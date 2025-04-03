CNN Lib Claims Lloyd Austin ‘Never Compromised American Lives'
VIP
BUSTED: Cali Judge Who Ruled Trump Must Fund Illegal Immigrants Has MAJOR Conflict of Interest

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 03, 2025
Yesterday, we told you how a California judge ruled that the Trump administration must continue funding a grant program that services illegal immigrants.

It's incredible that a federal judge thinks she's got the authority to set federal policy nationwide, and it's even more incredible that this judge has a major conflict of interest in the case:

More from Free Beacon:

A federal judge who ordered the Trump administration on Tuesday to restore taxpayer funding for legal services for illegal immigrants has worked for one of the advocacy groups involved in the litigation, an apparent conflict of interest that could give the administration ammunition to seek her recusal from the case.

Araceli Martinez-Olguin, a judge in the U.S. District Court of Northern California, worked from 2017 to 2018 as managing attorney for Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto, according to records she submitted to the Senate during her confirmation process. At CLSEPA, Martinez-Olguin established the group's Immigrants' Rights Project, where she 'identified issues for local or state policy advocacy and impact litigation.' That included lobbying San Mateo county officials to establish a taxpayer-funded initiative to provide legal representation to illegal aliens, according to Martinez-Olguin's Senate disclosures.

Remember how the Left demanded Justice Clarence Thomas recuse himself from Trump-related cases because of things his wife said and did?

Good times.

Shut it all down.

Hard to argue otherwise.

They know.

They choose not to because Orange Man Bad.

Someone is getting rich off of this.

Oh, indeed.

Yet they think they do.

No. Because it would be headline news for months.

We all know why. They hate America and Americans and seek to destroy it.

It should get the entire ruling tossed.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people

