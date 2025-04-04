HIC* Kamala Harris' Big, Tough Anti-Trump Speech Proves She's STILL Butthurt and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Nature Is HEALING: Jobs Report 'by the Numbers' Is GREAT News for Private...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on April 04, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

For the first time since Trump whooped her backside in November, Kamala Harris decided to speak out against the president, so of course, the mouthbreathers at Democratic Wins Media got SUPER-DUPER excited. 

Imagine how low the bar is set for someone when their supporters are just excited to hear them actually say something?

Yeah, not good.

Speaking of 'not good,' that perfectly describes Kamala's latest word salad.

Watch:

Amazing. Sure, but not in a good way.

Honestly, you guys, we didn't think Kamala could get much worse after watching her on the campaign trail for nearly six months, but wow. This is bad. 

Coincidentally, Kamala is the most popular Democrat of them all right now which sort of makes sense considering their approval rating is at the lowest ever, 21%. No, that's not a typo. They really suck that much.

Same bro, same.

A to the men.

Heh.

Fair question.

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP

