'Straight to El Salvador!' Scott Jennings Shares HILARIOUS List of Deport-Worthy Offenses (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 10, 2025
Meme

CNN's Scott Jennings was absolutely ON FIRE last night. Not only did he wreck Tiffany Cross as she rambled on about the 'New World Order' and colonizing Greenland (or something), he came up with a list of things for which he would deport people to El Salvador.

Advertisement

It's hilarious.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

Live on air, @ScottJenningsKY ripped into some of the most irritating behaviors in America:

'More than 15 seconds at the coffee creamer bar at the coffee shop? Straight to El Salvador.'

'Two or more walking side by side on a sidewalk? You’re gone. El Salvador.'

'Recline your seat on an airplane? El Salvador.'

'Disney adults? You’re going too.'

'And finally, pronouns in your email signature. Out of here.'

He’s not even running, but half the country would be ready to make him president just for these executive orders.

Let's expand on that list:

Failure to use your turn signal? El Salvador.

Click your pen constantly? Buh-bye. El Salvador.

Don't park between the lines? Yep - El Salvador.

Use your cell phone during the movie? Straight to El Salvador.

This is a fun game.

He really is.

This is the best gif ever.

That's a good one.

Here's some more:

Yes! This!

All good suggestions.

All of them. Straight to El Salvador.

Run on this platform and you'll win all 50 states.

Hahahahaha.

Perfect.

OMG YES!

Well played.

