Permanent Paws: U.S. Navy Secretary Ends Military Branch’s Research and Testing on Dogs...
Soaring with the Bries? Man’s Momentum Sends Him Flying in Downhill Cheese Wheel...
Fake Jake: Tapper’s PR Team Has Him Trying to Sell His Newfound ‘Humility’...
VIP
Co-Founder of Moms for Liberty Slams Scott Pelley
Activists in Minnesota Work to Protect Hundreds of Pieces of 2020 George Floyd...
VIP
Democrats Hire Consultants to Decode 'Man Speak' While Sipping Cocktails in the Hamptons
January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired
James Comey Says One Party Is ‘White Supremacist-Adjacent’
VIP
Dear Jake Tapper: I Don't Want 'Acknowledgement,' I Want Accountability
We Have EYES, You Know! Karen Bass Gets BURNED for Claim 'Homes' Are...
Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers
WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney
Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees

The New Republic Questions Trump's Cognitive Health After Weird Rants

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Adam Gray

As Twitch has reported, we're now at the point in Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's media blitz for "Original Sin" where they're using evidence of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline to question President Donald Trump's mental health. We already questioned Trump's mental health during his first term — Brian Stelter's good friend Bandy X. Lee wanted Trump locked up in a 72-hour psychological hold for observation. A little group of mental health professionals against Trump held a tiny protest march.

Advertisement

The New Republic is going to give it another shot, asking if Trump is in cognitive decline after "multiple weird rants."

The New Republic reports:

At an Arlington Memorial Day ceremony intended to commemorate fallen soldiers, Trump basically alleged that his second term was a gift from God because the nation would experience both the World Cup and the Olympics during the next four years.

“In some ways I’m glad I missed that second term where it was,” Trump said, apparently refusing once again to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 presidential election. “Because I wouldn’t be your president for that—most important of all, in addition we have the World Cup and we have the Olympics.

“Can you imagine, I miss that four years and now I have everything,” Trump continued. “Amazing the way things work out. God did that; I believe that.”

(The World Cup and the Olympics are not scheduled by God, as you can imagine. Instead, they are both held every four years, with host countries selected through non-national organizations.)

During the same speech, Trump offered another verbal “covfefe” moment, lazily stumbling over the word “cryptologist” and instead blurting out “cryptolologic” while referring to a technician.

Recommended

January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired
Brett T.
Advertisement

Dear God. He's as bad as Biden.

Where were they last year?

Speaking of "covfefe" moments, remember when Stelter devoted an episode of "Reliable Sources" to typos in Trump's tweets?

Advertisement

They really are. This is such a stretch from an outlet that covered up Biden's obvious mental decline for four years.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NEW REPUBLIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired
Brett T.
Fake Jake: Tapper’s PR Team Has Him Trying to Sell His Newfound ‘Humility’ and No One Is Buying It
Warren Squire
Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers
Amy Curtis
Soaring with the Bries? Man’s Momentum Sends Him Flying in Downhill Cheese Wheel Chase (WATCH)
Warren Squire
We Have EYES, You Know! Karen Bass Gets BURNED for Claim 'Homes' Are Under Construction In L.A. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Activists in Minnesota Work to Protect Hundreds of Pieces of 2020 George Floyd ‘Protest Art’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired Brett T.
Advertisement