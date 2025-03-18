Boo and YAH! JD Vance Just Needs THREE Minutes to Explain Why Experiment of Globalization FAILED (Watch)

JD Vance has a way of simplifying things for even the dumbest Leftist ... which is probably why they hate him so much. He is a warrior who has made telling the truth a priority, regardless of how hard it is to hear, which is truly rare in a politician.

Again, that is probably why the Left hates him.

Well, that, and he's likely going to run (and win!) in 2028, but that's another story. If we're being honest, even we find him refreshing because it's been a long time since we've seen anyone other than Trump speak from the hip.

This time around, Vance has taken on globalization; he only needed three minutes to take it completely apart.

Watch.

🔥 MUST WATCH: @VP explains in three minutes why the experiment of globalization failed:



"It turns out that the geographies that do the manufacturing get awfully good at the designing of things."



"Cheap labor is fundamentally a crutch, and it's a crutch that inhibits… pic.twitter.com/89XeHaamCF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 18, 2025

Post continues:

"Cheap labor is fundamentally a crutch, and it's a crutch that inhibits innovation."

Boo and YAH.

JD is always on point. He's smart. — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) March 18, 2025

This will be our next President. If not, we're idiots. -VJ — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) March 18, 2025

Truth.

If he can strike this balance between the populist wing of the party and the silicon valley wing, it may well be one of the great achievements of any modern era politician — Ross Bolla (@rossjbolla) March 18, 2025

Do you hear that sound? It's the sound of millions of Democrats, Leftists, Socialists, Progressives, and Communists crying out in terror.

And it's a beautiful thing.

