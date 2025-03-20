SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By...
NUKE-IFIED! Lisa Murkowski Claims Her Colleagues are SCARED of Trump and Mike Lee AIN'T Havin' ANY of It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on March 20, 2025
Twitchy

Sen. Lisa Murkowski is playing the victim and lying about her colleagues to somehow make it appear Trump and Elon Musk are unpopular, feeding this bizarre narrative being pushed by Never Trump losers who want Americans to believe Trump voters have buyer's remorse. We get it, they need to convince people Trump winning was a fluke, and now that he's doing EXACTLY what he campaigned on, for some reason the people who voted for him to do JUST THAT are unhappy.

Yes, it's dumb, but this is Murkowski we're talking about.

And, of course, ABC News is eating it up:

Wow, that seriously set off our BS detectors.

And Mike Lee's as well:

Not.

Even.

One.

But sure, Republicans are too scared of Trump and Musk to stop them from **checks notes** shrinking the government. Murkowski knows she's supposedly a Republican, yes?

Oh yeah.

USA USA USA!

And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists
Sam J.
Not even a little bit.

