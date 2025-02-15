'Trying to Hide Something'? All X Posts From a Certain Former FBI Agent...
Much Stunning, So Brave! Sheryl Crow Dumps Her Tesla, Donates to NPR to Stick It to Elon Musk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 15, 2025
Twitchy/Twitter

Virtue signaling! Dead ahead!

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow wants everyone to know she wants nothing to do with Elon Musk, and she's selling her Tesla to prove it.

WATCH:

Does she want a gold star or something?

And clearly, Crow doesn't care about the environment as much as she does dunking on Musk.

We also love that she gave the money to NPR. Thanks for making the case that the taxpayers don't need to fund it!

Good work all around.

Nope. Let celebs like Crow do it.

It is.

Right. She bought the car. Elon's not giving her a refund for it.

It's all performative.

Nailed it.

They are very un-serious people.

So stunning. So brave.

