "The Little Mermaid." As Twitchy reported, word is that Disney is going ahead with a live-action remake of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves." Snow White is Hispanic, which is fine, but there won't be any dwarves — instead, there will be seven "magical creatures." Word is that there won't be a Prince Charming, either, so we're not sure whom this "sexually fluid" actor is going to play if he's the male lead.

"Snow White's not that woke, they still cast a good-looking white guy as the prince"



Disney: "LOL" pic.twitter.com/glRZzA3UNe — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 14, 2023

This news comes the same week that Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC, "The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children, quite frankly, is preposterous and inaccurate."

Out reports:

With Marc Webb set to direct, Zegler playing the titular role, and Gadot playing the Evil queen, Burnap is reportedly playing a new, original male lead that was created specifically for the live-action retelling of the 1937 animated classic. (So no, he won't be The Prince, but that's probably a good thing since we'll that probably means we'll be getting to see a lot more of him in the film!) … [Andrew] Burnap has also been open about his fluid sexuality, citing his role in The Inheritance, one of the most awarded queer plays in recent history, as helping him become more open about that part of himself. "On a serious note, it's opened me up to my rather fluid sexuality," Burnap told Glamour UK in a 2020 interview when asked about what he learned about himself after starring in The Inheritance. "I think it's really given me permission to understand a side of myself that I haven't given voice to or stepped fully into in my life before this play, which is a really beautiful thing."

So the remake "will not feature a Prince Charming and will instead focus on a 'stronger' Snow White who dreams of becoming a leader," and Andrew Burnap will be playing a new male lead.

"Snow White and her Non-Binary Queer Prince" — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 14, 2023

New rule: You can only keep casting cute white guys to play the woke princess's love interest if he's a nonbinary furry pic.twitter.com/WahbnVy3Nm — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 14, 2023

Disney be like... "hold my bud light". — AngryMarine (@RealAngryMarine) July 15, 2023

I find that these days my only response to things like this is “GFY”. I can’t marshal any more eloquent response — Granite State Texian (@Aquinas71) July 14, 2023

Double psy-op: "White guy" is attracted to Latina. "White guy" is really gay underneath. — Benchly Warner (@benchly48054) July 15, 2023

How many billion dollar losses before they change course? — Raggsy (@raggsyiam) July 15, 2023

Almost fun watching Disney stock prices plummet at this point — Irishbri says (@irishbri_says) July 15, 2023

knowing Disney, he will be a complete buffoon and won't be able to do anything without a strong woman to save him. — Templar Medic (@MedicTemplar) July 14, 2023

Unless he's gay. Why is Dinsey even going through with a remake if dwarves are politically incorrect? They still sell the old animated movie, don't they? Shouldn't that have gone in the memory hole along with "Song of the South"?

