Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman In WY Were Legit

The Left would truly have a win if a popular Republican like Harriet Hageman, who won her election by 66% (unseating, defeating, and demoralizing Liz Cheney), was heckled and harassed in her own very red state. Of course, for that to be a reality, they'd have to pay a bunch of morons to show up and pretend they're actually from Wyoming but Kate Santaliz of NBC was either too dumb to know this or didn't care about the truth.

Maybe both, as she works for NBC.

She reported this in a thread like it was not only real, but a big deal. No really.

Heh.

Rep. Hageman’s town hall has been going on for only 15 minutes but she’s already been booed and heckled several times



The loudest boos came when Hageman spoke about codifying DOGE cuts



There are almost 500 people in the audience, with a mix of supporters and protesters pic.twitter.com/8jm3E99GZu — Kate Santaliz (@kate_santaliz) March 20, 2025

Because anyone familiar with Wyoming knows how much they LOVE BIG GOVERNMENT.

Holy Hell.

Rep. Hageman pledged to protect Social Security after an attendee asked her about possible cuts to entitlements



Loud jeers from the audience when Hageman said “we are not allowed to touch Social Security” pic.twitter.com/906JJxybdV — Kate Santaliz (@kate_santaliz) March 20, 2025

Again, if you know anything about Wyoming, you know this is not organic, which tells us Santaliz knows jack and squat about the Equality State.

“It’s so bizarre to me how obsessed you guys are with federal government,” Hageman said after the crowd heckled her during her answer to a question about DOGE cuts.



“You guys are going to have a heart attack if you don't calm down,” she added. — Kate Santaliz (@kate_santaliz) March 20, 2025

*cough cough*

The crowd is now chanting “January 6” at Rep. Hageman pic.twitter.com/OTeubaBuW8 — Kate Santaliz (@kate_santaliz) March 20, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Beyond the fact these protesters are mostly fake, Stantaliz failed to mention this is in Laramie, WY, where the college is located. Laramie is the only blue patch in Wyoming other than the very rich and very privileged Teton County, where people like Harrison Ford live. So even if there are a handful of legit protesters there, they don't in any way represent Wyoming.

Mollie Hemingway with the TKO:

Harriet Hageman didn’t just obliterate her opponent by like 50 points, her opponent was LITERALLY Liz Cheney of J6 Show Trial fame. A real reporter would know that this is nothing other than an obvious info op, and not clownishly pretend otherwise. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2025

Clownishly pretend otherwise

Perfectly stated.

Again - if you see a group chanting "January 6th" at a town hall in WYOMING... it's fair to ask whether that's organic and representative of a wide range of her constituents' views. https://t.co/e76336tt6n — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 20, 2025

Bingo.

The media so badly wants this to be real.

And it's just not.

Join us as we point and laugh at all of them.

