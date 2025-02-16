If It Makes You Happy: Sheryl Crow Wouldn't 'Hang Out' With Her Tesla, but DID Hang Out With THESE Guys

WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 16, 2025
imgflip

Yesterday, we told you how singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow got rid of her Tesla because, as her parents told her, 'you are who you hang out with.' 

We had no idea Elon Musk himself was driving Crow around; it's the only way she was 'hanging out' with him, because owning a car from his company is not the same as fraternizing with someone.

But since Crow opened up that door, let's walk in and see who she actually hung around with.

Oh.

Elon Musk is just too much. But Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence for sex crimes, is fine.

To the best of Google's knowledge, Crow never publicly denounced Weinstein.

But wait! There's more:

Diddy's facing charges for several things, including sex trafficking.

'You are who you hang out with', Sheryl.

She sure had fun, it seems.

It can't be that bad. Or something.

You do not, under any circumstances, have to hand it to him.

They sure do.

KITT is offended by this.

Whoopsie daisy indeed.

Almost forgot they dated, honestly.

But you're correct. He was busted cheating, too.

Oh my God. We'd definitely forgotten about that, but yes. She said one square of toilet paper per trip.

She doesn't have one when it comes to Harvey.

