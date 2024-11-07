Washington Post Reporter's Tweet on Dems Blaming Latinos for Kamala's Loss Sparks Venomous Replies

A National Political Reporter for the 'The Washington Post', Sabrina Rodriguez, tweeted about her exhaustion with the Left blaming Latino voters for Harris' loss. That seems like a fair lament.

Let’s not start with the blaming Latino voters thing again. It’s tired. — Sabrina Rodríguez (@sabrod123) November 6, 2024

Voters on the Left did not find it fair, however, and spared no ugly sentiment in letting her know.

No. We’re absolutely blaming the Latinos. Y’all didn’t do your part. — Wonderboy⚡️ (@VicDaGreat94) November 6, 2024

Maybe Harris did not do HER part to convince Latino voters. No politician is owed your vote.

The lack of accountability is unbecoming. — Black Therapist & Coach 💕 (@NicoleLewisLCSW) November 6, 2024

It's a bit bigoted to think a whole group of people owe you an explanation for their own personal votes.

There will be a whole lot less Latinos around to blame in four years. — Toad the Wet Falcon (@Bgfalcon91) November 6, 2024

lol the largest % of non whites that voted for trump ?…. Maybe I’m bad at math but 1+1=2….. — zo (@lourenzosmith) November 6, 2024

Again, maybe the blame should be carried by Harris and her team for not convincing Latino voters to go in the voter booth and bestow upon her their vote.

We all saw the numbers. Don't worry. Y'all finna be on the next inflateable boat back to wherever you came from — Mixie Monroe NYC 💰🩷✨ (@mixieisabaddie) November 6, 2024

Yikes!

I want everyone who speaks English as a 2nd language deported — shawn allen (@addshawn) November 6, 2024

Oh, wow. Imagine if Trump would have ever said something like this. It's ok, however, because it's the Left saying it. Their temper tantrums sure are something.

Yea lose me on this. Latino men absolutely should some blame here.



White people shoulder a ton of it but let’s be real here. — M L C (@ChiCyph80) November 6, 2024

A white sports bro tweeting this is wild.

I am yet to hear white Democratic women go after white women who voted for Trump their numbers are larger. — MyYejo (@MYejo71) November 6, 2024

Of course not.

Math is math. But in 4 years they might be less — Vicente (@vicentecon) November 6, 2024

Leftists will turn on you in a heartbeat.

Just make sure you hop on the deportation bus on day one pic.twitter.com/2udRUivtOJ — lanceb (@lanceb__) November 7, 2024

it is not tired, but you will soon see — Vengeance Come Quickly (@hajitbsre) November 7, 2024

Imagine how tired we are of Latinos doing things to be blamed for? Specifically Latino men — Jay-Z’s Basquiat Wig (@Roscoe_P_) November 7, 2024

Girl shut the f@ck up and get ready to get your @ss on the boat — Zy the Great (@thetiddyman) November 7, 2024

Don’t start calling out something that yall willingly did? BFFR. Between Latinos and white women voting, going out sad and making others suffer for your selfish ‘I can’t support this’ gain, wrapped in the guise of white acceptance and proximity when you’re never gonna get that… — RSJ. (@TheOnlyRSJ) November 7, 2024

That one had a whole mouthful to get out apparently.

Trump will have them deported, so there you go. I’m going to stay in my lane and mind my own damn business. — 3ChicsPolitico (@3ChicsPolitico) November 6, 2024

If you don't take your tired, RACIST, excuse-making self on somewhere.

Say it with me: “Latinos” 👏🏽are 👏🏽Spanish👏🏽-speaking 👏🏽WHITE 👏🏽PEOPLE 👏🏽with 👏🏽historical 👏🏽Anti 👏🏽Black 👏🏽GENOCIDAL👏🏽 culture.

Similar to how you Hispanics are revising Black American history and culture. https://t.co/f84jOqaYGk — Andy (@Andy68580664) November 6, 2024

When the hand clap emoji comes out, you can bet it's super intellectual.

Sweetie.... I'm calling immigration on all my Hispanic Friends who are MAGA voters that have illegal family members living in their garages.



sharing the contact info for ICE with everyone I know.



That Black and Brown love shit has ended.



Take your cartel shit back to mexico pic.twitter.com/bdBTaGHlGe — Soul Finder (@SoulFinder500) November 6, 2024

Oh. That's certainly disgraceful behavior.