Cincinnati Councilor Stands by Statement That White People Were ‘Begging for That Beatdown’

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on July 31, 2025
WKRC-TV

As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge chastised social media and “the media” for distorting the video of a mob of black people beating two white people in the street. Some described it as a fight, but a fight is generally between two people, and, as police report, usually lasts one punch, when one guy has a sore jaw and the other one a sore fist. Fox News described it as a brawl. And as we reported, one Cincinnati council member called it a "beatdown" and said on social media that the whites were "begging" for it,  apparently including the white woman who was knocked out cold for trying to check on the man. Some have said the white tourist threw the first punch, but that hardly justifies being swarmed by a mob.

Black thugs? That's redundant. Back during the Obama administration, we were assured that "thugs" was a racist dog whistle.

As we said, council member Victoria Parks made the comment on social media, but has since doubled down on her take.

WKRC-TV reports:

Cincinnati City Council Member Victoria Parks is standing by her controversial social media post regarding a fight that has sparked national backlash.

On Sunday, Parks responded to a video of the brawl on Facebook.

"They begged for that beatdown. I am grateful for the whole story," said Parks.

The video Parks reacted to does not show how the altercation began but captures the moments leading up to its escalation. Following her comments, Parks has faced calls for her resignation. Parks is not seeking reelection.

So far, three people have been sent to jail on charges related to the brawl. Montianez Merriweather, Dekyra Vernon, and Jermaine Matthews were the first charged in connection to the fight that received national attention after the video went viral. All three suspects had their bond hearings on Wednesday.

Cheering on a mob beating in the street of your city isn't a good look for a city council member. We're sure if the races were reversed, Parks would have said the same thing.

