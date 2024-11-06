She HUNG OVER?! Sore LOSER Kamala Harris TORCHED for Putting Concession Speech OFF Until This EVENING

Kamala Harris has destroyed her political career by running one of the most embarrassing fails of a campaign EVER and now that she's lost, putting her concession speech off until the evening after the election. Even Hillary Clinton thought enough of Americans in 2016 and gave her concession speech the following morning.

Advertisement

To wait this long is just obnoxious and selfish.

News - Harris will deliver a concession speech at 6 p.m. — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 6, 2024

What is she waiting for? To sober up?

People who were less than impressed with her already are not at all pleased with her putting her supporters, voters, and Americans in general off for this long.

Take a look:

Her political career is over. She'll have a nice job at MSNBC or CNN though. — Allen (@AllenIn2112) November 6, 2024

This right here....this is why Kamala didn't get elected.



Everyone knew that she couldn't make hard decisions quickly, and she would always avoid the American public for as long as possible. — Laurie (@laurieinri) November 6, 2024

I bet she doesn’t cackle once. — Michael James (@MichaelPlaysGit) November 6, 2024

Oh, she might cackle a little. It's what she does, after all.

Sore loser. No grace. No class. The sitting VP and she can’t even address the nation until 6 pm? — Lori Geishecker (@lorigeishecker) November 6, 2024

That is a significance passage of time. — Leslie-Lou (@lalasugarloaf) November 6, 2024

She needs to make sure she's unburdened by what has been or something.

Yeah, that's it.

Sources are telling me that Beyonce will perform — Damon Sidur (@damonsidur) November 6, 2024

HAAAAA

We see what he did there.

Well-played.

===========================================================================

Related:

HA! Just GUESS What Alexander Vindman's Super Unhinged Troll of a Wife Did After Trump Won (Screenshot)

WATCHING Jen Psaki Call the Race FOR TRUMP 1 of the Most Glorious Moments of Schadenfreude EVER (Video)

BOOM! Scott Jennings Dropped Some Painfully POWERFUL Truth Bombs About Kamala LOSING on CNN (Watch)

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Here Are the Top 20 LEFTY Meltdowns of Election Night (LOL, JoJoFromJerz Imploded)

HA! Looks FAMILIAR! Rachel Maddow Tearily Sputtering as Trump Wins in LANDSLIDE Reminds Us of 2016 -Watch

===========================================================================