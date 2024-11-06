Vindictive Letitia James Conducts a DISGRACEFUL Presser Promising She Will Still Pursue Donald Trump

Letitia James really does not get it. She just made a very defensive and angry speech about fighting back against the Trump administration. It was so distasteful. It's clear she has no intention of stopping her outrageous lawfare campaign. It really was disgraceful.

New York AG Letitia James says of Trump returning to office: "We are prepared to fight back once again." More: https://t.co/6xzB7x4wtW pic.twitter.com/iouI5JgWEK — NewsNation (@NewsNation) November 6, 2024

She is quite vindictive. Someone should probably warn her pride comes before the fall.

Letitia James and Fani Willis watching election results tonight: pic.twitter.com/MyLnMwmev6 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 6, 2024

This may have been James last night, but today she is angry and full of venom.

In a disgraceful presser.. NY attorney general Letitia James saying NY is ready to fight against Injustice, retribution, and retaliation..



Umm.. You did EXACTLY that as AG, You worthless bag of camel shit.



Case in point here why your party LOST. pic.twitter.com/ia960U8Ayh — Chris Baldassano (@Baldassano) November 6, 2024

She really does not understand the reason Trump swept was because of this kind of targeting.

Letitia James is a louse and a partisan hack. — MJ (@MikeJ0405) November 6, 2024

She even says her office has been planning for months in case Trump won the election. How about work on protecting the citizens of New York? She would rather abuse the rule of law.

Letitia James is an evil, hateful person. — Lubna K.T. (@LubnaTaj) November 6, 2024

Letitia James (NY AG) is having an emotional press briefing and talking craaazyyyyyyy! — Beau Giles (@BeauGiles3) November 6, 2024

This was one of the most unprofessional things I’ve ever seen. Remind me to never visit NYC 😂 😭 — Tarantula Graham (@TarantulaGraham) November 6, 2024

The arrogance James exhibited was astounding. This is why Trump won.

This was her audition for a NY gubernatorial campaign—provided the liberal white woman ever relinquishes her role. — SteveR 🇺🇸✝️👨🏼‍❤️‍👨🏼 (@flickr2754) November 6, 2024

She blatantly is stating that she is the "chief law enforcement officer" but refuses to accept lawful voting results? Did anybody else just have a head flip? 🙃 — Jen Carbone (@carbone_je70708) November 6, 2024

She isn't worried about enforcing the law. She is only about revenge. She is using the law to enact her own revenge.

She has a cold evil heart and cannot speak without reading her vile words off a script. — Lulu’s Mom🇺🇸🇮🇹🤌 (@eyetailyen1) November 6, 2024

Bring it Letitia you wouldn't know the rule of law if it hit you in your face. There will be so many motions flying that you would need two gloves to try and catch them. — Tracey Gallagher (@asmartbrunette1) November 6, 2024

Trump knows what she is up to now.

She’s unfit to serve — Chris (@3vil3mpir36) November 6, 2024

What are you losers going to do? Bring it. Give Trump the gift of going after him now, because on Jan 20th he'll be in office anyway. — Gringo HodL // ᛤ (@GringoHodl) November 6, 2024

The appeals court has a different plan, she is about to be reversed!!!!! — nana23.8.2✝️ (@tonezat) November 6, 2024

Let's hope some sanity is about to return to courts of law.