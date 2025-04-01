Judge Blocks CIA and Office of DNI From Firing Employees Who Worked on DEI Initiatives

This editor learned a new word today. The United States isn't run by an oligarchy, it's run by a kritarchy — that's rule by judges. It seems we have two problems, and this judge is the source of both of them. The first is the idea that a single district judge can block the agenda of the president whom the people elected. The second is that federal employees are special and can never be fired.

President Donald Trump put an end to DEI in the federal government, but U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga has blocked the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence from firing any employees who worked on useless DEI initiatives.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga just blocked the CIA and the Office of Director of National Intelligence from firing employees who worked on DEI initiatives pic.twitter.com/M02Oh7hUmN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 1, 2025

Why can't they be fired at the president's discretion? What law protects them from being fired?

We have activist liberal judges telling the CIA what it can and cannot do...



...this is wild and completely unheard of — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 1, 2025

These activist judges belong in jail. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 1, 2025

He’s the president now. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 1, 2025

The CIA can overthrow governments...but heaven forbid they cut a DEI consultant. Liberalism is a disease. — 🅿️®️🚫❌✌🏾 (@proxcee) April 1, 2025

These leftist activists need to stop cosplaying as judges. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 1, 2025

Reassign them to janitorial. — Joseph Simpson (@Joke_no_k) April 1, 2025

Separation of powers is now irrelevant. The judiciary runs the executive. — TeamThead™ (@TeamThead) April 1, 2025

Another day, another activist judge blocking what Americans voted for. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 1, 2025

Here we go again pic.twitter.com/XHn9D9a2lU — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) April 1, 2025

It's only Tuesday, and already we've had judges block the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans in the U.S., block President Trump from discharging transgender troops even after they’ve been medically disqualified, and now this.

This is getting pretty obvious. — Bob Dog (@BobDog19006) April 1, 2025

Just ignore his orders and force it to the Supreme Court. This has to stop. — Elijah 🇺🇸 (@TNPatriot2024) April 1, 2025

We have a crisis in the judiciary. — Mark Meuser (@MarkMeuser) April 1, 2025

You want a constitutional crisis? How about district judges blocking the president from advancing his agenda, which the people voted for?

***