HA! Just GUESS What Alexander Vindman's Super Unhinged Troll of a Wife Did After Trump Won (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on November 06, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, we saw and covered our fair share of Leftist meltdowns last night as it became clear DONALD J. TRUMP will be our next president, but somehow we missed the fact that Alexander Vindman's hag of a wife completely deleted her X account. You guys remember Alexander's, yes? She's not been dealing well with the reality of what's coming for a while now but it looks like last night was just too much for her.

Poor dear.

Ha.

HA.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Wave that white flag of surrender, Alexander's wife.

Oh, we're pretty sure Alexander's wife will be back, she will miss pretending she matters on the platform. 

Hopefully she took her husband with her.

*snort*

At one point she was bragging about how she was going to start blocking anyone who said something she didn't like but that never really transpired as much as we thought it might. And she may have threatened to leave X because you know, ELON MUSK BAD, but whatever her reasoning for removing herself from the platform, we support her.

Completely.

And yes, she should take her husband and her joke of a brother-in-law with her.

There are so many cherries on top we're starting to lose count.

Ain't it great?!

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

