Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’

As Twitchy reported the other day, a mob of young black people assaulted a middle-aged white tourist at the Cincinnati Jazz Fest last weekend, dragging him into the street and repeatedly kicking him while he was down, as others stood by and cheered while filming the brutality. A Community Note proposed to go with the shocking video claimed that the white tourist threw the first punch.

Advertisement

This incident in Cincinnati, OH has been described as a “fight.” That’s not to what I see here. pic.twitter.com/mYuoZeCVIJ — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 28, 2025

Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge chastized social media for "distorting" the event. When a reporter asked her what, exactly, had been distorted, she had no answer.

That's not the end of it. Cincinnati City Councilor Victoria Parks jumped on social media to respond to someone, "They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for the whole story."

So what exactly is the whole story, and how does it justify mob violence like this?

Cincinnati Councilman Victoria Parks (D) on the viral white attacks: "They begged for it" pic.twitter.com/xnpJLTBrmk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 30, 2025

Cincinnati City Councilor Victoria Parks allegedly wrote “they begged for it” and says she’s “grateful for the story” in response to a White couple being violently attacked pic.twitter.com/KESHK8IZ4x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2025

This is Cincinnati City Councilor Victoria Parks, who wrote the 3 White elderly people attacked at their jazz festival “begged for it”. Here she is advocating for free housing, food and DEI jobs. pic.twitter.com/k1igqX7YYu — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 30, 2025

Shocker.

Disgusting statement. No one asks for that. I doubt she would say that if the races were reversed. — tmg253 (@tmg25394112) July 30, 2025

Well my my my it seems like Ms. Parks has showed her entire fat ass to the world!! Nothing surprising!! She just said the quiet part out loud…Imagine if the roles were reversed… — M Crenshaw (@MCrenshaw477565) July 30, 2025

This is beyond sickening — lyn (@NOREGRETSSTODAY) July 30, 2025

@CityOfCincy this is who is representing you and how they are representing you on social media following a horrible incident in your city. We see you. — ~ JJ ~ (@jnicolem) July 30, 2025

As we reported earlier, Cincinnati’s downtown restaurant coalition released a statement signed by just about every major restaurant owner in the city asking for the police chief to do something about the dumpster fire that is downtown.

Thank you for letting everyone know the content of your character.

It's now clear that you're 💩 through and through. — Wild Injun (@TrumpsComb) July 30, 2025

What did they do to "beg". Im just curious what started this. — Zak (@ZakFiendish) July 30, 2025

Yahoo! News reports:

Video shared on social media shows the fight apparently break out after a white man reaches out to slap a black man dressed in a red T-shirt while the pair argue surrounded by a group. … Another clip, apparently later in the altercation, shows a woman being punched in the face by a man and collapsing on the street.

Advertisement

Was she begging for a beating, too?

@HarmeetKDhillon — Moms for Liberty - Johnson County, KS (@moms_joco) July 30, 2025

She's already looking into it.

Prayers for her hard heart. — W (@walsh77868) July 30, 2025

Is she asking for the same? Is she begging for it? That’s just too stupid for words. Violence is not acceptable behavior. — J.J. (@journalist4us) July 30, 2025

Had the races been reversed....would she make the same comment? Of course not. — The Saltine Maga American 🇺🇲 (@MariaEileene) July 30, 2025

She really did seem to revel in the violence. That's not really acceptable for a member of the city council.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.