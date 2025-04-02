VIP
NPR Interviews ‘Fascism Expert’ Fleeing to Canada Over Trump and DEI
CNN Scare Quotes: Elon Musk Shocked by Hatred ‘From the Left’
Here Are the Number of Illegals Released Into the US During Biden's First...
Trans Woman Inducted Into National 'Women’s' Hall of Fame
Boston DA Considering Contempt of Court Charges Against ICE Agent Doing His Job
NYT: Anthony Fauci’s Wife Fired From NIH
‘Show Up for Work’: Rep. Chip Roy Calls Proxy Voting Unconstitutional
Showing Them 'Adolescence' Will Fix This! BBC Locks Replies on Post About Six...
Female Fencer Expelled From College Tournament for Refusing to Compete Against Biological...
Congresswoman Brings Infant to Work to Tell Speaker Mike Johnson Not to Mess...
RIP King: Actress Jennifer Tilley Remembers Val Kilmer With EPIC Audition Story
VIP
A Conspiracy of Dunces
Innocent California Walgreens Employee Is the Latest Victim of Left's Violent Rhetoric
Masks Dropped: DNC, Schumer, Jeffries Sue Trump Over EO That Prevents Non-Citizens From...

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Legal Aid to Migrant ‘Children’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 02, 2025
Chiara Carenini/ANSA via AP

We could do a whole week of activist judges trying to undermine President Trump and his agenda. On Tuesday alone, we did posts on judges blocking President Trump from discharging transgender troops even after they’ve been medically disqualified, blocking Trump from ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. (that was set to expire anyway), and blocking the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence from firing any employees who worked on useless DEI initiatives.

Advertisement

We missed this one:

The Associated Press reports:

The Acacia center provides legal services for unaccompanied migrant children under 18 through a network of legal aid groups that subcontract with the center. Eleven subcontractor groups sued, saying that 26,000 children were at risk of losing their attorneys and that the government has an obligation to come up with a plan for transferring pending cases.

The law requires the government to ensure “to the greatest extent practicable” that all children entering the country alone have legal counsel to represent them in proceedings and to “protect them from mistreatment, exploitation, and trafficking.”

Attorneys for the government say that taxpayers have no obligation to pay the cost of direct legal aid to migrant children at a time when the government is trying to save money. They also said district courts have no jurisdiction over a contract termination that would have expired at the end of March.

Unaccompanied migrant children "under 18" … 26,000 children were at risk of losing their attorneys. So basically we're talking about unaccompanied teenagers. And Trump already moved to protect children from exploitation and trafficking by closing the border.

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud
Doug P.
Advertisement

It appears that way, yes.

Advertisement

Interesting.

The judicial tyranny has got to stop. Separation of powers means nothing anymore.

***

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JUDGE LAWYER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud
Doug P.
RIP King: Actress Jennifer Tilley Remembers Val Kilmer With EPIC Audition Story
Amy Curtis
CNN Scare Quotes: Elon Musk Shocked by Hatred ‘From the Left’
Brett T.
NYT: Anthony Fauci’s Wife Fired From NIH
Brett T.
Trans Woman Inducted Into National 'Women’s' Hall of Fame
Brett T.
Boston DA Considering Contempt of Court Charges Against ICE Agent Doing His Job
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud Doug P.
Advertisement