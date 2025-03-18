'Literally Can't BELIEVE This Is Real!' What Chuck Schumer Said About Panting Next...
Boo and YAH! JD Vance Just Needs THREE Minutes to Explain Why Experiment of Globalization FAILED (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

JD Vance has a way of simplifying things for even the dumbest Leftist ... which is probably why they hate him so much. He is a warrior who has made telling the truth a priority, regardless of how hard it is to hear, which is truly rare in a politician.

Again, that is probably why the Left hates him.

Well, that, and he's likely going to run (and win!) in 2028, but that's another story. If we're being honest, even we find him refreshing because it's been a long time since we've seen anyone other than Trump speak from the hip.

This time around, Vance has taken on globalization; he only needed three minutes to take it completely apart. 

Watch.

Post continues:

"Cheap labor is fundamentally a crutch, and it's a crutch that inhibits innovation."

Boo and YAH.

Truth.

Do you hear that sound? It's the sound of millions of Democrats, Leftists, Socialists, Progressives, and Communists crying out in terror.

And it's a beautiful thing.

============================================================

