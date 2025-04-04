Nature Is HEALING: Jobs Report 'by the Numbers' Is GREAT News for Private Industry (BIG Gov, Not So Much)

March's Jobs Report crushed expectations, which was good news in and of itself BUT when you look at the report by the numbers, it's even better. Remember during the Biden years how they'd make a big deal about how many jobs they added and then we'd find out a couple of weeks later it was wrong or that the numbers added were government jobs?

Yeah.

That is not the case now under Trump.

Take a look:

JOBS REPORT by the numbers:



- 228,000 jobs added, beating expectations by 88,000.

- 459,000 increase in full time workers.

- 209,000 increase in private employment.

- 13,000 increase in construction jobs.

- 22,900 increase in transportation & warehousing jobs.

- 23,700 increase… — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2025

Post continues:

- 23,700 increase in retail trade jobs.- 232,000 increase in the labor force. - 4,000 decline in federal government jobs.

This sounds like a country recovering to us; what do you guys think? Especially after spending four years watching the Democrats grow our government, which ultimately only cost us money.

Federal government employment declined by 4,000 in March.



It declined by 11,000 in February. A major reversal from the Biden economy. — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) April 4, 2025

A major reversal from the Biden economy.

That is MUSIC to our ears.

Trump report card for jobs... A+ — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) April 4, 2025

The winning is just getting started — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 4, 2025

Let Trump cook.

Seriously.

