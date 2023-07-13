Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Disney's denial of sexualizing kids in any way

Disney CEO Bob Iger was interviewed recently by CNBC and adopted a position of righteous indignation when asked about Disney being a den of groomers:

Bob Iger responds to FL Gov. DeSantis’ Disney accusations: “The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children, quite frankly, is preposterous and inaccurate.” https://t.co/6gLqWDbQFn pic.twitter.com/c3NtvfAW5l — CNBC (@CNBC) July 13, 2023

We don't believe children should be sexualized in any way, gay or straight. DeSantis responded to Iger's response to DeSantis with a video from Disney's "all-hands meeting" in May 2022, which the company called in response to "cast members" crying about then-CEO Bob Chapek not opposing Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill earlier.

There's a lot more where that came from. As we reported at the time, executive producer Latoya Raveneau said her team had implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda": "I was just wherever I could adding queerness." Disney production coordinator Allen March said his team was committed to "exploring queer stories" and had created a "tracker" to make sure they were creating enough "gender nonconforming characters," "canonical trans characters," and "canonical bisexual characters."

Again, this was all to appease employees who were butthurt that Disney didn't come out sooner than it did to oppose the so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation and assure them the company was plenty gay.

The words "pansexual" and "child" should be nowhere near each other. Is she pimping the child out to different people or something? 🤬 Sick and disgusting. — Your Less-Than-Average Joe (@YLTAJoe) July 13, 2023

How much crack did she smoke when pregnant to have a child representing every letter of the alphabet mafia — Josiah Merkhowsen (@itzkevinmalone) July 13, 2023

That video speaks for itself, Bob — Novel Ideas (@novel___ideas) July 13, 2023

Disney has lost it's core values and destroyed it's long established brand. It used to be a safe place for wholesome family entertainment. Now it has become a big media business diversified beyond family entertainment and focused solely on profits and shareholder return. — David Bryant (@mauidbbryant) July 13, 2023

Back pedaling a bit are we Bob? The other Bob really screwed up and now it’s damage control for this Bob. Bob v. Bob. Disney has a lot of work to do if they are going to plug the hole in the sinking ship. Disney stock is the lowest in 10 years and falling. — Bo Darville (@PostSoundman) July 13, 2023

In other words ma’am, you put your own personal feelings and opinions before the best interest of the business you were running. How is that working out? — Scott M (@ScottM2018) July 13, 2023

How does Disney plan to introduce queerness wherever it can without dabbling in sexuality?

