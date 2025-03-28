Airbnb Founder's DOGE Collab to Speed Up Retirement Process Ignites Fury

Thank goodness AirBnB owners generally have good security on their properties because next, the crazy Leftists will be attacking their properties like they do Teslas.

WHOAH! The founder of Airbnb is currently working with DOGE to digitize the federal retirement process, which currently takes forever because everything is processed & stored in a literal cave.



"So this will be an online digital process that will take just a few days at most...… pic.twitter.com/4ILtCXMrnW — George (@BehizyTweets) March 27, 2025

He is working hard to make it easier to retire. The current system is so outdated.

I would like there to be an acknowledgement as to just why it is that records are being processed in that facility. And what is being done to insure that the digital process has a physical backup in somewhere that physical records would be stable for decades. Like. A cave. https://t.co/w72fvTm3gG — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) March 28, 2025

There absolutely must always be a physical copy. Technology can always fail.

A lot of Airbnb's about to be burned down also. https://t.co/6PiCID41Rw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2025

Don't give the Democrats any ideas!

When I heard about it a few weeks ago I couldn't believe iron mountain was a real mountain where we kept papers. 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/sAf4G6e9P0 — Amanda P. (@LivingUnited) March 28, 2025

It's crazy to believe it really exists.

The market (the world?) still underestimates Elon Musk's ability to gather resources to execute projects.



In this case, he gets AirBnb's co-founder to be a back-row DOGE helper for free. https://t.co/y2ZvTKv70j — Tim McCollough (@DriverlessR) March 28, 2025

Many brilliant Americans were just waiting to get the opportunity to help make things better.

70 years of paper…that can be digitized in a few days…my mind is blown 💥 https://t.co/7TjeevgkeK — SoCal☘️𝕀𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕙 Gal (@SoCalEdgyGal) March 28, 2025

It's time to leave the stone age.

The left will accuse CEO of Airbnb of renting out the cave for profit https://t.co/mWhhbC1aNb — Maddie Adams (@MaddieAdams75) March 28, 2025

Personnel files for retired agency employees are literally stored in a vault in a mountain. These files aren’t digitized and stored in the cloud. For a retiree who needs to access his files it literally takes weeks for the government to respond. Make it make sense https://t.co/lw2HOfgiVZ — Glenn Kim (@glenntkim) March 28, 2025

It's impossible to make it make sense.

It's amazing to find out that the Doge Team is composed of successful tech execs. I aleeady knew that Elon will be surrounded by brilliant people. But I am in awe upon finding out DOGE Team composition!

👏👏👏👏💕💕💕 https://t.co/5W4YwzwBB8 — JellyBean (@JellyBean0x) March 28, 2025

I heard about this cave many years ago. The purpose was to protect the files from fires that often wiped out decades of records. Was a great idea at the time, today, with multi location backups it seems very strange. People in the past weren't strange. They were solving real… https://t.co/yiaD1lHCJX — JD Filkins (@JDFilkins) March 28, 2025

Clearly, there must be some modern solutions.

