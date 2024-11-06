Vindictive Letitia James Conducts a DISGRACEFUL Presser Promising She Will Still Pursue Donald Trump

Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Watch Joy Reid COPE and Say...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Letitia James really does not get it. She just made a very defensive and angry speech about fighting back against the Trump administration. It was so distasteful. It's clear she has no intention of stopping her outrageous lawfare campaign. It really was disgraceful.

She is quite vindictive. Someone should probably warn her pride comes before the fall.

This may have been James last night, but today she is angry and full of venom. 

She really does not understand the reason Trump swept was because of this kind of targeting.

She even says her office has been planning for months in case Trump won the election. How about work on protecting the citizens of New York? She would rather abuse the rule of law.

The arrogance James exhibited was astounding. This is why Trump won.

She isn't worried about enforcing the law. She is only about revenge. She is using the law to enact her own revenge.

Trump knows what she is up to now.

Let's hope some sanity is about to return to courts of law.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT NEW YORK TRUMP LETITIA JAMES

