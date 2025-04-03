BUSTED: Cali Judge Who Ruled Trump Must Fund Illegal Immigrants Has MAJOR Conflict of Interest

Yesterday, we told you how a California judge ruled that the Trump administration must continue funding a grant program that services illegal immigrants.
It's incredible that a federal judge thinks she's got the authority to set federal policy nationwide, and it's even more incredible that this judge has a major conflict of interest in the case:
Icymi:— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 3, 2025
An activist judge in California ruled in favor of a group of nonprofits that sued the Trump admin to maintain a $769 million program to provide services to illegal aliens.
Turns out, the judge has worked for one of the plaintiffs in the case. https://t.co/GbwKLS4Y4M
A federal judge who ordered the Trump administration on Tuesday to restore taxpayer funding for legal services for illegal immigrants has worked for one of the advocacy groups involved in the litigation, an apparent conflict of interest that could give the administration ammunition to seek her recusal from the case.
Araceli Martinez-Olguin, a judge in the U.S. District Court of Northern California, worked from 2017 to 2018 as managing attorney for Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto, according to records she submitted to the Senate during her confirmation process. At CLSEPA, Martinez-Olguin established the group's Immigrants' Rights Project, where she 'identified issues for local or state policy advocacy and impact litigation.' That included lobbying San Mateo county officials to establish a taxpayer-funded initiative to provide legal representation to illegal aliens, according to Martinez-Olguin's Senate disclosures.
Remember how the Left demanded Justice Clarence Thomas recuse himself from Trump-related cases because of things his wife said and did?
Good times.
Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin was head of the Immigrants' Rights Project at the Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto, a plaintiff in a major lawsuit against the Trump admin.— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 3, 2025
There, she lobbied local officials to create a taxpayer-funded legal fund for illegal immigrants.
Shut it all down.
Those "nonprofits" are a front.— Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) April 3, 2025
Hard to argue otherwise.
These judges seem to be unfamiliar with the notion of recusing oneself for a conflict of interest and the appearance of impropriety.— President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) April 3, 2025
They know.
They choose not to because Orange Man Bad.
Haven't the nonprofits heard the border has been closed?— Audens (@Audens6) April 3, 2025
That $769 million works out to about $100,000 per illegal alien now. Seems a bit rich.
Someone is getting rich off of this.
April 3, 2025
Oh, indeed.
Corrupt judges do not have authority over POTUS https://t.co/XN8gORnh3z— jmeedee (@jmeedee) April 3, 2025
Yet they think they do.
Liberal judiciary are always so entangled.— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 3, 2025
Are there any examples on the right that are as egregious? https://t.co/VyZFrbqbRx
No. Because it would be headline news for months.
Corruption in plain sight.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 3, 2025
Ask yourself why activist judges are trying to fuel an invasion of America. https://t.co/AF74zN5A6Y
We all know why. They hate America and Americans and seek to destroy it.
This is grounds for immediate appeal. https://t.co/LwrD3YDdI7— Windy Palmer (@SaqqaraBN) April 3, 2025
It should get the entire ruling tossed.
