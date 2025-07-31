WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with...
Liberal Asks What MAGA Men Find Attractive So She Can (Continue) to Do the Opposite

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on July 31, 2025
Meme

We've learned over the past couple of weeks that MAGA men — and men in general — find conventional beauty attractive. Look at how they've responded to American Eagle's ads featuring Sydney Sweeney. She's not "body positive" (i.e., overweight), and she's not a man in disguise like Dylan Mulvaney.

This poor girl wants to know what MAGA men find attractive so she can do the opposite and repel them. She's got the goofy glasses down, but even though MAGA men don't find them attractive, a septum piercing would help keep them away. We're shocked she doesn't have one already. Otherwise, she's off to a great start.

Should we tell her that MAGA men find blue hair attractive, so she'll dye hers?

CONSERVATISM

