Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman In WY Were Legit

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on March 20, 2025
Twitchy

The Left would truly have a win if a popular Republican like Harriet Hageman, who won her election by 66% (unseating, defeating, and demoralizing Liz Cheney), was heckled and harassed in her own very red state. Of course, for that to be a reality, they'd have to pay a bunch of morons to show up and pretend they're actually from Wyoming but Kate Santaliz of NBC was either too dumb to know this or didn't care about the truth.

Maybe both, as she works for NBC.

She reported this in a thread like it was not only real, but a big deal. No really.

Heh.

Because anyone familiar with Wyoming knows how much they LOVE BIG GOVERNMENT.

Holy Hell.

Again, if you know anything about Wyoming, you know this is not organic, which tells us Santaliz knows jack and squat about the Equality State.

Sam J.
*cough cough*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Beyond the fact these protesters are mostly fake, Stantaliz failed to mention this is in Laramie, WY, where the college is located. Laramie is the only blue patch in Wyoming other than the very rich and very privileged Teton County, where people like Harrison Ford live. So even if there are a handful of legit protesters there, they don't in any way represent Wyoming.

Mollie Hemingway with the TKO:

Clownishly pretend otherwise

Perfectly stated.

Bingo.

The media so badly wants this to be real.

And it's just not.

Join us as we point and laugh at all of them.

