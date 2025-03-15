The New Hotness: Keying Swastikas Into Cybertrucks

It's open season on Cybertrucks, it seems. We reported earlier this week that Seattle firemen were battling a cybertruck that had been set ablaze on a storage lot. We haven't heard it confirmed that it was arson, but it sure looked like arson.

The Left's new thing is to vandalize Cybertrucks with swastikas — because Elon Musk owns Tesla and is a Nazi. Here's someone keying a Cybertruck in San Jose. Do these people know Cybertrucks have 360-degree cameras?

Internet do your thing. Let’s make this dude famous. He keyed a member of our clubs Tesla in South San Jose https://x.com/i/status/1900733967630037402 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) Mar 10, 2025

Here's a woman in a mask going out of her way to key a swastika into a Cybertruck in Colorado:

🚨Please help identify this deranged anti-Elon Musk maskhole who keyed a swastika onto a Cybertruck in broad daylight at Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood. X do your thing! My DM is open. https://x.com/i/status/1900917610587312335 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) Mar 10, 2025

And here we have a loon drawing "Elon" and a swastika into a Jewish man's Cybertruck in New York City.

NEW: Leftist arrested after drawing a swastika on a Cybertruck belonging to a Jewish man in NYC. The man saw the Cybertruck, got out of his Subaru & then drew the swastika. He fled the scene without his car & came back an hour later where police were waiting. The people carving swastikas on vehicles owned by Jewish people want you to think that you are the Nazis. Video: New York Post. https://x.com/i/status/1900915837177106548 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) Mar 10, 2025

It's a sickness with these people. Musk tries to reduce waste and corruption in the federal government, and they call him a Nazi. And if you buy an electric vehicle from Tesla, you might as well be a Nazi too. As Sheryl Crow said when she made a huge deal out of donating her Tesla to NPR, "You are who you hang out with.” So all the lefties who ran out to buy a Tesla to save the planet from fossil fuels are considered Nazi sympathizers unless they divest themselves of their cars.

Deranged anti-Elon Musk dad scrawls swastika on NYC Cybertruck in broad daylight — leaving Jewish owner stunned: ‘I feel myself burning inside’ https://t.co/VfmqFuVNKp pic.twitter.com/H97CHapWMn — New York Post (@nypost) March 15, 2025

The New York Post reports:

A deranged, anti-Elon Musk dad scrawled a swastika on the side of a Cybertruck in Brooklyn in a brazen attack committed right in front of The Post. The lefty loon was so triggered by the $80,000 electric Tesla truck parked on Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights that he double-parked his Subaru – with two car seats in the back – burst out, and defaced the car. The Cybertruck’s owner Avi Ben Hamo, who is Jewish, was stunned. “I feel myself burning inside,” Ben Hamo said. Back in his Subaru, the hateful vandal tried to speed off — but Ben Hamo, who watched the attack from the sidewalk across the street, stood in front of the car to block his getaway.

Fortunately, this vandal was caught in the act and arrested.

Seriously, people, how deranged are you?

Crazy people. Naturally, he drives a Subaru … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2025

They do all drive Subarus! Whenever I see a Subaru I know what to expect. — Gwen (@Gwen28301768534) March 15, 2025

Subaru extremism is a real problem. pic.twitter.com/Co1zsNUJo4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2025

Raging mental illness. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 15, 2025

It really is.

Stunted emotional maturity. At least 20% of adult Democrats are really just toddlers. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 15, 2025

If you are carving swastikas on cars, maybe you aren't the "good guy" like you think. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2025

The ones screaming ‘Nazi’ the loudest are always the ones pulling this crap. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 15, 2025

Teslanacht? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 15, 2025

How often do those carving swastika into the vehicles of Jewish people wind up on the right side of history? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 15, 2025

Love love love that he was arrested. I would consider this a hate crime. — LZP🐶 (@NanceLola1) March 15, 2025

President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he'd consider the firebombings of Tesla dealerships domestic terrorism.

***