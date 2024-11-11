NAZIS! NAZIS EVERYWHERE!: Atlantic Writer Says Elon Has Made X a 'White Supremacist' Platform

In the aftermath of the 2024 election, the dead media has been unhinged and angry toward a lot of groups in America. They've blamed Latinos, 'uneducated' white women, and even Generation X for Kamala Harris's epic failure.

But more than any large group, one man has made the left go truly off the rails. And believe it or not, that man is not actually Donald Trump for once.

Welcome to the left's new mental disorder. EDS -- Elon Derangement Syndrome.

Yes, when Elon Musk is not manipulating votes from space, he is turning Twitter into a Nazi platform. He's worse than any James Bond supervillain.

At least, that is the claim being made by The Atlantic's Charlie Warzel, who wrote yesterday that Twitter (or X) is replete with 'white supremacists' because that is who Musk is himself.

"X is no longer a social-media site with a white-supremacy problem, but a white-supremacist site with a social-media problem," Charlie Warzel writes. https://t.co/uyQmXL2IlQ — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 10, 2024

Bear with us for a minute, because we're going to show you a sampling of Warzel's EDS.

X has always had a Nazi problem ....

Sorry, we couldn't even make it past Warzel's opening sentence.

Read the full article above if you wish, but allow us to summarize. Warzel uses examples from the far fringe on the right -- people Trump and Musk openly denounce -- to show that Twitter is now a bastion of racism and antisemitism. (He neglects to note all of the racism and antisemitism from the left that is posted on Twitter daily, of course.) He then tries to mainstream that alleged white supremacy by quoting 'racist' tweets from Congressmen like Clay Higgins, who simply tweeted recently that Haiti is a nasty country.

Uhh ... where's the racism? Come to think of it, where's the lie? We don't see Warzel making vacation plans in Port-au-Prince anytime soon.

But his target ultimately is Musk. Warzel rails against Musk for not tipping the scales in favor of the left as previous ownership did and calls that 'white supremacy. In one of his concluding paragraphs, he sums up his EDS pretty well.

Continuing to post on X has been indefensible for some time. But now, more than ever, there is no good justification for adding one’s name to X’s list of active users. To leave the platform, some have argued, is to cede an important ideological battleground to the right. I’ve been sympathetic to this line of thinking, but the battle, on this particular platform, is lost. As long as Musk owns the site, its architecture will favor his political allies. If you see posting to X as a fight, then know it is not a fair one. For example: In October, Musk shared a fake screenshot of an Atlantic article, manipulated to show a fake headline—his post, which he never deleted, garnered more than 18 million views. The Atlantic’s X post debunking Musk’s claim received just 28,000 views. Musk is unfathomably rich. He’s used that money to purchase a platform, take it private, and effectively turn it into a megaphone for the world’s loudest racists. Now he’s attempting to use it to elect a corrupt, election-denying felon to the presidency.

It should be noted that Warzel and The Atlantic ... continue to post on Twitter. Does that make them 'white supremacists' too? Or at least enablers?

He also demonstrates what we have always known about the left. They have ZERO sense of humor, in this case about a parody article headline.

Finally, Warzel epitomizes why the legacy media is dead by posting misinformation himself. Trump is not, in fact, a convicted felon. He won't be until he is sentenced.

Twitter, was happy to remind Warzel and The Atlantic that they are no longer relevant.

The conniptions that the #DeadMedia are having are indicative of their radically out-of-touch pre-election positions. They still can't explain why putting America and Americans first is bad, so they're falling back to denigrating and berating us. https://t.co/RO5nRoPLH1 — G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 10, 2024

Who needs self-reflection when you can just go completely batpoop crazy?

The magazine and Warzel still have Twitter accounts because they know all of this is BS. If they really believed Musk was a Nazi, why on Earth would they continue to support his platform?

It's just like when the Democrats were all calling Trump 'Hitler,' yet Chuck Schumer was perfectly happy sitting right next to Hitler at the Al Smith dinner.

Nope. Never gonna' happen.

Dear Spiraling Liberals - stop using media of any kind to document your vast mental health problems. Pay a therapist like a normal person. https://t.co/aeHKwNM97i — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) November 10, 2024

Psychotherapists are set to make an avalanche of money after this election. We wish we could buy stock in that industry.

Someone should do a wellness check on the Atlantic https://t.co/slnoCKPbes — Jodi (@APLMom) November 10, 2024

The wellness check has already come back. Status: terminal.

What are the subscription numbers for The Atlantic?



Please exclude views garnered from posting on @X. — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) November 10, 2024

Without Twitter, most of America wouldn't even know The Atlantic exists.

Weird that in an article about hate speech there’s zero mention of the ongoing celebration of October 7th from left-wing and Islamist pro-terror accounts. — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) November 10, 2024

Warzel never mentioned 'hate speech' from the left even once in his lengthy article. Because, of course, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

They HATE free speech.



Free speech means allowing speech you disagree with, dislike and even hate.



They demand total control, and will label anything outside their orthodoxy as “hate” because, they believe conservative thought is hateful . https://t.co/S1E5Ax83a6 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 10, 2024

One of Warzel's claims in the article is that Musk is suspending fewer accounts even though reports of 'hateful conduct' have increased.

Yes, that is the point of free speech. And it also reveals how leftists will call any opinions they don't like 'hate speech.'

Can you speak up, @TheAtlantic? Having trouble hearing you over your final death rattle. https://t.co/uXleARNCO4 — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 10, 2024

And there it is. THAT is why the legacy media has Elon Derangement Syndrome.

It's not because he is a 'white supremacist' and it's not because he endorses or promotes such views.

It is because, under his leadership, Twitter has hammered home the final nail in the corporate media coffin.

As Elon Musk himself declared in the wee hours of Election Night, we are the media now. All of us.

And the legacy outlets know it's true. Especially apparatchiks like Charlie Warzel and propaganda outlets like The Atlantic.

The media is dead. Long live the media.