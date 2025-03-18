Someone's SCARED! Adam Schiff Fires BACK at Trump Over Tweet VOIDING His J6 Pardon and WOW, That Was DUMB

Adam Schiff keeps on out-dumbing himself over and over again. We suppose now that he knows WE know Biden's pardons (including his) were signed by autopen and could very well be void, he has to pretend he's big and tough and not at all worried about his J6 corruption biting him on his backside.

But of course, he doth protest too much.

You'd think by now ol' Pencil Neck would have stopped walking into Trump's buzzsaw but nope.

Great for us, not so great for Schiff.

Case in point:

The members of the Jan 6 Committee are all proud of our work.



Your threats will not intimidate us.



Or silence us. pic.twitter.com/2897gx0fM9 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 17, 2025

They're proud of their work. Really? They're proud of lying to Americans, hiding and even destroying evidence, and tampering with witnesses to put out a very measured and controlled narrative given to them by Nancy Pelosi? Man, we'd hate to see what these sort of scumbags are not proud of.

Yikes.

Terrible people.

If you’re “proud of your work,” you shouldn’t need a pardon. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 17, 2025

And yet you did not reject a blanket prospective pardon. Why would somebody who is not guilty of a crime accept a pardon? — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 17, 2025

So proud that you needed a pardon for your crimes lol — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 17, 2025

You all belong in jail. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 18, 2025

You sound worried pic.twitter.com/OsMyHQTfCn — Just A Dude (@JustADudeAZ) March 17, 2025

He does sound worried.

He should be.

