HIC* Kamala Harris' Big, Tough Anti-Trump Speech Proves She's STILL Butthurt and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

For the first time since Trump whooped her backside in November, Kamala Harris decided to speak out against the president, so of course, the mouthbreathers at Democratic Wins Media got SUPER-DUPER excited.

Imagine how low the bar is set for someone when their supporters are just excited to hear them actually say something?

Yeah, not good.

Speaking of 'not good,' that perfectly describes Kamala's latest word salad.

Watch:

BREAKING: In a stunning appearance , Kamala Harris just spoke out for the first time against Donald Trump in his second term. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/kTf1CJKdQ5 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) April 4, 2025

Amazing. Sure, but not in a good way.

Honestly, you guys, we didn't think Kamala could get much worse after watching her on the campaign trail for nearly six months, but wow. This is bad.

Coincidentally, Kamala is the most popular Democrat of them all right now which sort of makes sense considering their approval rating is at the lowest ever, 21%. No, that's not a typo. They really suck that much.

Okay now I’m convinced that this account is trolling Democrats. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) April 4, 2025

Same bro, same.

Every day I wake up, and I thank God for things like the sky, and the birds singing, but really, I am so thankful that I do not wake up in a country where this is my president. We should all be so grateful. Drop the dow to zero, there is not a point where I want this. — The American Way (@Benneal379) April 4, 2025

A to the men.

Heh.

Fair question.

