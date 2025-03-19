Scott Jennings Clashes with Democrat CNN Panel Guests as They Excuse and Laugh Off Tesla Terror Attacks

Democrats are out of power and they can’t handle it at all. It’s not that the mask has slipped, they’ve completely ripped it off. So if it’s not fighting President Donald Trump to keep foreign terrorist gangs in America, it’s condoning domestic terrorists who are attacking Tesla dealerships. Scott Jennings encountered this Democrat Party insanity on CNN Tuesday night.
Here’s the transcript. (READ)
JENNINGS: “What's going on with a guy who helps our country, who runs successful companies, who doesn't have to be doing this. And now one of his companies is under systematic terroristic threats and violence all over the country. And people seem to be laughing about it or fine with it."
"It's outrageous. I've sat at this table and had people say we should cut Elon Musk from the government totally. He rescued our astronauts today. Is that what we want? The treatment of this guy is outrageous. These people who are doing this need to be found, put in jail and made an example of. That's my point."
TANDEN: "Anyone who commits violence against Tesla or Congress or anyone else should be put in jail. 1,000%. But that does not stifle dissent or opposition from Elon Musk."
JENNINGS: "Give it little lip service. Give it a little both sides."
TANDEN: "I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry to say that people are legitimately upset. They're legitimately upset."
"But there is no reason to have violence in the country and I just wish all of us would support punishing people who are violent wherever they are."
ROGIN: "From what I understand Tesla's will fall apart if you just leave them alone anyway. Yeah, there's nothing really anybody really needs to do about it. Just drive them enough. Eventually the things will start to fall apart."
Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)
🚨UNREAL: After Scott Jennings BLASTS Democrats for “systematic terrorism" against Elon and Tesla —— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025
— Neera Tanden answers with “people are legitimately upset” and Josh Rogin jokes that Teslas would just "fall apart" on their own anyway.
JENNINGS: “What's going on with a guy… pic.twitter.com/C7d4Y9ru5j
And that’s what the left media do they cheer it on but pretend oh yes it is naughty but it’s okay to be upset.— The Bad Lieutenant (@badlieutenant24) March 19, 2025
Make no mistake, they’re completely okay with what’s happening at these Tesla dealerships.
Most nights this panel show is as demented and out of touch with reality as ABC’s The View, with one exception.
It’s like ‘The View’, but with Jennings.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 19, 2025
I don’t know how he keeps his composure at all.
“Why are you so upset about firebombings and some bullet holes??" pic.twitter.com/w6D6u8XxiG— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025
It’s like they don’t hear themselves. Oblivious. Soulless zombies where the ends always justify the means, as long as it’s their ends.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 19, 2025
They do hear themselves and they like what they’re saying.
Musk is more than just Tesla. One poster wonders where Democrats and their terroristic foot soldiers will direct their vitriol and violence next.
Let’s say they succeed… Tesla goes to $0…— Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) March 19, 2025
What’s next? He will still be one of the top five wealthiest people in the world. Will they start blowing up rockets carrying American astronauts?
They are clinically insane…
Would it really surprise anyone that if a SpaceX catastrophe happened, many of them would cheer? pic.twitter.com/6kqdo9bz6G— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025
I see a 16% approval rating in their future.— Jason (@out_of_the_shad) March 19, 2025
Recent polls have Democrats’ approval rating at 29% or slightly lower. Don’t be surprised if it gets in the teens as they continue to excuse domestic terrorism and cry about Trump deporting terrorist illegal alien gangs.
