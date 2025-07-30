Cincinnati’s Business Owners Slam Police Chief’s Social Media Scapegoating as Mobs Threaten Livelihoods

Yesterday, we told you about the Cincinnati police Chief blaming social media for mobs rather than the actual people who participated in said mob. Apparently, the actual business owners in Cincinnati aren't thrilled with her either.

A statement from our CEO Britney Ruby Miller on behalf of Cincinnati’s downtown restaurant coalition. @TheRealJeffRuby pic.twitter.com/XB9bQvFYb3 — Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment (@JeffRubys) July 29, 2025

In other words, get off your ample butt and protect our livelihoods, lady.

The fact that every major restaurant owner in Cincinnati signed this is stunning. https://t.co/58KmHCKXFO — Joseph Schuster (@internofdoom) July 29, 2025

They are clearly fed up.

Thank you.



Hopefully this prompts positive changes. https://t.co/4dO7Lsxs5M — Finney Law Firm, LLC (@FinneyLawFirm) July 29, 2025

Maybe they can put the pressure on, but that lady looks pretty hard to move if you know what we mean and you know what we mean.

So this isn’t a one off but an ongoing safety concern…. Why do Democrats insist on turning great cities in to liberal sh&t holes??? https://t.co/mRGJheoU7R — Am1stintheATL (@am1stinthe) July 30, 2025

That's a feature, not a bug. Vote accordingly.

This will fall on deaf ears. The people gripped by the Spirit of the Age cannot go against that spirit. They're incapable. https://t.co/5gzXUbLKL7 — CLars (@ESPNChrisLarsen) July 30, 2025

Leftism is their religion. The only way to fix this is to vote them out.

Thank you. Our daughter moved to downtown Cinci after graduating college. It was a great time of growing for her. We would love visiting. My first taste of chicken waffles! But now I am so thankful that she got a job elsewhere. I am afraid for my life to visit Cinci again. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) July 30, 2025

That's really sad.

Weak sauce statement.

Everybody in a business community condemns violence.



This violence was racial mob violence that scares the crap out of people.

This is nothing new for Cincinnati.



Where is the demand for action from the mayor?

Where is the demand getting violent… — LillianRaisedMe (@LockJaw55) July 29, 2025

It's going to take more than statements.

"This is not a moment for vague promises" is right. These business owners know what incidents like these do to their bottom lines and there employees' paychecks. — Carl Lake (@CarlLake867) July 29, 2025

Incidents like this can cripple a business quickly and they know it.

Never stepping foot there again.



Cincinnati is going to take a huge tourism hit with how they are handling this.



A mob almost kills two innocent people?



$400 bond. Insane. — Scott Ulrich (@GeorgeGorn) July 30, 2025

It's ludicrous!

Kind of sad when the restaurant coalition is putting out better statements than the mayor and police chief. Both should resign or be removed, immediately — The Beer King 🍺👑 (@TheBeerKing) July 29, 2025

This is absent leadership.

Criminals have become emboldened.



The slap on the wrist, revolving door, useless judges who coddle the criminals and send them back into the community to do it again.



When you read 15, 20, 25 priors, do you really think that person has any intention of changing their behavior.… — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) July 29, 2025

It's sickening and will lead to vigilante justice.

