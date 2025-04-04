Leading Lefty Rag BUSTS Republicans for Only Wanting Legal Citizens to Vote (No,...
WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar...
And HERE We Go! AOC Officially Becomes Chuck Schumer's Worst Nightmare annnd We...
For SOME Reason Dems Visiting the Border Decided No Press Access or Public...
VIP
Michigan Secretary of State's Claim There's 'No Evidence' of Non-Citizen Voting Aged Badly...
This Is How You Handle Men in Women's Sports
'Defund DEEZ Nuts!' Dem BRAGS About Introducing Legislation to Defund DOGE and WOW,...
Nature Is HEALING: Jobs Report 'by the Numbers' Is GREAT News for Private...
Glenn Beck Gets to the Bottom of Why 'This Judicial Coup Against Trump...
*HIC* Kamala Harris' Big, Tough Anti-Trump Speech Proves She's STILL Butthurt and It's...
New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla...
The 'Tolerant Left' Strikes Again: Pro-Life Reporter Attacked and Hospitalized in New York...
Seize the Cray-Cray! Elie Mystal Suffers Delusional Fantasy That Trump Will Snatch Him...
Buyer’s Remorse? Scott Jennings Lays to Rest Notion that MAGA Voters Are Leaving...

Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt the 'Experts' and BAHAHA

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on April 04, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

After the mess the so-called 'experts' made of this country in 2020, it's sort of shocking that anyone anywhere would advocate for Americans to listen to them without question, and yet, here we are. We get it. S.E. Cupp hates Trump, but she used to be smarter than this.

Advertisement

Or maybe she wasn't.

Who knows?

And let's be honest: even if she had good reason to praise the experts the way she did, it was a snotty, smug, nasty post.

Post continues:

That’s a special kind of narcissist.

Says the special kind of narcissist.

Ouch. 

But Vespa is right.

We're pretty sure Cupp isn't bright enough to see the irony of her own narcissistic post.

Our apologies to boxes of rocks everywhere.

Recommended

WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar with Her Own Question on Judges
Sam J.
Advertisement

We've been listening to the experts for a long time and yeah, it's not going so great.

Ahem.

Indeed.

Advertisement

But they really mean it this time!

One good narcissist deserves another, we suppose.

============================================================

Related:

'Defund DEEZ Nuts!' Dem BRAGS About Introducing Legislation to Defund DOGE and WOW, That's Dumb (Thread)

Nature Is HEALING: Jobs Report 'by the Numbers' Is GREAT News for Private Industry (BIG Gov, Not So Much)

*HIC* Kamala Harris' Big, Tough Anti-Trump Speech Proves She's STILL Butthurt and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Not Even CLOSE, Bud! The Hill Wants Us to Believe the Pendulum Is Already Swinging BACK Toward Democrats

Jamie Raskin Calls Fed. Employees Patriots, Claims They Pass Up MANY Rich Jobs so They Can Serve and LOL

============================================================

Tags: EXPERTS S.E. CUPP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar with Her Own Question on Judges
Sam J.
And HERE We Go! AOC Officially Becomes Chuck Schumer's Worst Nightmare annnd We Can't Stop LAUGHING
Sam J.
Leading Lefty Rag BUSTS Republicans for Only Wanting Legal Citizens to Vote (No, Really - We Laughed Too)
Sam J.
For SOME Reason Dems Visiting the Border Decided No Press Access or Public Events Were Necessary
Doug P.
'Defund DEEZ Nuts!' Dem BRAGS About Introducing Legislation to Defund DOGE and WOW, That's Dumb (Thread)
Sam J.
New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar with Her Own Question on Judges Sam J.
Advertisement