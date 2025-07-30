The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale
The NY Times Has Even MORE Explaining to Do After Editor's Note About...
Big Dummy Adam Schiff’s Summer Stupidity: Thinks Heat in July is a Climate...
VIP
WaPo Turns to Focus Group for Clues on Why Young Men Keep Voting...
Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportati...
We're All Going to Die...Again: Al Gore Reacts to the EPA Cutting Obama...
Political Purge: Seth Meyers Views His Late-Night TV Talk Show as Cathartic Not...
Inland Tsunami Warning? National Weather Service Gives All Clear to North Dakota -...
Scott Jennings Lists the 80/20 Hills Dems Are Dying On and How That...
Something to 'Crow' About: Dem Chuck Schumer Claims Almost 170 Million Americans Don’t...
VIP
Now Is Not the Time for Tariff Rebates, It's a Time for Fiscal...
Typical Liberal Woman Absolutely Loses It Because Gaza Has No Food
VIP
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Mourns for When Journalism Was Factual and Unbiased

Cincinnati’s Business Owners Slam Police Chief’s Social Media Scapegoating as Mobs Threaten Livelihoods

justmindy
justmindy | 11:40 AM on July 30, 2025
imgflip

Yesterday, we told you about the Cincinnati police Chief blaming social media for mobs rather than the actual people who participated in said mob. Apparently, the actual business owners in Cincinnati aren't thrilled with her either.

Advertisement

In other words, get off your ample butt and protect our livelihoods, lady.

They are clearly fed up.

Maybe they can put the pressure on, but that lady looks pretty hard to move if you know what we mean and you know what we mean.

That's a feature, not a bug. Vote accordingly. 

Recommended

Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale
justmindy
Advertisement

Leftism is their religion. The only way to fix this is to vote them out.

That's really sad.

It's going to take more than statements.

Incidents like this can cripple a business quickly and they know it.

Advertisement

It's ludicrous!

This is absent leadership.

It's sickening and will lead to vigilante justice. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale
justmindy
Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportations
Grateful Calvin
The NY Times Has Even MORE Explaining to Do After Editor's Note About Misleading Gaza Child Report
Doug P.
We're All Going to Die...Again: Al Gore Reacts to the EPA Cutting Obama Era Regs and the Ratio is Epic
Eric V.
Big Dummy Adam Schiff’s Summer Stupidity: Thinks Heat in July is a Climate Conspiracy
justmindy
Scott Jennings Lists the 80/20 Hills Dems Are Dying On and How That Erodes Trust on Other Issues
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale justmindy
Advertisement