'Straight to El Salvador!' Scott Jennings Shares HILARIOUS List of Deport-Worthy Offenses (WATCH)

CNN's Scott Jennings was absolutely ON FIRE last night. Not only did he wreck Tiffany Cross as she rambled on about the 'New World Order' and colonizing Greenland (or something), he came up with a list of things for which he would deport people to El Salvador.
It's hilarious.
WATCH:
NEW: Scott Jennings just went full savage—dropping a mock list of executive orders that would get you deported if he were president.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 10, 2025
And let’s be real: he might be onto something.
Live on air, @ScottJenningsKY ripped into some of the most irritating behaviors in America:
“More… pic.twitter.com/SP3eXy3mIh
The entire post reads:
Live on air, @ScottJenningsKY ripped into some of the most irritating behaviors in America:
'More than 15 seconds at the coffee creamer bar at the coffee shop? Straight to El Salvador.'
'Two or more walking side by side on a sidewalk? You’re gone. El Salvador.'
'Recline your seat on an airplane? El Salvador.'
'Disney adults? You’re going too.'
'And finally, pronouns in your email signature. Out of here.'
He’s not even running, but half the country would be ready to make him president just for these executive orders.
Let's expand on that list:
Failure to use your turn signal? El Salvador.
Click your pen constantly? Buh-bye. El Salvador.
Don't park between the lines? Yep - El Salvador.
Use your cell phone during the movie? Straight to El Salvador.
This is a fun game.
Scott is now both the funniest and smartest person at CNN.— Overton (@overton_news) April 10, 2025
He really is.
His on-air expressions always crack me up. pic.twitter.com/TO2ur4pAJn— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 10, 2025
This is the best gif ever.
He's got my vote. I'd just like him to add one last thing, listening to your phone out loud in public spaces, straight to El Salvador— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 10, 2025
Recommended
That's a good one.
Here's some more:
Not returning your shopping cart. Boom - gone - El Salvador— Chris (@red_flag_raised) April 10, 2025
Yes! This!
Ooh, ooh, can I add a couple?— Commonsensical Human (@Lol19559014) April 10, 2025
Standing with a grocery cart in the middle of a narrow aisle, checking your texts.
Taking 10 minutes to back into a parking space in a busy parking garage.
Leaving a cart in the middle of a parking space because you're too lazy to place it in…
All good suggestions.
I can’t believe he didn’t mention spam phone callers.— KUrb (@k_urb1) April 10, 2025
All of them. Straight to El Salvador.
I had like 5 more! #2028 https://t.co/V5FYjmdSjR— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 10, 2025
Run on this platform and you'll win all 50 states.
Scott Jennings https://t.co/vMuCTkkRTt pic.twitter.com/DzK6b1V2q9— ⚡CryptoPILLZ⚡ (@CryptoPILLZ_NFT) April 10, 2025
Hahahahaha.
Perfect.
😂🤣😂 love it! Can we add driving under the speed limit or slow in the left lane, El Salvador https://t.co/iCsR6q8VRS— MyFairBritts (@AudreyCharlee18) April 10, 2025
OMG YES!
Watching CNN when Scott Jennings is not on…straight to El Salvadore. https://t.co/XJNVyYQRDv— Yash K (@YashasweeKarmi) April 10, 2025
Well played.
Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member