The New Hotness: Keying Swastikas Into Cybertrucks

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on March 15, 2025
Various

It's open season on Cybertrucks, it seems. We reported earlier this week that Seattle firemen were battling a cybertruck that had been set ablaze on a storage lot. We haven't heard it confirmed that it was arson, but it sure looked like arson.

The Left's new thing is to vandalize Cybertrucks with swastikas — because Elon Musk owns Tesla and is a Nazi. Here's someone keying a Cybertruck in San Jose. Do these people know Cybertrucks have 360-degree cameras?

Here's a woman in a mask going out of her way to key a swastika into a Cybertruck in Colorado:

And here we have a loon drawing "Elon" and a swastika into a Jewish man's Cybertruck in New York City.

It's a sickness with these people. Musk tries to reduce waste and corruption in the federal government, and they call him a Nazi. And if you buy an electric vehicle from Tesla, you might as well be a Nazi too. As Sheryl Crow said when she made a huge deal out of donating her Tesla to NPR, "You are who you hang out with.” So all the lefties who ran out to buy a Tesla to save the planet from fossil fuels are considered Nazi sympathizers unless they divest themselves of their cars.

The New York Post reports:

A deranged, anti-Elon Musk dad scrawled a swastika on the side of a Cybertruck in Brooklyn in a brazen attack committed right in front of The Post.

The lefty loon was so triggered by the $80,000 electric Tesla truck parked on Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights that he double-parked his Subaru – with two car seats in the back – burst out, and defaced the car.

The Cybertruck’s owner Avi Ben Hamo, who is Jewish, was stunned.

“I feel myself burning inside,” Ben Hamo said.

Back in his Subaru, the hateful vandal tried to speed off — but Ben Hamo, who watched the attack from the sidewalk across the street, stood in front of the car to block his getaway.

Fortunately, this vandal was caught in the act and arrested.

Seriously, people, how deranged are you?

It really is. 

President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he'd consider the firebombings of Tesla dealerships domestic terrorism.

***

Tags: HATE CRIME NAZI TESLA VANDALISM

