'Literally Can't BELIEVE This Is Real!' What Chuck Schumer Said About Panting Next to Republicans Is NUTS

Democrats have said some crazy stuff over the years. Heck, all you have to do to see something truly insane is peruse AOC or Jasmine Crockett's timelines on X. That being said, it's rare we see (or hear, in this case) someone like Chuck Schumer say something that actually makes us stop and laugh.

And at him, not with him ... of course.

Sure, the guy pretended he was barbecuing with raw hamburger patties and has on more than one occasion embarrassed himself but this bit about panting next to Republicans in his shorts? Eh.

What?

Maybe we don't really want to know.

Listen/watch:

I literally can't believe this is real 🤣



Democrats are so cooked. pic.twitter.com/gdYYP3aanU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 18, 2025

Yup, it's real.

He can’t really have said that.🤣🤡 — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) March 18, 2025

He can and he did.

We know, we had the same initial response and made the same face. Could have gone the rest of our lives never once thinking about Chuck Schumer panting anywhere near anyone at any time. And yet, here we are.

Sidte note: remind us to never, ever work out with Chuck Schumer. Just putting that out there.

Now we know why he says "people are aroused" pic.twitter.com/cBmAXG3fEc — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 18, 2025

Stop it.

Like a D.C. romance novel — Adam B. Coleman, The Black Dr. Manhattan (@wrong_speak) March 18, 2025

Stop it. Again.

We relate to this one, 24/7.

The notion of Schumer panting away anywhere is more than a little off-putting. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) March 18, 2025

A little?

Bro.

============================================================

