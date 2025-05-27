We Have EYES, You Know! Karen Bass Gets BURNED for Claim 'Homes' Are Under Construction In L.A. (WATCH)

Throughout the horrible Los Angeles wildfires, Democratic Mayor Karen Bass (and Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom) vowed to make the rebuilding process as easy as possible for the people who lost everything (thanks to their incompetent leadership).

That was a lie.

And so is this:

Homes are under construction throughout the Palisades — ahead of expectations.



We've taken action to cut red tape and expedite the permitting process to get families home. pic.twitter.com/JvF7p6v6eV — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) May 26, 2025

This writer wasn't all that great at math, but she counts a total of one home being built.

That's not 'homes.'

And no one is buying the BS Bass is selling.

I see one. I was just there. There’s almost no construction going on. You have failed. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 26, 2025

An epic failure.

I'd enjoy watching your incompetence on display more if it didn't result in such needless suffering. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 27, 2025

Truth.

Cut red tape? It's been six months, and you've issued less than 10 permits.



GTFOH with this transparent bullshit. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 27, 2025

TEN. PERMITS.

To put this into context my little town in Utah is putting up hundreds of units a month.



Hundreds. — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) May 27, 2025

Spot the (D)ifference.

What percentage of destroyed homes have been fully permitted for new replacements? — Anonymous Squirrel Libertarian (@DinkDev) May 27, 2025

Ten, apparently.

No, not ten percent.

TEN. HOMES.

Uno.

Eins.

Ichi.

ONE.

Maybe the foreign languages will gett Bass' attention. She doesn't seem interested in listening to the residents of Los Angeles.

In fairness, they probably hoped to drag the rebuilding process out for years.

This might be them exceeding their very low expectations.

This is going to catch a brutal ratio, and locals won’t need me to explain why. Bullet train vibes. https://t.co/scMbsEXwAN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 26, 2025

Definite bullet train vibes.

Bragging about briefly getting government out of people’s hair long enough for (a few) of them to rebuild their homes after a devastating fire is peak Dem, up there with pretending that your money belongs to the government so they’re owed thanks if they take less of it https://t.co/SxmM0l5CZa — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 27, 2025

Peak Dem.

The fires were in January.



There have been fewer than 10 permits given so far. If that's cutting red tape, I'd hate to see what it was like before. https://t.co/uVHbqDNJsL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 27, 2025

'Cutting red tape.'

Sure, Karen.

Not shown in video: More than one home. https://t.co/ykz7giA63O — Haz (@Michael_Haz) May 27, 2025

We get that Dems think math is racist, but the rest of us can count.

