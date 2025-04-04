Nature Is HEALING: Jobs Report 'by the Numbers' Is GREAT News for Private Industry (BIG Gov, Not So Much)

Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on April 04, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

March's Jobs Report crushed expectations, which was good news in and of itself BUT when you look at the report by the numbers, it's even better. Remember during the Biden years how they'd make a big deal about how many jobs they added and then we'd find out a couple of weeks later it was wrong or that the numbers added were government jobs?

Yeah.

That is not the case now under Trump.

Take a look:

Post continues:

- 23,700 increase in retail trade jobs.-

 232,000 increase in the labor force.

- 4,000 decline in federal government jobs.

This sounds like a country recovering to us; what do you guys think? Especially after spending four years watching the Democrats grow our government, which ultimately only cost us money. 

A major reversal from the Biden economy.

That is MUSIC to our ears.

Let Trump cook.

Seriously.

============================================================

