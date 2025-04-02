Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Legal Aid to Migrant ‘Children’

We could do a whole week of activist judges trying to undermine President Trump and his agenda. On Tuesday alone, we did posts on judges blocking President Trump from discharging transgender troops even after they’ve been medically disqualified, blocking Trump from ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. (that was set to expire anyway), and blocking the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence from firing any employees who worked on useless DEI initiatives.

We missed this one:

BREAKING: A federal judge in California ordered the Trump administration to temporarily restore legal aid to tens of thousands of migrant children who are in the United States without a parent or guardian. https://t.co/xcf055XjeP — The Associated Press (@AP) April 2, 2025

The Associated Press reports:

The Acacia center provides legal services for unaccompanied migrant children under 18 through a network of legal aid groups that subcontract with the center. Eleven subcontractor groups sued, saying that 26,000 children were at risk of losing their attorneys and that the government has an obligation to come up with a plan for transferring pending cases. … The law requires the government to ensure “to the greatest extent practicable” that all children entering the country alone have legal counsel to represent them in proceedings and to “protect them from mistreatment, exploitation, and trafficking.” Attorneys for the government say that taxpayers have no obligation to pay the cost of direct legal aid to migrant children at a time when the government is trying to save money. They also said district courts have no jurisdiction over a contract termination that would have expired at the end of March.

Unaccompanied migrant children "under 18" … 26,000 children were at risk of losing their attorneys. So basically we're talking about unaccompanied teenagers. And Trump already moved to protect children from exploitation and trafficking by closing the border.

I appreciate your commitment to the inevitable slant of every headline.



You are like the sloped roof of journalism. — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) April 2, 2025

What? They found the children now? — William Wallace Welker (@Will_W_Welker) April 2, 2025

The judge has no such authority. — Santa's Tavern (S0) (@SantasTavern) April 2, 2025

So now a federal judge has the power to order the federal govt to spend money on lawyers for people who don’t belong here? Sounds like a judicial tyranny to me — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) April 2, 2025

This is the actual constitutional crisis. Judges must really enjoy the benefits of human trafficking. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) April 2, 2025

So their parents violated immigration law and we have to pay for their legal defense? — Tesp (@Therealtesp) April 2, 2025

So the judicial branch runs the executive branch now? 🤡 — Ascensionex (@ascensionex) April 2, 2025

It appears that way, yes.

Tell me how much I should revere the Constitution while a single California judge is allowed to confiscate my earnings to pay the lawyers of illegal alien teenagers https://t.co/rdLLyBGIOf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 2, 2025

But they're "children"... — Jimmy T™ (@Shall_Issue) April 2, 2025

The worst part is that you know this has nothing to do with the kids.



It's all about extending the grift a little longer. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) April 2, 2025

A single California judge from Mexico. — Replicant1800 (@Replicant1800) April 2, 2025

Interesting.

She’s a Mexican. Presiding over an U.S. Federal Court. Ordering American taxpayers to pay the attorney fees of Mexicans illegally in America. To fight the American people for the right to remain in America. I’m beginning to think there is no peaceful solution for our nation. — AmericanHound (@American68028) April 2, 2025

The judicial tyranny has got to stop. Separation of powers means nothing anymore.

