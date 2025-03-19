EDS Sufferer Tim Walz Roots for Tesla Stock to Crash and Its 70,000...
Scott Jennings Clashes with Democrat CNN Panel Guests as They Excuse and Laugh Off Tesla Terror Attacks

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:16 AM on March 19, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are out of power and they can’t handle it at all. It’s not that the mask has slipped, they’ve completely ripped it off. So if it’s not fighting President Donald Trump to keep foreign terrorist gangs in America, it’s condoning domestic terrorists who are attacking Tesla dealerships. Scott Jennings encountered this Democrat Party insanity on CNN Tuesday night.

Here’s the transcript. (READ)

UNREAL: After Scott Jennings BLASTS Democrats for “systematic terrorism" against Elon and Tesla — 

— Neera Tanden answers with “people are legitimately upset” and Josh Rogin jokes that Teslas would just "fall apart" on their own anyway.

JENNINGS: “What's going on with a guy who helps our country, who runs successful companies, who doesn't have to be doing this. And now one of his companies is under systematic terroristic threats and violence all over the country. And people seem to be laughing about it or fine with it."

"It's outrageous. I've sat at this table and had people say we should cut Elon Musk from the government totally. He rescued our astronauts today. Is that what we want? The treatment of this guy is outrageous. These people who are doing this need to be found, put in jail and made an example of. That's my point."

TANDEN: "Anyone who commits violence against Tesla or Congress or anyone else should be put in jail. 1,000%. But that does not stifle dissent or opposition from Elon Musk."

JENNINGS: "Give it little lip service. Give it a little both sides."

TANDEN: "I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry to say that people are legitimately upset. They're legitimately upset."

"But there is no reason to have violence in the country and I just wish all of us would support punishing people who are violent wherever they are."

ROGIN: "From what I understand Tesla's will fall apart if you just leave them alone anyway. Yeah, there's nothing really anybody really needs to do about it. Just drive them enough. Eventually the things will start to fall apart."

'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Make no mistake, they’re completely okay with what’s happening at these Tesla dealerships.

Most nights this panel show is as demented and out of touch with reality as ABC’s The View, with one exception.

They do hear themselves and they like what they’re saying.

Musk is more than just Tesla. One poster wonders where Democrats and their terroristic foot soldiers will direct their vitriol and violence next.

Recent polls have Democrats’ approval rating at 29% or slightly lower. Don’t be surprised if it gets in the teens as they continue to excuse domestic terrorism and cry about Trump deporting terrorist illegal alien gangs.

Tags: ARSON CNN DEPORTATION DOMESTIC TERRORISM ELON MUSK FIRES

