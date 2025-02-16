If It Makes You Happy: Sheryl Crow Wouldn't 'Hang Out' With Her Tesla, but DID Hang Out With THESE Guys

Yesterday, we told you how singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow got rid of her Tesla because, as her parents told her, 'you are who you hang out with.'

We had no idea Elon Musk himself was driving Crow around; it's the only way she was 'hanging out' with him, because owning a car from his company is not the same as fraternizing with someone.

But since Crow opened up that door, let's walk in and see who she actually hung around with.

“You are who you hang out with” - Sheryl Crow pic.twitter.com/m8DpDoC134 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 15, 2025

Oh.

Elon Musk is just too much. But Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence for sex crimes, is fine.

To the best of Google's knowledge, Crow never publicly denounced Weinstein.

But wait! There's more:

Diddy's facing charges for several things, including sex trafficking.

'You are who you hang out with', Sheryl.

🎶All I wanna do, is have some fun🎶 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 15, 2025

She sure had fun, it seems.

If it makes you happy 😆 — Beard Vet (@Beard_Vet) February 15, 2025

It can't be that bad. Or something.

Ha! To his credit, he seemed to follow through with his end, as slimy as he was. He actually gave the stars their opportunity, they just had to pay a terrible price. Or so it seems... pic.twitter.com/fTJFgeEhN1 — Dan Western (@westerns1978) February 15, 2025

You do not, under any circumstances, have to hand it to him.

The arrogance of Hollywood celebs is astounding. They think their fame qualifies them to dictate policy. — Puke Stew (@PukeStew) February 15, 2025

They sure do.

Think she might need to be reminded, Cars are not people. you can hang out in a car but not with a car because its not alive. — Dirtroadphilosopher (@Dirtroadphil) February 15, 2025

KITT is offended by this.

Whoopsie daisy indeed.

She is an idiot and was in on whole Lance Armstrong scam and didn't say a thing, then pretended like it was a suprise. https://t.co/nCyrsg7efj — MODSTER (@ModCrazyMtn) February 15, 2025

Almost forgot they dated, honestly.

But you're correct. He was busted cheating, too.

She advocated one toilet tissue per wipe. Harvey needs more than that. https://t.co/1c0CNGbE4u — Tom Sloan (@BratvasRevenge) February 16, 2025

Oh my God. We'd definitely forgotten about that, but yes. She said one square of toilet paper per trip.

She returned her Tesla to take a stand, where’s her moral stand now https://t.co/EcdRaUgNcc — CapitalPunchBowl (@bagoftwizzlers) February 16, 2025

She doesn't have one when it comes to Harvey.