HA! Just GUESS What Alexander Vindman's Super Unhinged Troll of a Wife Did After Trump Won (Screenshot)

As Twitchy readers know, we saw and covered our fair share of Leftist meltdowns last night as it became clear DONALD J. TRUMP will be our next president, but somehow we missed the fact that Alexander Vindman's hag of a wife completely deleted her X account. You guys remember Alexander's, yes? She's not been dealing well with the reality of what's coming for a while now but it looks like last night was just too much for her.

Advertisement

Poor dear.

Ha.

HA.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Wave that white flag of surrender, Alexander's wife.

Hahahahaha! I’ll miss Rachel.



Jk — 🃏👩🏻‍💻🐊🤡🇺🇸 (@Allygeighter) November 6, 2024

Oh, we're pretty sure Alexander's wife will be back, she will miss pretending she matters on the platform.

Fled to Canada already? — ✈️ Heather ✈️ (@wing_walker747) November 6, 2024

Hopefully she took her husband with her.

Omggggg — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 6, 2024

*snort*

Incredible — Paulie (@pauliebignuts99) November 6, 2024

At one point she was bragging about how she was going to start blocking anyone who said something she didn't like but that never really transpired as much as we thought it might. And she may have threatened to leave X because you know, ELON MUSK BAD, but whatever her reasoning for removing herself from the platform, we support her.

Completely.

And yes, she should take her husband and her joke of a brother-in-law with her.

Cherry on top right here — Brendon 🇺🇸 (@DadioKillerB) November 6, 2024

There are so many cherries on top we're starting to lose count.

Ain't it great?!

===========================================================================

Related:

WATCHING Jen Psaki Call the Race FOR TRUMP 1 of the Most Glorious Moments of Schadenfreude EVER (Video)

BOOM! Scott Jennings Dropped Some Painfully POWERFUL Truth Bombs About Kamala LOSING on CNN (Watch)

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Here Are the Top 20 LEFTY Meltdowns of Election Night (LOL, JoJoFromJerz Imploded)

HA! Looks FAMILIAR! Rachel Maddow Tearily Sputtering as Trump Wins in LANDSLIDE Reminds Us of 2016 -Watch

Ok, THIS Is Just RIDICULOUSLY Pathetic: Kamala BUSTED Faking a Phone Call With a Supposed Voter (Watch)

===========================================================================