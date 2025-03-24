Monday Morning Meme Madness

Hey, it's Monday. We know that's not great, but it could be worse … You could be waking up in your mom's basement with the 'bright' point of your day being a plan to paint a swastika onto your neighbor's Tesla with your butt.
Instead, we will take on this Monday like the patriotic men and women we know we are! (Yes, by spending 45 minutes doom-scrolling in the restroom. Don't judge us.)
Nevertheless, we will persist by kicking this Monday off with the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this past week!
March 18, 2025
OUCH! So, we're just going to do violence against the GenXers right out of the gate, are we?
Fine, we realize St. Patrick's Day was last week, but we're gonna show you youngins what you missed …
lol pic.twitter.com/eiflawqoEO— Michael Reagan (@ReaganWorld) March 17, 2025
HA! Reagan knew how to deliver a line.
Scammed pic.twitter.com/XG4wwyzDcs— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) March 19, 2025
LOL. Now that's a solid sense of humor by whoever did this.
Why are women better at marriage than men😂 pic.twitter.com/e00LjJKacY— I am Ken (@Ikennect) March 17, 2025
Maybe boys are raised with guns and soldiers so they have a fighting chance when they get married? 😂
🗡️🗡️🗡️ pic.twitter.com/o4dbboGvMQ— Adam Ellis (@adamtotscomix) March 19, 2025
LOLOLOL! This is the content we love!
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/82BNYMQyc9— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) March 17, 2025
Good stuff.
March 20, 2025
Bwahaha! You see it too, right? 😂
Recommended
If you're married - you know: 😫 pic.twitter.com/TfOyF1jtK1— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) March 20, 2025
The man is just telling it like it is. Frankly, we're impressed with how much storage space he's been allotted.
Good morning, X. 😃 pic.twitter.com/XMBuvMW3cw— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) March 21, 2025
YES! That's the stuff!
When virtue signaling goes wrong.— Sadie (@Sadie_NC) March 19, 2025
😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7mixRbDeNF
And we're dead! 💀💀💀
Okay, this next one … wait for it …
March 21, 2025
HAHAHA! He totally got us.
Macho Man Randy Cabbage pic.twitter.com/t4B3snuWtI— Drunkards and Dragons (@The_DrunkDragon) March 21, 2025
The internet giveth and … well … we just don't understandeth what it giveth sometimes. 😂
Kid's got a doctorate in gaslighting 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Jo0BTwRAVh— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 22, 2025
'And basically your fault.' LOL.
I’m all for new technology but these urinals at the airport are horrible pic.twitter.com/Oj2ZMYG3P1— greg (@greg16676935420) March 23, 2025
Bwahaha! 😂😂😂
What do you even do at this point 😭pic.twitter.com/YNF6KZOcEK— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) March 18, 2025
That moment of sheer terror when Bro knew he was cooked. 😂
Haha 😂 pic.twitter.com/cjOcPJDZvi— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 23, 2025
Yes, we spent the week watching leftist loons commit vandalism and outright domestic terrorism against cars. Amazing. 😂
At least it made for some great memes.
Protesting in the sun with the family today and then we have a ✨little something special✨ for some Tesla gas tanks after dark. pic.twitter.com/oNYNSOAPuH— 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 22, 2025
This seems about right. 😂
March 23, 2025
LOL.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QukWgOFCj8— Lizzy Lou Who 🌷 (@_wintergirl93) March 20, 2025
Okay, we know that one wasn't technically a joke, but it's still hilarious!
Poor Rick got himself banned from Twitter/X for innocently posting photos of burning Teslas with words like 'Kill Tesla' and 'Attack'.
March 21, 2025
Now that's a great crossover tweet. 😂
Yes, this week also gave us the chorus of people dogpiling on Disney's latest flick flop.
(Language Warning.)
The Snow White Controversy— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 22, 2025
pic.twitter.com/GbkCBlj14L
We think Dinklage might be able to take you, Ricky. Be careful! 😂
Going to tell my kids this was Snow White pic.twitter.com/cQteMg12D0— William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) March 22, 2025
Bwahaha!
March 21, 2025
This is who we see when we see the new Snow White. 😂
Seriously, Disney. We're pretty certain we could round up a group of people from Costco and make a better movie over a weekend than the crap you're pumping out these days.
"and a diet coke" pic.twitter.com/AJo0u5imZp— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) March 22, 2025
We feel seen! 😂
I Would actually wear these pic.twitter.com/689zzSTrok— Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 23, 2025
Ha! Nice.
(Language Warning.)
OMG! This is awesome! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣sound on! pic.twitter.com/0y8h9UISKO— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) March 22, 2025
What were you thinking, Joe? LOL.
March 23, 2025
It's a real problem! 😂
Timeline cleanse.— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) March 23, 2025
This is fantastic. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/M3aspgQLBZ
Nan was the real star here. They didn't stand a chance against her!
GM… pic.twitter.com/xPq32nuNeN— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 23, 2025
Heck yeah!
(Buttcrack Warning.)
You'll never guess what this guy is on the phone talking to his friend about pic.twitter.com/GfNd7hDlna— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 23, 2025
Hey, we warned you! We thought the lunar eclipse was last week.
'Jim … it's me. Can you see me? YES??? Ok, here it comes!' 😂
Bwahahaha 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/COrLuCsq5V— Mongo (@mongoliciouss) March 22, 2025
The truth … it burns.
The reaction of the older man in the background had me rolling.pic.twitter.com/rLcXNqoShE— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) March 23, 2025
Dudes: Never sleep around your friends …
Just guys being dudes 😂 pic.twitter.com/GEJrStSSG4— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) March 20, 2025
… Never mind. You're never safe around your friends. 😂
😂 https://t.co/r8rxCtbtA8 pic.twitter.com/xwWtsUxVMY— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) March 20, 2025
'Klarna'. We're dying here, folks.
oh no 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8s5xWtXqaL— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) March 23, 2025
Who hasn't experienced such an event? 😂
Good morning all! Happy Friday!— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) March 21, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/vNdy1TT7q7
This checks out.
I wasn’t ready 😂 pic.twitter.com/7uR9Rl7dZg— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) March 21, 2025
If you don't have a weird friend, find one.
(Who are we kidding? You folks ARE the weird friend!)
March 21, 2025
LOL.
March 22, 2025
That is messed up. We like it!
Okay, we're going to do a bit of a doubleheader in the throwback department today.
Up first is this classic from Buddy Hackett.
@fuzzychimpcom https://t.co/MHMJyTKRb4— mke394 (@mke394) March 19, 2025
LOLOLOL! So funny.
We've been showing you a lot of people on Johnny Carson lately, so we figured we'd share a clip of Johnny being Johnny.
Diane Cannon on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.— Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) March 18, 2025
No nighttime host has ever come close to Johnny Carson. He was/is an absolute legend! pic.twitter.com/14mPLBokIN
He was one of a kind! Late-night comedy sure could use a person like that again.
OMG if you LAUGH you LOSE 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/dUj9m1asVH— Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) March 21, 2025
Now THAT is a sour face! 😂😂😂
Maybe your Monday is going to make you make that face, or maybe your Monday will be just fine. Either way, it's always great to share some laughs with our Twitchy friends, and we'll be back for more next week!
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member