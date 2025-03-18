Ever-Tolerant Left Engages in MORE Tesla Terrorism As Vegas Service Center Burns (WATCH)
Someone's SCARED! Adam Schiff Fires BACK at Trump Over Tweet VOIDING His J6 Pardon and WOW, That Was DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on March 18, 2025
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Adam Schiff keeps on out-dumbing himself over and over again. We suppose now that he knows WE know Biden's pardons (including his) were signed by autopen and could very well be void, he has to pretend he's big and tough and not at all worried about his J6 corruption biting him on his backside.

But of course, he doth protest too much.

You'd think by now ol' Pencil Neck would have stopped walking into Trump's buzzsaw but nope.

Great for us, not so great for Schiff.

Case in point:

They're proud of their work. Really? They're proud of lying to Americans, hiding and even destroying evidence, and tampering with witnesses to put out a very measured and controlled narrative given to them by Nancy Pelosi? Man, we'd hate to see what these sort of scumbags are not proud of.

Yikes.

Terrible people.

Ilhan Omar Declares the Alien Enemies Act 'Un-American' and HOO BOY That Was a Mistake
Amy Curtis
He does sound worried.

He should be.

