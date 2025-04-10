'Straight to El Salvador!' Scott Jennings Shares HILARIOUS List of Deport-Worthy Offenses (WATCH)

CNN's Scott Jennings was absolutely ON FIRE last night. Not only did he wreck Tiffany Cross as she rambled on about the 'New World Order' and colonizing Greenland (or something), he came up with a list of things for which he would deport people to El Salvador.

It's hilarious.

WATCH:

NEW: Scott Jennings just went full savage—dropping a mock list of executive orders that would get you deported if he were president. And let’s be real: he might be onto something. Live on air, @ScottJenningsKY ripped into some of the most irritating behaviors in America: “More… pic.twitter.com/SP3eXy3mIh

The entire post reads:

Live on air, @ScottJenningsKY ripped into some of the most irritating behaviors in America:

'More than 15 seconds at the coffee creamer bar at the coffee shop? Straight to El Salvador.'

'Two or more walking side by side on a sidewalk? You’re gone. El Salvador.'

'Recline your seat on an airplane? El Salvador.'

'Disney adults? You’re going too.'

'And finally, pronouns in your email signature. Out of here.'

He’s not even running, but half the country would be ready to make him president just for these executive orders.