He's Running, Isn't He? After RUINING Biz During COVID and With Minimum Wage...
VIP
Patty Murray WARNS Americans that USPS Will Start Delaying Mail If Cut and...
From Retaliation to Redemption: IRS Whistleblowers Who Exposed Hunter Biden Probe Failures...
Chuck Schumer Gleefully Sneers at Weary Taxpayers Desperately Clinging to Their Hard-Earne...
Justice Deferred: John Roberts' Weak Response to Activist Judges Has Conservative X in...
Ever-Tolerant Left Engages in MORE Tesla Terrorism As Vegas Service Center Burns (WATCH)
MUST-READ Thread Highlights Data Showing HOW Trump Won Including YUGE Shift In This...
The Democrat Party Is Dying, and I Know Why
Ilhan Omar Declares the Alien Enemies Act 'Un-American' and HOO BOY That Was...
'We're NOT an International Homeless Shelter': Matt Walsh's NEW Poem for Statue of...
Someone's SCARED! Adam Schiff Fires BACK at Trump Over Tweet VOIDING His J6...
'Literally Can't BELIEVE This Is Real!' What Chuck Schumer Said About Panting Next...
Boo and YAH! JD Vance Just Needs THREE Minutes to Explain Why Experiment...
YUP, Just Needed a New President! Check Out New MIND-BLOWING STATs on Illegals...

Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING to Disown Chuck Schumer

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on March 18, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Chuck Schumer let his mask slip today on The View and told anyone watching (all three dozen of them) that Democrats are entitled to your money. We are reminded of the time when Obama claimed citizens didn't build their own business or their own wealth or their own success, that they owed it to the government. 

Advertisement

Except, of course, Obama was way smoother than Chuck 'Panting Near Republicans' Schumer. He comes across as a greedy, sniveling, demanding, self-centered dbag.

Katie Pavlich summed it up perfectly:

Bingo.

We know Pavlich was over the target with her post because Keith Olbermann snarked at her for it.

What is he even talking about? So does that mean Obama stopped being a Democrat when Trump praised him? Bill Clinton? Biden? Van Jones? Trump spent decades as a Democrat and even now is more of a populist than a conservative, but then again, this is Keith Olbermann we're talking about, and the guy has the IQ of a coffee cup.

So we're not entirely surprised this is his logic.

Katie responded:

Recommended

Justice Deferred: John Roberts' Weak Response to Activist Judges Has Conservative X in an UPROAR
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Meaning yes, he's a Democrat.

DERP.

This ain't rocket science, Keith.

============================================================

Related:

Patty Murray WARNS Americans that USPS Will Start Delaying Mail If Cut and OMG I Just Can't Even

MUST-READ Thread Highlights Data Showing HOW Trump Won Including YUGE Shift In This Important Demo

'We're NOT an International Homeless Shelter': Matt Walsh's NEW Poem for Statue of Liberty Is GLORIOUS

Someone's SCARED! Adam Schiff Fires BACK at Trump Over Tweet VOIDING His J6 Pardon and WOW, That Was DUMB

'Literally Can't BELIEVE This Is Real!' What Chuck Schumer Said About Panting Next to Republicans Is NUTS

============================================================

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER KATIE PAVLICH KEITH OLBERMANN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Deferred: John Roberts' Weak Response to Activist Judges Has Conservative X in an UPROAR
Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer Gleefully Sneers at Weary Taxpayers Desperately Clinging to Their Hard-Earned Paycheck
justmindy
He's Running, Isn't He? After RUINING Biz During COVID and With Minimum Wage Hikes, Gavin Newsom Pivots
Amy Curtis
Ilhan Omar Declares the Alien Enemies Act 'Un-American' and HOO BOY That Was a Mistake
Amy Curtis
Someone's SCARED! Adam Schiff Fires BACK at Trump Over Tweet VOIDING His J6 Pardon and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
MUST-READ Thread Highlights Data Showing HOW Trump Won Including YUGE Shift In This Important Demo
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Justice Deferred: John Roberts' Weak Response to Activist Judges Has Conservative X in an UPROAR Amy Curtis
Advertisement