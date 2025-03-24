Someone Set the Comments Section Under Snow White to Music and We Can't ... Stop ... LAUGHING!

In one of the least surprising developments of the weekend, Disney's new 'live-action' Snow White's performance at the box office was an absolute dumpster fire wrapped inside a train wreck. Throughout the weekend, Twitter users were posting screenshots from Fandango showing that no one was buying tickets or filling theater seats.

By the end of the weekend, the movie had barely topped $40 million in ticket sales, a disaster by any measure, but particularly so given the movie's $240 million budget, not to mention a marketing budget in excess of $100 million. It is on track to be one of the biggest flops since Disney's The Marvels.

Of course, everyone saw this coming, due to the movie's woke agenda in 'revising' the classic, beloved cartoon, as well as lead Rachel Zegler's truly toxic personality. Back in November, when the movie's trailer dropped, the comments were absolutely BRUTAL.

For a sign of how awful this movie really is, take a look at these reviews, all from left-leaning publications, which are generally happy to prop up bad movies if they serve an agenda. But even they couldn't do it with this enormous turd.

"Lazy, visually repellant" - The Independent

"Exhaustingly awful" - The Guardian

"Disney has trashed its reputation" - The Times

"A strange, hot mess" - Huff Post

"Listless" - ScreenDaily

"Good enough... for TV" - Vanity Fair

"Film has a major identity crisis" - BBC#snowwhite pic.twitter.com/gN7ZfB40Nw — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) March 22, 2025

OOF. 'Exhaustingly awful' is our favorite because it describes Hollywood, in general, these days, not just Snow White.

But we're not done having some fun at the movie's expense. Last week, right before the movie was released, someone added insult to injury by taking those trailer comments and setting them to music. The result was five and a half minutes of pure delight far more enjoyable than any scene from the film itself.

So, after you've taken some time to laugh at this week's installment of Monday Morning Meme Madness here at Twitchy, set aside an extra five minutes to laugh some more at the schadenfreudeliciousness of it all. Here you go:

Someone took the best comments under the #SnowWhite trailer & put it to song! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JYGT1pH06F — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) March 16, 2025

If you'd like to take some time to watch it again and pick out your favorite comment, feel free. We've watched it about 10 times so far and we still can't pick the best one.

Nor can we stop laughing.

We've seen Eli Roth horror movies that didn't have as much bloody carnage in them as this video did.

This Snow White comment song will be watched with more joy by more people than the actual film. https://t.co/YwXEx5XHV8 — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) March 22, 2025

It should. It's obvious that whoever made this video cares a lot more about the audience than Disney or Snow White director Marc Webb did.

I think we can all agree that this is awesome 👏 https://t.co/AkhyOEcFE4 — NatureLover 🦋☀️🍁 (@Naturelover9495) March 23, 2025

It's brilliant.

This song made from the comments section of the Snow White trailer is the most entertaining thing I've seen from this film. https://t.co/1hPTdVaF7i — Jenny ♥️Jones (@Jenny_jones1978) March 23, 2025

The Internet never misses. https://t.co/GTns5SSoMc — Mike Maples, Jr (@m2jr) March 23, 2025

No, it does not. Maybe some Hollywood studio should hire a few internet trolls to help them script a movie that people actually want to pay money to see.

This is brutal in the good way, unlike Snow White which is brutal in the 'if they showed it to prisoners at Gitmo, they could be charged with war crimes' way.

Snow White makes up for being a disaster by inadvertently releasing the funniest movie comments in history



Thanks Disney!

Thanks Rachel! — AGORACOM - George (@AGORACOM) March 23, 2025

It doesn't make up for it, but it's a good start. Even Rob Schneider had to thank Disney for making a movie that might (might) finally end the woke cancer that is killing Hollywood.

I can’t stop laughing 🤣 hits watch again 🤣🤣 — TrixieBelle3 (@Cocobean3262000) March 17, 2025

Right? That's what we've done over and over.

Thankfully, Twitter sleuths revealed that the video was made by a YouTube account called Chat Music. You can watch all of the originals (which were combined to make the video above) on their channel here.

I love comments sections so much 😅 — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) March 17, 2025

We do feel a little bit sorry for the intern or production assistant at Disney who has to read all of the comments and then report the findings to Bob Iger.

But only a little bit.

🎶 If I saw this movie on a plane I’d still walk out. 🎶 #SnowWhite https://t.co/Gumir17y04 — Keith Tweet 🥯 (@acidkeith) March 20, 2025

HA.

That was one of the funniest comments, along with the repeated references to Shrek's Lord Farquaad, rooting for the poison apple, and Walt Disney rolling over in his grave. And that's not even mentioning one of the most brutal comments of all, that 3/21 [the movie's release date] is the new 9/11.

OUCH.

As we noted above, the movie couldn't even win over normally compliant critics, who have given it a 44 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Other sites were MUCH harsher, with IMDB rating it at 2.1 out of 10 and Google's combination of reviews from multiple sites clocking in at a horrific 1.4 rating.

And it's not even a movie that's designed to appeal to children, which is the whole point of Snow White. Just take the final scene, for example:

D-d-did they really just end Snow White with a Diddy white party? pic.twitter.com/Nbz1eolDRP — ULTRA Grizzly Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) March 23, 2025

Yikes. ALL the yikes.

So, no. No one is going to see this movie. And Disney deserves all of the losses they will incur from unleashing it on audiences.

But at least we got a hilarious music video out of it.

Now, if you will excuse us, we're going to go watch that video one more time.