VIP
NBC News: Donald Trump Threatens to Violate Five Decades of Norms by Targeting...
VIP
The Unbreakable Bond of Motherhood: Choosing Family Over Political Divisions
Mark Zaid Advising Some of His Clients to Leave the Country Before Inauguration...
No Tea for Two: Melania Trump Snubs Jill Biden for First Lady White...
This Is PURE EVIL: Lefty Women Openly Talk About Poisoning Their Husbands (Because...
Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya So'...
Warning Signs: DAMNING Thread Shows Why Blue State Policies Just Aren't Working
CNN's Dana Bash: 'A Lot of People' Say the Trump Campaign Demonized the...
You Privilege Is Showing: TikToker BLASTS Lefty Women Who Think They're Oppressed Because...
Woke Wormhole: WaPo's Top Trending Story Proves Leftists Have Fully Lost Their Minds
MSNBC Host Asks Bishop How to Cope in These 'Dark Times' Because We...
Woman Will Be Spending Thanksgiving Getting Her 17-Year-Old an IUD
FDA Recalls 80K Pounds of Butter 'Cause It Thinks People Are Too Stupid...
'This Is PURE EVIL': Doctor Celebrates Rushing His 'Trans Surgeries' Before Trump Can...

NAZIS! NAZIS EVERYWHERE!: Atlantic Writer Says Elon Has Made X a 'White Supremacist' Platform

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In the aftermath of the 2024 election, the dead media has been unhinged and angry toward a lot of groups in America. They've blamed Latinos, 'uneducated' white women, and even Generation X for Kamala Harris's epic failure. 

Advertisement

Whatever, dudes. 

But more than any large group, one man has made the left go truly off the rails. And believe it or not, that man is not actually Donald Trump for once. 

Welcome to the left's new mental disorder. EDS -- Elon Derangement Syndrome. 

Yes, when Elon Musk is not manipulating votes from space, he is turning Twitter into a Nazi platform. He's worse than any James Bond supervillain. 

At least, that is the claim being made by The Atlantic's Charlie Warzel, who wrote yesterday that Twitter (or X) is replete with 'white supremacists' because that is who Musk is himself.  

Bear with us for a minute, because we're going to show you a sampling of Warzel's EDS. 

X has always had a Nazi problem ....

BAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Sorry, we couldn't even make it past Warzel's opening sentence. 

Read the full article above if you wish, but allow us to summarize. Warzel uses examples from the far fringe on the right -- people Trump and Musk openly denounce -- to show that Twitter is now a bastion of racism and antisemitism. (He neglects to note all of the racism and antisemitism from the left that is posted on Twitter daily, of course.) He then tries to mainstream that alleged white supremacy by quoting 'racist' tweets from Congressmen like Clay Higgins, who simply tweeted recently that Haiti is a nasty country. 

Recommended

Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya So' Moment and it was Glorious
justmindy
Advertisement

Uhh ... where's the racism? Come to think of it, where's the lie? We don't see Warzel making vacation plans in Port-au-Prince anytime soon. 

But his target ultimately is Musk. Warzel rails against Musk for not tipping the scales in favor of the left as previous ownership did and calls that 'white supremacy. In one of his concluding paragraphs, he sums up his EDS pretty well. 

Continuing to post on X has been indefensible for some time. But now, more than ever, there is no good justification for adding one’s name to X’s list of active users. To leave the platform, some have argued, is to cede an important ideological battleground to the right. I’ve been sympathetic to this line of thinking, but the battle, on this particular platform, is lost. As long as Musk owns the site, its architecture will favor his political allies. If you see posting to X as a fight, then know it is not a fair one. For example: In October, Musk shared a fake screenshot of an Atlantic article, manipulated to show a fake headline—his post, which he never deleted, garnered more than 18 million views. The Atlantic’s X post debunking Musk’s claim received just 28,000 views. Musk is unfathomably rich. He’s used that money to purchase a platform, take it private, and effectively turn it into a megaphone for the world’s loudest racists. Now he’s attempting to use it to elect a corrupt, election-denying felon to the presidency.

It should be noted that Warzel and The Atlantic ... continue to post on Twitter. Does that make them 'white supremacists' too? Or at least enablers? 

Advertisement

He also demonstrates what we have always known about the left. They have ZERO sense of humor, in this case about a parody article headline. 

Finally, Warzel epitomizes why the legacy media is dead by posting misinformation himself. Trump is not, in fact, a convicted felon. He won't be until he is sentenced.

Twitter, was happy to remind Warzel and The Atlantic that they are no longer relevant. 

Who needs self-reflection when you can just go completely batpoop crazy? 

The magazine and Warzel still have Twitter accounts because they know all of this is BS. If they really believed Musk was a Nazi, why on Earth would they continue to support his platform? 

It's just like when the Democrats were all calling Trump 'Hitler,' yet Chuck Schumer was perfectly happy sitting right next to Hitler at the Al Smith dinner. 

Nope. Never gonna' happen. 

Advertisement

Psychotherapists are set to make an avalanche of money after this election. We wish we could buy stock in that industry. 

The wellness check has already come back. Status: terminal. 

HAHAHAHA. 

Without Twitter, most of America wouldn't even know The Atlantic exists. 

Never gets old. Never. 

Warzel never mentioned 'hate speech' from the left even once in his lengthy article. Because, of course, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it. 

One of Warzel's claims in the article is that Musk is suspending fewer accounts even though reports of 'hateful conduct' have increased. 

Advertisement

Yes, that is the point of free speech. And it also reveals how leftists will call any opinions they don't like 'hate speech.'

And there it is. THAT is why the legacy media has Elon Derangement Syndrome. 

It's not because he is a 'white supremacist' and it's not because he endorses or promotes such views. 

It is because, under his leadership, Twitter has hammered home the final nail in the corporate media coffin. 

As Elon Musk himself declared in the wee hours of Election Night, we are the media now. All of us. 

And the legacy outlets know it's true. Especially apparatchiks like Charlie Warzel and propaganda outlets like The Atlantic. 

The media is dead. Long live the media. 

Tags: ELON MUSK MAINSTREAM MEDIA MEDIA LAPDOGS THE ATLANTIC TWITTER WHITE SUPREMACIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya So' Moment and it was Glorious
justmindy
Mark Zaid Advising Some of His Clients to Leave the Country Before Inauguration Day
Brett T.
Warning Signs: DAMNING Thread Shows Why Blue State Policies Just Aren't Working
Amy Curtis
This Is PURE EVIL: Lefty Women Openly Talk About Poisoning Their Husbands (Because Trump!)
Amy Curtis
No Tea for Two: Melania Trump Snubs Jill Biden for First Lady White House Tradition
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya So' Moment and it was Glorious justmindy
Advertisement