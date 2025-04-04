WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar with Her Own Question on Judges

We often write about 'backfire' here at Twitchy, mainly because the people we write about consistently set themselves up to experience it. However, it's very rare that we have something to share that illustrates what backfire looks like in real time.

And that's exactly what we have here.

It would appear Amy Klobuchar is clueless about how awful and hateful her own party can be, especially when it comes to what they say about judges like Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. We get it. She was trying to claim that people taking issue with the judges blocking Trump from keeping promises he made to the American people were putting them in danger, and yet, that's not how it worked out.

At all.

Watch:

🔥DANG! Senator Amy Klobuchar was NOT expecting that answer! pic.twitter.com/zlNoHr5BUH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2025

See what we mean? This right here is what it looks like for something to backfire instantly.

And it's pretty glorious.

That backfired quickly — IvanV1 (@Ivanv1) April 4, 2025

Instantly.

And now we can't unsee it.

I get the impression that when Amy speaks, she is surprised by a lot the answers she gets. Just saying. — Vincent Cogliano Jr (@viewsfromafarm) April 4, 2025

There are bologna sandwiches out there that could confuse Amy.

Ooooops! Amy thought she asked a brilliant question, but as it turns out, she got her ass handed to her. — George Bliss (@GeorgeBliss2452) April 4, 2025

Exactamundo!

We can't stop watching it ...

