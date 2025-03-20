NUKE-IFIED! Lisa Murkowski Claims Her Colleagues are SCARED of Trump and Mike Lee...
SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on March 20, 2025
Artist Angie

Many of us on the Right have known for a long time that these Leftist riots of unhinged morons destroying property and threatening violence are about as organic as a box of Captain Crunch, BUT when you see it in 'real life,' and up close like this, it's infuriating. Especially when we know these NGOs funding everything are doing so with our tax dollars, which means we've been paying these jackwads to terrorize us in the name of the Democrat Party.

Advertisement

Has there ever been a more corrupt, evil, and quite frankly dangerous party than today's Democrat Party? They are definitely the most unpopular ...

We imagine these 'leaked docs' won't make them any more popular, just sayin'.

Take a look:

Our favorite part is how they are instructed NOT to report what they've been paid as income ANYWHERE.

Gosh golly gee, it is almost as if the IRS saw this funding, and it might look bad.

You've gotta be kidding us with this crap.

*cough cough*

To be fair, we can neither confirm nor deny the legitimacy of these documents. However, if they are real in any way, shape, or form, there is no way they are legal.

Not sure why this made us laugh, but it did.

And same, bro. Same.

*cough cough again*

Crazy stuff indeed.

============================================================

