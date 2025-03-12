Tesla Terror: Trump Labels Politically-Motivated Dealership Attackers as Domestic Terrorists

Elon Musk’s Tesla dealerships have come under fire from violent groups. This has moved beyond simple protests as buildings and cars have been damaged. Even people driving Tesla cars are being subjected to violence. In the wake of this onslaught, Trump has reiterated his support for Musk and American companies.

When asked if he considers these attackers domestic terrorists this is what he had to say. (WATCH)

🚨🔥TRUMP WILL LABEL TESLA ATTACKERS AS DOMESTIC TERRORISTS:



“I will do that. I'm going to stop them. They're harming a great American company."



"We already know who some of them are. We're going to catch them." pic.twitter.com/KEWWm1Mcr8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2025

This is the definition of terrorism. They are putting people into harms way, and trying to force future buyers from choosing a brand. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 11, 2025

It absolutely is domestic terrorism. They are trying to make people afraid to buy cars. — Midnight (@Nocte_Insanire) March 11, 2025

There’s no doubt that people are being targeted for the cars they drive and are afraid to go to dealerships for fear of being attacked.

Many posters say once you throw in political motivation these attacks meet the definition of domestic terrorism.

U.S. Code (Title 22, Chapter 38, Section 2656f) defines it as "premeditated, politically motivated violence perpetrated against noncombatant targets by subnational groups or clandestine agents



Seems like it does the definition. I’d love to see some of these arrested and charged… — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) March 11, 2025

It is undoubtedly domestic terrorism; there's an organized effort to disrupt an American company and destabilize our society. This is a coordinated attack, not the actions of an individual acting alone. — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) March 11, 2025

Hopefully people in actual law enforcement feel the same way as President Trump.



I am personally sick of the violent left and these domestic terror organizations need to be held accountable. — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) March 11, 2025

Posters say it’s not enough to arrest and charge individuals, they say those funding them need to go down as well.

I hope they get the financiers and not just the paid thugs. — Gideon Rex (@GideonRexWrites) March 11, 2025

Would be hilarious if actblue gets all its assets frozen for supporting terrorists. — 🪦 Return to monke 🪦 (@TheNewMook) March 11, 2025

This is definitely a step in the right direction.

Sending a crystal clear message. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) March 11, 2025

Commenters are right that Trump and law enforcement need to send the message terrorism will not be tolerated. That message ultimately needs to be backed up by action if these attacks continue.