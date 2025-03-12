VIP
City of Los Angeles Tears Down a Simpsons-Inspired Treehouse that Was Beloved by...
Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and...
The Unluck of the Irish: Rosie O’Donnell Flees Overseas with Trump Stowed Away...
Department of Education to Cut Its Workforce in Half
VIP
Ukrainian Mom Has No Sympathy for JD Vance and His 3-Year-Old
ICE Dallas Arrests Illegal Who Stabbed a Man and Set His Corpse on...
Are Taxpayers Footing the Bill for AOC's Dance Classes?
CBS News Does a Puff Piece on 'Dylan Mulvaney's Journey,' Makes Trump the...
DOGE Protester Expresses How Frightening It Is to Get an Email From Your...
VIP
America Has a State-Run Media, Even If Jon Stewart's in Denial
Dana Bash Impressed With Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s Cringe TikTok Video
Lefties Who Insist 'Trans Women' Aren't Dangerous Threaten London Gym Owner for 'Women...
Gavin Newsom, Governor of the Highest-Tax, Most Expensive State in America Has Thoughts...
ABC News Rolls Out the Fear Mongering Over Social Security's Anti-Fraud Efforts

Tesla Terror: Trump Labels Politically-Motivated Dealership Attackers as Domestic Terrorists

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:45 AM on March 12, 2025
Pool via AP

Elon Musk’s Tesla dealerships have come under fire from violent groups. This has moved beyond simple protests as buildings and cars have been damaged. Even people driving Tesla cars are being subjected to violence. In the wake of this onslaught, Trump has reiterated his support for Musk and American companies.

Advertisement

When asked if he considers these attackers domestic terrorists this is what he had to say. (WATCH)

There’s no doubt that people are being targeted for the cars they drive and are afraid to go to dealerships for fear of being attacked.

Many posters say once you throw in political motivation these attacks meet the definition of domestic terrorism.

Recommended

Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and Trump Have Him Shaking
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Posters say it’s not enough to arrest and charge individuals, they say those funding them need to go down as well.

Commenters are right that Trump and law enforcement need to send the message terrorism will not be tolerated. That message ultimately needs to be backed up by action if these attacks continue.

Tags: ARRESTS CAR DOMESTIC TERRORISM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and Trump Have Him Shaking
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud Khalil (Watch)
Sam J.
The Unluck of the Irish: Rosie O’Donnell Flees Overseas with Trump Stowed Away in Her Head (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Are Taxpayers Footing the Bill for AOC's Dance Classes?
Brett T.
Out of Touch: Riley Gaines and Megyn Kelly DEMOLISH The View and Dylan Mulvaney on Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin
Department of Education to Cut Its Workforce in Half
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and Trump Have Him Shaking Warren Squire
Advertisement