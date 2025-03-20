NUKE-IFIED! Lisa Murkowski Claims Her Colleagues are SCARED of Trump and Mike Lee AIN'T Havin' ANY of It

Sen. Lisa Murkowski is playing the victim and lying about her colleagues to somehow make it appear Trump and Elon Musk are unpopular, feeding this bizarre narrative being pushed by Never Trump losers who want Americans to believe Trump voters have buyer's remorse. We get it, they need to convince people Trump winning was a fluke, and now that he's doing EXACTLY what he campaigned on, for some reason the people who voted for him to do JUST THAT are unhappy.

Yes, it's dumb, but this is Murkowski we're talking about.

And, of course, ABC News is eating it up:

Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said her colleagues are afraid to speak up against some of the actions from Pres. Trump and key adviser Elon Musk because they think they will be "taken down" and "primaried." https://t.co/Ug1GJxHlL6 — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2025

Wow, that seriously set off our BS detectors.

And Mike Lee's as well:

I don’t know a single Republican senator who feels that way



Not even one https://t.co/PHMVu5167p — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 20, 2025

Not.

Even.

One.

But sure, Republicans are too scared of Trump and Musk to stop them from **checks notes** shrinking the government. Murkowski knows she's supposedly a Republican, yes?

Murkowski is a compromised deep-state POS that ONLY won b/c Alaskans were conned into migrating over to ranked-choice voting. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) March 20, 2025

Oh yeah.

🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025

USA USA USA!

McConnell, Collins & Murkowski have consistently been a thorn in the side of conservatives. She is just worried about her power, originally given to her by her daddy. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) March 20, 2025

Murkowski is a Democrat — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) March 20, 2025

Her colleagues are all democrats. She’s not fooling anyone. — Jammles (@jammles9) March 20, 2025

Not even a little bit.

