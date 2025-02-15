Much Stunning, So Brave! Sheryl Crow Dumps Her Tesla, Donates to NPR to Stick It to Elon Musk

Virtue signaling! Dead ahead!
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow wants everyone to know she wants nothing to do with Elon Musk, and she's selling her Tesla to prove it.
Does she want a gold star or something?
And clearly, Crow doesn't care about the environment as much as she does dunking on Musk.
We also love that she gave the money to NPR. Thanks for making the case that the taxpayers don't need to fund it!
Good work all around.
So we don’t need to fund it anymore.— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 15, 2025
Cool.
Nope. Let celebs like Crow do it.
Seems like an argument against Congress requiring taxpayers to subsidize NPR.— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) February 15, 2025
It is.
Elon already has her money…— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 15, 2025
Right. She bought the car. Elon's not giving her a refund for it.
Well… @sherylcrow bought that Tesla as a virtue signal for climate change, and now she is presenting the sale of the car as an anti Trump virtue signal.— #sanathan (@AA2ANJ) February 15, 2025
Maybe the only thing honest about her is her music, but probably not.
It's all performative.
So. her msg is,,,— Broken Clock (@QUICKDRAW888) February 15, 2025
1. she doesn’t care about the environment…
2. she doesn’t care about the truth…
3. she’s mad at Elon for stopping waste and fraud in the government…
4. she wants to see our country goes bankrupt…
ok… got it pic.twitter.com/BXo2FnsNgf
Nailed it.
Stunning. Brave. Performative. A multi-millionaire sold her 3 or 4 yr old Tesla that she paid about $60k for and donated the money (about $30k) to an organization she's never donated to before. And, any retard using the moniker "President Musk" isn't to be taken seriously. https://t.co/liGF3T5xLt— G (@TCC_Grouchy) February 15, 2025
They are very un-serious people.
To NPR. I die. https://t.co/wAzoaf9Kul— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 15, 2025
So stunning. So brave.
