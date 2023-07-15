Rob Reiner tries to pile on with the RFK Jr hate and well......
Disney casts 'sexually fluid' actor as male lead in live-action 'Snow White'

Brett T.  |  3:47 PM on July 15, 2023

We know that Disney feels compelled to turn all of its animated classics into live-action movies, the most recent being "The Little Mermaid." As Twitchy reported, word is that Disney is going ahead with a live-action remake of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves." Snow White is Hispanic, which is fine, but there won't be any dwarves — instead, there will be seven "magical creatures." Word is that there won't be a Prince Charming, either, so we're not sure whom this "sexually fluid" actor is going to play if he's the male lead.

This news comes the same week that Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC, "The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children, quite frankly, is preposterous and inaccurate."

Out reports:

With Marc Webb set to direct, Zegler playing the titular role, and Gadot playing the Evil queen, Burnap is reportedly playing a new, original male lead that was created specifically for the live-action retelling of the 1937 animated classic. (So no, he won't be The Prince, but that's probably a good thing since we'll that probably means we'll be getting to see a lot more of him in the film!)

[Andrew] Burnap has also been open about his fluid sexuality, citing his role in The Inheritance, one of the most awarded queer plays in recent history, as helping him become more open about that part of himself.

"On a serious note, it's opened me up to my rather fluid sexuality," Burnap told Glamour UK in a 2020 interview when asked about what he learned about himself after starring in The Inheritance. "I think it's really given me permission to understand a side of myself that I haven't given voice to or stepped fully into in my life before this play, which is a really beautiful thing."

So the remake "will not feature a Prince Charming and will instead focus on a 'stronger' Snow White who dreams of becoming a leader," and Andrew Burnap will be playing a new male lead.

Unless he's gay. Why is Dinsey even going through with a remake if dwarves are politically incorrect? They still sell the old animated movie, don't they? Shouldn't that have gone in the memory hole along with "Song of the South"?

