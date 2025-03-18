Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING to Disown Chuck Schumer

As Twitchy readers know, Chuck Schumer let his mask slip today on The View and told anyone watching (all three dozen of them) that Democrats are entitled to your money. We are reminded of the time when Obama claimed citizens didn't build their own business or their own wealth or their own success, that they owed it to the government.

Except, of course, Obama was way smoother than Chuck 'Panting Near Republicans' Schumer. He comes across as a greedy, sniveling, demanding, self-centered dbag.

Katie Pavlich summed it up perfectly:

This is why Democrats are so opposed to DOGE. They believe they’re entitled to your labor. https://t.co/hUbBVcIEbT — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 18, 2025

Bingo.

We know Pavlich was over the target with her post because Keith Olbermann snarked at her for it.

He's not a Democrat. Trump praised him. He's out. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 18, 2025

What is he even talking about? So does that mean Obama stopped being a Democrat when Trump praised him? Bill Clinton? Biden? Van Jones? Trump spent decades as a Democrat and even now is more of a populist than a conservative, but then again, this is Keith Olbermann we're talking about, and the guy has the IQ of a coffee cup.

So we're not entirely surprised this is his logic.

Katie responded:

He’s the Senate Minority Leader, Keith. https://t.co/0YCqrrknPG — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 18, 2025

Meaning yes, he's a Democrat.

DERP.

This ain't rocket science, Keith.

