'We're Not Messing Around This Time': Mike Davis Drops HOT FIRE on Corrupt AG Letitia James

Of all of the leftists who are handling Donald Trump trouncing Kamala Harris SUPER WELL, some of the more deranged are the people who know that they behaved unethically -- even perhaps illegally -- in their vendetta against him over the past four years.

We have already seen Jack Smith get fired, while Liz Cheney is desperately trying to save face because she knows how much she corrupted and rigged the January 6 Subcommittee. She and the rest of the committee hid and destroyed evidence, coached witnesses, and generally conducted a Soviet-style show trial.

As our own Sam Janney said this week, Cheney and the rest of that committee better lawyer up.

Another person who might get a severe comeuppance is corrupt New York Attorney General Letitia James, who campaigned on 'getting Trump,' twisted the law to be able to 'get' him, and then bragged on Twitter about her attempts to bankrupt him.

In a supreme act of gall, she then proclaimed this week that she wouldn't stop.

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result. We are prepared to fight back once again.”



Fight back? Fight BACK?

YOU started the fight, Tish. And you cheated to do it. According to Trump's attorney Mike Davis, you may live to regret that if you continue.

Yesterday, Davis went on Benny Johnson's podcast and promised to unleash HELL on James if she keeps up with her corrupt lawfare. Watch:

🚨Trump's lawyer Mike Davis issues dark warning to NY AG Letitia James:



'To big Tish James, the New York Attorney General. I dare you. I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term. Because listen here sweetheart. We're not messing around this time and we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights.'

James might want to read the room -- or the country -- a little better because there is a new sheriff in town and it ain't her.

LOL. 'Viceroy' is a nickname Davis gave to himself when people were circulating his name as Trump's possible pick for U.S. Attorney General.

HA. We might have gone with 'baron,' but then again Trump already has one of those. (And Barron is a giant of a man.)

We kind of hope that she does keep trying. It'll be her own personal version of the FAFO game.

She might want to give Davis' warning a good, long listen.

And why should he? It's always been obvious to any rational person that James' lawsuits were political persecution.

We aren't sure who Trump will pick as Attorney General, but even if it isn't Davis, we're fairly certain that it will be someone who will not put up with the lawfare.

Davis himself followed up on the video, citing the exact statute he could use to prevent James' from continuing to violate Trump's Constitutional rights.

Fact (and Legal) Check: True.



From the Department of Justice:

Section 241 makes it unlawful for two or more persons to agree to injure, threaten, or intimidate a person in the United States in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured by the Constitution or laws of the United States or because of his or her having exercised such a right. Unlike most conspiracy statutes, §241 does not require, as an element, the commission of an overt act. The offense is always a felony.

We added the emphasis on 'always a felony.'

That sure sounds a lot like what James', Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan, Judge Arthur Engoron, and others in New York have been doing to Trump.

And we're not great at math, but that looks like more than two people to us.

Tread lightly, Tish James. You have been warned.

We don't think you'd look all that great in 'Prison Jumpsuit Orange.'