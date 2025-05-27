January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired

Activists in Minnesota Work to Protect Hundreds of Pieces of 2020 George Floyd...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 27, 2025
We're unsure when or where this video originated, or who the woman is, but it's still a must-watch. See her break down into tears as she reads a statement about her firing. "Firing 15 qualified attorneys" sounds like a great idea. We're not sure whom she was addressing either, but we're certain they were more moved than we were.

If anything, her testimony only proves that more people should have been fired. Why stop at 15?

