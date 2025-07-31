Cincinnati Councilor Stands by Statement That White People Were ‘Begging for That Beatdown’

As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge chastised social media and “the media” for distorting the video of a mob of black people beating two white people in the street. Some described it as a fight, but a fight is generally between two people, and, as police report, usually lasts one punch, when one guy has a sore jaw and the other one a sore fist. Fox News described it as a brawl. And as we reported, one Cincinnati council member called it a "beatdown" and said on social media that the whites were "begging" for it, apparently including the white woman who was knocked out cold for trying to check on the man. Some have said the white tourist threw the first punch, but that hardly justifies being swarmed by a mob.

Advertisement

WOW — A member of the Cincinnati City Council is praising the black thugs for beating up white people in the Ohio city, claiming “They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for the whole story.”



Victoria Parks has been a member of the Cincinnati City Council since 2022 and… pic.twitter.com/aaHvoENtas — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 30, 2025

Black thugs? That's redundant. Back during the Obama administration, we were assured that "thugs" was a racist dog whistle.

As we said, council member Victoria Parks made the comment on social media, but has since doubled down on her take.

Cincinnati City Council Member Victoria Parks is standing by her controversial social media post regarding a fight that has sparked national backlash.https://t.co/f1pQCaXO2i pic.twitter.com/g2m1ipO3tf — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) July 31, 2025

WKRC-TV reports:

Cincinnati City Council Member Victoria Parks is standing by her controversial social media post regarding a fight that has sparked national backlash. On Sunday, Parks responded to a video of the brawl on Facebook. "They begged for that beatdown. I am grateful for the whole story," said Parks. The video Parks reacted to does not show how the altercation began but captures the moments leading up to its escalation. Following her comments, Parks has faced calls for her resignation. Parks is not seeking reelection. So far, three people have been sent to jail on charges related to the brawl. Montianez Merriweather, Dekyra Vernon, and Jermaine Matthews were the first charged in connection to the fight that received national attention after the video went viral. All three suspects had their bond hearings on Wednesday.

Mom of one of the thugs who ambushed Whites at the Cincinnati Jazz festival claims her son is “not a thug” because he has 5 kids, “is in school.”



He has a conviction for robbery, charges for criminal possession of a firearm, and was just arrested for receiving stolen property. pic.twitter.com/K8ab6bUVtZ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 31, 2025

This unfit clown needs immediate removal. — JUDE (@jude99484745) July 31, 2025

Portions of the black community have been taught to hate white people their entire lives. By every single cultural influence in their lives.



Now some of those people are in elected office. And they intend to use that office smash whitey once and for all. https://t.co/SslJn5QFaP — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 31, 2025

It's easy to dismiss them when the racism is this blatant and stupidly admitted. Most are smart enough to hide it. — W D Hatfield (@Notalibtwit) July 31, 2025

She should’ve been fired yesterday — Conservative Gator (@GrappaGator) July 31, 2025

Cheering on a mob beating in the street of your city isn't a good look for a city council member. We're sure if the races were reversed, Parks would have said the same thing.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.