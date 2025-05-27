VIP
We Have EYES, You Know! Karen Bass Gets BURNED for Claim 'Homes' Are Under Construction In L.A. (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 27, 2025
meme

Throughout the horrible Los Angeles wildfires, Democratic Mayor Karen Bass (and Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom) vowed to make the rebuilding process as easy as possible for the people who lost everything (thanks to their incompetent leadership).

That was a lie.

And so is this:

This writer wasn't all that great at math, but she counts a total of one home being built.

That's not 'homes.'

And no one is buying the BS Bass is selling.

An epic failure.

Truth.

TEN. PERMITS.

Spot the (D)ifference.

Ten, apparently.

No, not ten percent. 

TEN. HOMES.

Uno.

Eins.

Ichi.

ONE.

Maybe the foreign languages will gett Bass' attention. She doesn't seem interested in listening to the residents of Los Angeles.

In fairness, they probably hoped to drag the rebuilding process out for years.

This might be them exceeding their very low expectations.

Definite bullet train vibes.

Peak Dem.

'Cutting red tape.'

Sure, Karen.

We get that Dems think math is racist, but the rest of us can count.

