VIP
WHO'DA THUNK?! Woke Study Cited by Ketanji Brown Jackson to Prove Healthcare Is...

Judge Blocks CIA and Office of DNI From Firing Employees Who Worked on DEI Initiatives

Brett T. | 6:15 PM on April 01, 2025
Meme

This editor learned a new word today. The United States isn't run by an oligarchy, it's run by a kritarchy — that's rule by judges. It seems we have two problems, and this judge is the source of both of them. The first is the idea that a single district judge can block the agenda of the president whom the people elected. The second is that federal employees are special and can never be fired.

President Donald Trump put an end to DEI in the federal government, but U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga has blocked the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence from firing any employees who worked on useless DEI initiatives.

Why can't they be fired at the president's discretion? What law protects them from being fired?

It's only Tuesday, and already we've had judges block the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans in the U.S., block President Trump from discharging transgender troops even after they’ve been medically disqualified, and now this.

You want a constitutional crisis? How about district judges blocking the president from advancing his agenda, which the people voted for?

Tags: CIA DONALD TRUMP JUDGE DEI DNI

