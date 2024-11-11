The 'NY Times' Reports President Trump's Pick for Secretary of State

Earlier, President Trump announced a Florida Congressman as his National Security Adviser. Now, a Florida Senator will apparently be his Secretary of State.

Breaking News: Donald Trump is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio, a foreign policy hawk on China and Iran, as his secretary of state. https://t.co/Ar2CkAH6up — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 12, 2024

President-elect Donald J. Trump is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio of Florida as his secretary of state, three people familiar with his thinking said on Monday, as Mr. Trump moves rapidly to fill out his foreign policy and national security team. Mr. Trump could still change his mind at the last minute, the people said, but appeared to have settled on Mr. Rubio, whom he also considered when choosing his running mate this year. Mr. Rubio was elected to the Senate in 2010, and has staked out a position as a foreign policy hawk, taking hard lines on China and Iran in particular.

Rubio and Trump shared some uncomfortable moments during the 2016 election cycle, so this is evidence fences can be mended, even in politics.

Am so proud of my friend @marcorubio. @realDonaldTrump made a great choice for his Seceratary of State. #MAGA https://t.co/ZHfbLhymGS — Carlos Lopez-Cantera (@LopezCantera) November 12, 2024

The nightmare of @SecBlinken is finally over. WW3 may be avoided now. I cannot emphasize enough how much watching @SecBlinken LET THE WORLD BURN 🔥for 4 years has been torturous. Welcome to the world stage @marcorubio #Trump https://t.co/crNIdVOY11 — Mahgdalen Rose 🌹 (@MahgdalenRose) November 12, 2024

Having a level headed, intelligent and calm person in this role is crucial, and all of those things describe Rubio.

Rubio for Sec of State! Another great pick :)

FLASHBACK Rubio nukes CODE PINK re: GAZA💥pic.twitter.com/NtqChS3c5m https://t.co/T3PiQgz0sq — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) November 12, 2024

This is a perfect example of how well spoken Rubio is.

If it’s true Trump is picking Marco Rubio as SOS this is a great choice.



also means Ron DeSantis would get to appoint his replacement in the Senate. https://t.co/NIHTuK2VAh — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) November 12, 2024

There is absolutely no one better to serve as Secretary of State of the United States.



Team @marcorubio all the way!



American Leadership will be restored, whether the world likes it or not. 🇺🇲 https://t.co/hc5V9shqWZ — Corey Uhden (@CACoreyU) November 12, 2024

Huge! Just one outstanding pick after another from President Trump. https://t.co/pIDqOe88te — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) November 12, 2024

Incredible news. There is no one better to represent America and advocate for our interests around the world. https://t.co/Xngv8hz4Ch — Eric Teetsel (@EricTeetsel) November 12, 2024

Across the conservative spectrum, this pick is receiving huge praise.

Could be much worse picks but a Florida Senate special in 2026 too. Big big doubt we could flip it but that does spread them thinner https://t.co/DVDTujs3ZQ — Ben McAdams Memorial Acct (@purrtah) November 12, 2024

Let's take a minute to laugh at the Democrats thinking they can flip his seat in Florida. They haven't been able to process Democrats are basically extinct in Florida now. They aren't flipping this seat or any other. Bless their hearts.