Luntz Confronts: Pollster Frankly Lays Out What Dem Party Must Do to...
Just Can't Win. Sen. Cory Booker Tries Being the Tough Guy Activist and...
ABC News Is Working Overtime to Push the Liberal Fearmongering
ABC News: USAID Staffer Evacuated From the Congo Returned to a Different Crisis:...

'Literally Can't BELIEVE This Is Real!' What Chuck Schumer Said About Panting Next to Republicans Is NUTS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrats have said some crazy stuff over the years. Heck, all you have to do to see something truly insane is peruse AOC or Jasmine Crockett's timelines on X. That being said, it's rare we see (or hear, in this case) someone like Chuck Schumer say something that actually makes us stop and laugh.

And at him, not with him ... of course.

Sure, the guy pretended he was barbecuing with raw hamburger patties and has on more than one occasion embarrassed himself but this bit about panting next to Republicans in his shorts? Eh.

What?

Maybe we don't really want to know.

Listen/watch:

Yup, it's real.

He can and he did.

We know, we had the same initial response and made the same face. Could have gone the rest of our lives never once thinking about Chuck Schumer panting anywhere near anyone at any time. And yet, here we are.

Sidte note: remind us to never, ever work out with Chuck Schumer. Just putting that out there.

Stop it.

Stop it. Again.

We relate to this one, 24/7.

A little?

Bro.

