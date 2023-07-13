This is CNN ... facing backlash for correctly calling Dylan Mulvaney a 'him'
California adopts new math framework emphasizing equity and cultural responsiveness
Secret Service's official statement about WH coke probe makes it even harder to...
Eventbrite declares they actually won't be involved in helping REAL women speak
'Former insider' spills the beans on who the WH cocaine really belongs to...
Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END...
Comedian and voice actor (he/him) hopes you block this biologist and 'hate merchant'...
BUSTED --> Biden and FBI claim domestic terrorism is UP to frame Republicans...
CNN's Arlette Saenz shows she's still 'one of the worst Biden tools' with...
Biden switched to the shorter Air Force One stairs but it's still dicey
Jim Jordan Defends Elon Musk Against FTC Overreach
BOOM! @chicksonright DROPS Ilhan Omar for anti-Semitic rant about Herzog speech to Congres...
SCOOP on Eric Swalwell/Fang Fang shows FBI brass played politics with investigation (sex...
Mollie Hemingway sums up what the inconclusive 'investigation' into WH coke is all...

Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Disney's denial of sexualizing kids in any way

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on July 13, 2023
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Disney CEO Bob Iger was interviewed recently by CNBC and adopted a position of righteous indignation when asked about Disney being a den of groomers:

We don't believe children should be sexualized in any way, gay or straight. DeSantis responded to Iger's response to DeSantis with a video from Disney's "all-hands meeting" in May 2022, which the company called in response to "cast members" crying about then-CEO Bob Chapek not opposing Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill earlier.

There's a lot more where that came from. As we reported at the time, executive producer Latoya Raveneau said her team had implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda": "I was just wherever I could adding queerness." Disney production coordinator Allen March said his team was committed to "exploring queer stories" and had created a "tracker" to make sure they were creating enough "gender nonconforming characters," "canonical trans characters," and "canonical bisexual characters."

Again, this was all to appease employees who were butthurt that Disney didn't come out sooner than it did to oppose the so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation and assure them the company was plenty gay.

Recommended

Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL)
Sam J.

How does Disney plan to introduce queerness wherever it can without dabbling in sexuality? 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CHILDREN DISNEY SEXUALITY RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL)
Sam J.
Secret Service's official statement about WH coke probe makes it even harder to believe
Doug P.
This is CNN ... facing backlash for correctly calling Dylan Mulvaney a 'him'
justmindy
Comedian and voice actor (he/him) hopes you block this biologist and 'hate merchant' for defending women
Sarah D
California adopts new math framework emphasizing equity and cultural responsiveness
Brett T.
Eventbrite declares they actually won't be involved in helping REAL women speak
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL) Sam J.