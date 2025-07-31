Liberal Asks What MAGA Men Find Attractive So She Can (Continue) to Do the Opposite

We've learned over the past couple of weeks that MAGA men — and men in general — find conventional beauty attractive. Look at how they've responded to American Eagle's ads featuring Sydney Sweeney. She's not "body positive" (i.e., overweight), and she's not a man in disguise like Dylan Mulvaney.

This poor girl wants to know what MAGA men find attractive so she can do the opposite and repel them. She's got the goofy glasses down, but even though MAGA men don't find them attractive, a septum piercing would help keep them away. We're shocked she doesn't have one already. Otherwise, she's off to a great start.

Liberal Woman wants to know what MAGA men find attractive so that she can wear the complete OPPOSITE. pic.twitter.com/PZycrWpJNO — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) July 31, 2025

just be yourself — robert valentine (@rcv195) July 31, 2025

I think I commented on this before, but she doesn't have to change a thing. — JoeMCMLV (@JoeMCMLV) July 31, 2025

Just stay the way she is. There will no problem staying away from her. — Robert (@RobertA41392359) July 31, 2025

She's already doing a bang-up job there... — Dr. Jim Lathrop (@traveler1125) July 31, 2025

I will, I will----Don't do anything Different.

You are unattractive as you are and no man (at least not those I know) will find you attractive, unless you're kind, humble and intelligent, which apparently, at least for the last, you are not. — S❣️🇺🇸frdm (@S1776frdm) July 31, 2025

Keep doing what you are doing. — Brandt Reacts (@BrandtReacts) July 31, 2025

I'd say she nailed it. — Robert (@Rob4msuRobert) July 31, 2025

Just be you and you will not have any problem. — Gail Pica (@Glitzynana1) July 31, 2025

It's not looks stupid, it's character; and you've accomplished that. — TopoArtifacts (@HarlanElectric) July 31, 2025

Should we tell her that MAGA men find blue hair attractive, so she'll dye hers?

