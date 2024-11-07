NYT Opinion Columnists Shoot a Video to Warn Us of What’s Coming
Washington Post Reporter's Tweet on Dems Blaming Latinos for Kamala's Loss Sparks Venomous Replies

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on November 07, 2024
meme

A National Political Reporter for the 'The Washington Post', Sabrina Rodriguez, tweeted about her exhaustion with the Left blaming Latino voters for Harris' loss. That seems like a fair lament. 

Voters on the Left did not find it fair, however, and spared no ugly sentiment in letting her know.

Maybe Harris did not do HER part to convince Latino voters. No politician is owed your vote.

It's a bit bigoted to think a whole group of people owe you an explanation for their own personal votes.

Again, maybe the blame should be carried by Harris and her team for not convincing Latino voters to go in the voter booth and bestow upon her their vote.

Yikes!

Oh, wow. Imagine if Trump would have ever said something like this. It's ok, however, because it's the Left saying it. Their temper tantrums sure are something.

A white sports bro tweeting this is wild.

Of course not.

Leftists will turn on you in a heartbeat.

That one had a whole mouthful to get out apparently. 

When the hand clap emoji comes out, you can bet it's super intellectual.

Oh. That's certainly disgraceful behavior.

