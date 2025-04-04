Leading Lefty Rag BUSTS Republicans for Only Wanting Legal Citizens to Vote (No,...
And HERE We Go! AOC Officially Becomes Chuck Schumer's Worst Nightmare annnd We...
For SOME Reason Dems Visiting the Border Decided No Press Access or Public...
Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt...
VIP
Michigan Secretary of State's Claim There's 'No Evidence' of Non-Citizen Voting Aged Badly...
This Is How You Handle Men in Women's Sports
'Defund DEEZ Nuts!' Dem BRAGS About Introducing Legislation to Defund DOGE and WOW,...
Nature Is HEALING: Jobs Report 'by the Numbers' Is GREAT News for Private...
Glenn Beck Gets to the Bottom of Why 'This Judicial Coup Against Trump...
*HIC* Kamala Harris' Big, Tough Anti-Trump Speech Proves She's STILL Butthurt and It's...
New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla...
The 'Tolerant Left' Strikes Again: Pro-Life Reporter Attacked and Hospitalized in New York...
Seize the Cray-Cray! Elie Mystal Suffers Delusional Fantasy That Trump Will Snatch Him...
Buyer’s Remorse? Scott Jennings Lays to Rest Notion that MAGA Voters Are Leaving...

WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar with Her Own Question on Judges

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on April 04, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

We often write about 'backfire' here at Twitchy, mainly because the people we write about consistently set themselves up to experience it. However, it's very rare that we have something to share that illustrates what backfire looks like in real time.

Advertisement

And that's exactly what we have here.

It would appear Amy Klobuchar is clueless about how awful and hateful her own party can be, especially when it comes to what they say about judges like Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. We get it. She was trying to claim that people taking issue with the judges blocking Trump from keeping promises he made to the American people were putting them in danger, and yet, that's not how it worked out.

At all.

Watch:

See what we mean? This right here is what it looks like for something to backfire instantly.

And it's pretty glorious.

Instantly.

And now we can't unsee it.

There are bologna sandwiches out there that could confuse Amy.

Recommended

Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt the 'Experts' and BAHAHA
Sam J.
Advertisement

Exactamundo!

We can't stop watching it ... 

============================================================

Related:

And HERE We Go! AOC Officially Becomes Chuck Schumer's Worst Nightmare annnd We Can't Stop LAUGHING

Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt the 'Experts' and BAHAHA

'Defund DEEZ Nuts!' Dem BRAGS About Introducing Legislation to Defund DOGE and WOW, That's Dumb (Thread)

Nature Is HEALING: Jobs Report 'by the Numbers' Is GREAT News for Private Industry (BIG Gov, Not So Much)

*HIC* Kamala Harris' Big, Tough Anti-Trump Speech Proves She's STILL Butthurt and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: AMY KLOBUCHAR CHUCK SCHUMER JUDGE JUDGES KAVANAUGH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt the 'Experts' and BAHAHA
Sam J.
And HERE We Go! AOC Officially Becomes Chuck Schumer's Worst Nightmare annnd We Can't Stop LAUGHING
Sam J.
Leading Lefty Rag BUSTS Republicans for Only Wanting Legal Citizens to Vote (No, Really - We Laughed Too)
Sam J.
For SOME Reason Dems Visiting the Border Decided No Press Access or Public Events Were Necessary
Doug P.
'Defund DEEZ Nuts!' Dem BRAGS About Introducing Legislation to Defund DOGE and WOW, That's Dumb (Thread)
Sam J.
New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt the 'Experts' and BAHAHA Sam J.
Advertisement