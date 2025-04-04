Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt the 'Experts' and BAHAHA

After the mess the so-called 'experts' made of this country in 2020, it's sort of shocking that anyone anywhere would advocate for Americans to listen to them without question, and yet, here we are. We get it. S.E. Cupp hates Trump, but she used to be smarter than this.

Or maybe she wasn't.

Who knows?

And let's be honest: even if she had good reason to praise the experts the way she did, it was a snotty, smug, nasty post.

Imagine the arrogance of thinking: screw ALL the economists, screw everything we know from history, screw our allies, screw American workers and farmers, screw my own voters who just wanted costs to go down…I’m going to take down the GLOBAL economy. Because I can. That’s a… — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 4, 2025

Post continues:

That’s a special kind of narcissist.

Says the special kind of narcissist.

the economists already screwed over America’s middle and working classes.



The narcissist here is your typical elitist swamp creature pic.twitter.com/jhAFvD0ODR — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) April 4, 2025

Ouch.

But Vespa is right.

We're pretty sure Cupp isn't bright enough to see the irony of her own narcissistic post.

😂😂😂

What a 🤡 post.

These so called experts and history tell us that we are 37 Trillion in debt.



It takes a special kind of stupidity not to recognize that.



Dumb as a box of rocks https://t.co/9lH8vhStye — Corgi Lover (@WestTexasGolfer) April 4, 2025

Our apologies to boxes of rocks everywhere.

The economists, the experts, and the supposed allies who have taken advantage of the U.S. for decades are WHY the U.S. is $36T in debt today. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 4, 2025

We've been listening to the experts for a long time and yeah, it's not going so great.

Imagine the arrogance of the elitists that sold out the working man in America for 50 years. They hollowed out the interior of our nation and then ridiculed us for not having good jobs. — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) April 4, 2025

Ahem.

Imagine defending “experts” after they have failed us over, and over, and over again. Thats a special kind of stupid. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart, B.S., By.Ob. (@mirabiledictu86) April 4, 2025

Indeed.

Imagine the arrogance of "journalists" who think they know more than everyone else...... https://t.co/epGrNLc2TR — Richard B (@fodder4skeptics) April 4, 2025

Sorry, is this a post about you advocating shutdowns during COVID? Because I’m still dealing with the consequences of shuttering two businesses while you pretended to care about “saving just one life.” https://t.co/4DXcwj4Y8o — Stossel’s Mustache (@Trustinscience2) April 4, 2025

Hey remember when her and her fellow interlopers and all the “experts” tanked the economy a few years back? Because of hey didn’t want to catch the sniffles? That’s a special brand of narcissist https://t.co/fwpqyxoCXS — Kyle Gersper (@kylegersper) April 4, 2025

But they really mean it this time!

One good narcissist deserves another, we suppose.

