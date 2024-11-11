The 'NY Times' Reports President Trump's Pick for Secretary of State

Alleged Political Strategist Rachel Bitecofer Fails to Realize Exactly Why Voters Chose Tr...
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Earlier, President Trump announced a Florida Congressman as his National Security Adviser. Now, a Florida Senator will apparently be his Secretary of State.

President-elect Donald J. Trump is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio of Florida as his secretary of state, three people familiar with his thinking said on Monday, as Mr. Trump moves rapidly to fill out his foreign policy and national security team.

Mr. Trump could still change his mind at the last minute, the people said, but appeared to have settled on Mr. Rubio, whom he also considered when choosing his running mate this year.

Mr. Rubio was elected to the Senate in 2010, and has staked out a position as a foreign policy hawk, taking hard lines on China and Iran in particular.

Rubio and Trump shared some uncomfortable moments during the 2016 election cycle, so this is evidence fences can be mended, even in politics.

Having a level headed, intelligent and calm person in this role is crucial, and all of those things describe Rubio.

This is a perfect example of how well spoken Rubio is. 

Across the conservative spectrum, this pick is receiving huge praise.

Let's take a minute to laugh at the Democrats thinking they can flip his seat in Florida. They haven't been able to process Democrats are basically extinct in Florida now. They aren't flipping this seat or any other. Bless their hearts.

