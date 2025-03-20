SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics)

Many of us on the Right have known for a long time that these Leftist riots of unhinged morons destroying property and threatening violence are about as organic as a box of Captain Crunch, BUT when you see it in 'real life,' and up close like this, it's infuriating. Especially when we know these NGOs funding everything are doing so with our tax dollars, which means we've been paying these jackwads to terrorize us in the name of the Democrat Party.

Has there ever been a more corrupt, evil, and quite frankly dangerous party than today's Democrat Party? They are definitely the most unpopular ...

We imagine these 'leaked docs' won't make them any more popular, just sayin'.

Take a look:

"Friends of Democracy"



Leaked Docs show exactly how Riots are organized, orchestrated, and funded by Leftist NGOs https://t.co/fTbwNFUuIE pic.twitter.com/UckDUymCSt — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) March 19, 2025

Our favorite part is how they are instructed NOT to report what they've been paid as income ANYWHERE.

Gosh golly gee, it is almost as if the IRS saw this funding, and it might look bad.

You've gotta be kidding us with this crap.

Allied LE (Law Enforcement) have been instructed to merely not engage…



This is very strange. Who told them not to engage? Their supervisors? pic.twitter.com/VeaJLwgssY — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) March 19, 2025

*cough cough*

“Allied LE.” That’s “allied Law Enforcement”, wearing covert signals so protesters can ID them, and these police will give the sign when violence can escalate.



This is prison-time level of violations by cooperating police. — Brett Wooldridge (@BrettWooldridge) March 20, 2025

To be fair, we can neither confirm nor deny the legitimacy of these documents. However, if they are real in any way, shape, or form, there is no way they are legal.

I knew I could never be a leftist agitator - way too many rules — WileECoyote (@WileECitizen) March 20, 2025

Not sure why this made us laugh, but it did.

And same, bro. Same.

The point of contact is a district attorney...talk about inside job. — SomeoneWhocares𝕏🕳️☄️👽🌑🌎🖥️📡🛰️🧬⚕️💀🕸️🔍🧐✝ (@saveourselfs) March 20, 2025

*cough cough again*

“agitorg”

These are communist methods. Far left, but money seals the deal, cause we’re in America — Traveler (@vahalladude) March 20, 2025

Crazy stuff indeed.

