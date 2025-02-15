Much Stunning, So Brave! Sheryl Crow Dumps Her Tesla, Donates to NPR to Stick It to Elon Musk

Virtue signaling! Dead ahead!

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow wants everyone to know she wants nothing to do with Elon Musk, and she's selling her Tesla to prove it.

Does she want a gold star or something?

And clearly, Crow doesn't care about the environment as much as she does dunking on Musk.

We also love that she gave the money to NPR. Thanks for making the case that the taxpayers don't need to fund it!

Good work all around.

So we don’t need to fund it anymore.



Cool. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 15, 2025

Nope. Let celebs like Crow do it.

Seems like an argument against Congress requiring taxpayers to subsidize NPR. — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) February 15, 2025

It is.

Elon already has her money… — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 15, 2025

Right. She bought the car. Elon's not giving her a refund for it.

Well… @sherylcrow bought that Tesla as a virtue signal for climate change, and now she is presenting the sale of the car as an anti Trump virtue signal.

Maybe the only thing honest about her is her music, but probably not. — #sanathan (@AA2ANJ) February 15, 2025

It's all performative.

So. her msg is,,,



1. she doesn’t care about the environment…



2. she doesn’t care about the truth…



3. she’s mad at Elon for stopping waste and fraud in the government…



4. she wants to see our country goes bankrupt…



ok… got it pic.twitter.com/BXo2FnsNgf — Broken Clock (@QUICKDRAW888) February 15, 2025

Nailed it.

Stunning. Brave. Performative. A multi-millionaire sold her 3 or 4 yr old Tesla that she paid about $60k for and donated the money (about $30k) to an organization she's never donated to before. And, any retard using the moniker "President Musk" isn't to be taken seriously. https://t.co/liGF3T5xLt — G (@TCC_Grouchy) February 15, 2025

They are very un-serious people.

To NPR. I die. https://t.co/wAzoaf9Kul — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 15, 2025

So stunning. So brave.