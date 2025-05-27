The New Republic Questions Trump's Cognitive Health After Weird Rants

As Twitch has reported, we're now at the point in Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's media blitz for "Original Sin" where they're using evidence of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline to question President Donald Trump's mental health. We already questioned Trump's mental health during his first term — Brian Stelter's good friend Bandy X. Lee wanted Trump locked up in a 72-hour psychological hold for observation. A little group of mental health professionals against Trump held a tiny protest march.

The New Republic is going to give it another shot, asking if Trump is in cognitive decline after "multiple weird rants."

Cognitive Decline? Trump Repeatedly Fumbles in Multiple Weird Rants https://t.co/CuaEhKCIQv — The New Republic (@newrepublic) May 27, 2025

The New Republic reports:

At an Arlington Memorial Day ceremony intended to commemorate fallen soldiers, Trump basically alleged that his second term was a gift from God because the nation would experience both the World Cup and the Olympics during the next four years. “In some ways I’m glad I missed that second term where it was,” Trump said, apparently refusing once again to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 presidential election. “Because I wouldn’t be your president for that—most important of all, in addition we have the World Cup and we have the Olympics. “Can you imagine, I miss that four years and now I have everything,” Trump continued. “Amazing the way things work out. God did that; I believe that.” (The World Cup and the Olympics are not scheduled by God, as you can imagine. Instead, they are both held every four years, with host countries selected through non-national organizations.) During the same speech, Trump offered another verbal “covfefe” moment, lazily stumbling over the word “cryptologist” and instead blurting out “cryptolologic” while referring to a technician.

Dear God. He's as bad as Biden.

Where were you 5 years ago? — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) May 27, 2025

Where were they last year?

My sources tell me behind closed doors he's sharp as a tack. — Holden (@Holden114) May 27, 2025

Did you report anything about Biden's decline? Anything?



GFY — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 27, 2025

The person who wrote this article reminds me of a Vietcong soldier hiding out in the jungle long after the war is over. — Ex-Journalist (@exlibjourno) May 27, 2025

You didn't care during the last four years, your sudden caring is too obvious. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) May 27, 2025

No.



This didnt work last time it's not working now. — ThePeoplesBacon (@BaconOTPeople) May 27, 2025

Oh, give it a rest. Nobody actually believes this bullshit. Especially coming from a "news" outlet that pretended to not notice Biden was in decline since before he first ran in 2019. — Nobody (@Save_Me_Elon) May 27, 2025

Speaking of "covfefe" moments, remember when Stelter devoted an episode of "Reliable Sources" to typos in Trump's tweets?

You're trying so hard — Jackalope (@Real_Jackalope) May 27, 2025

Maybe he just has a "stutter"? — Chris Welch (@Chris_AWelch) May 27, 2025

Democrats and the mainstream media told me that this kind of stuff should all be written off as "cheap fakes" that "lack important context."



Hope this helps! — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) May 27, 2025

You're just clowning yourself at this point. — Robert Hogan (@TheBuddhaRob) May 27, 2025

They really are. This is such a stretch from an outlet that covered up Biden's obvious mental decline for four years.

