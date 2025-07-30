Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’

Susan Rice Says This NYT Op-Ed Debunks the Docs Tulsi Gabbard's Been Dropping...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy reported the other day, a mob of young black people assaulted a middle-aged white tourist at the Cincinnati Jazz Fest last weekend, dragging him into the street and repeatedly kicking him while he was down, as others stood by and cheered while filming the brutality. A Community Note proposed to go with the shocking video claimed that the white tourist threw the first punch.

Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge chastized social media for "distorting" the event. When a reporter asked her what, exactly, had been distorted, she had no answer.

That's not the end of it. Cincinnati City Councilor Victoria Parks jumped on social media to respond to someone, "They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for the whole story."

So what exactly is the whole story, and how does it justify mob violence like this?

Shocker.

As we reported earlier, Cincinnati’s downtown restaurant coalition released a statement signed by just about every major restaurant owner in the city asking for the police chief to do something about the dumpster fire that is downtown.

Yahoo! News reports:

Video shared on social media shows the fight apparently break out after a white man reaches out to slap a black man dressed in a red T-shirt while the pair argue surrounded by a group.

Another clip, apparently later in the altercation, shows a woman being punched in the face by a man and collapsing on the street.

Was she begging for a beating, too?

She's already looking into it.

She really did seem to revel in the violence. That's not really acceptable for a member of the city council.

***

