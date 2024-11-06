'Holy Smokes!' Here's the Moment CNN's Jake Tapper & John King Knew the...
She HUNG OVER?! Sore LOSER Kamala Harris TORCHED for Putting Concession Speech OFF Until This EVENING

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Kamala Harris has destroyed her political career by running one of the most embarrassing fails of a campaign EVER and now that she's lost, putting her concession speech off until the evening after the election. Even Hillary Clinton thought enough of Americans in 2016 and gave her concession speech the following morning.

To wait this long is just obnoxious and selfish.

What is she waiting for? To sober up?

People who were less than impressed with her already are not at all pleased with her putting her supporters, voters, and Americans in general off for this long.

Take a look:

Oh, she might cackle a little. It's what she does, after all.

She needs to make sure she's unburdened by what has been or something.

Yeah, that's it.

HAAAAA

We see what he did there.

Well-played.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

