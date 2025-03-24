San Diego ABC News Affiliate Laments Wall with Razor Wire is Drastically Cutting...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on March 24, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Annette from Pixabay)

Hey, it's Monday. We know that's not great, but it could be worse … You could be waking up in your mom's basement with the 'bright' point of your day being a plan to paint a swastika onto your neighbor's Tesla with your butt.

Instead, we will take on this Monday like the patriotic men and women we know we are! (Yes, by spending 45 minutes doom-scrolling in the restroom. Don't judge us.)

Nevertheless, we will persist by kicking this Monday off with the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this past week!

OUCH! So, we're just going to do violence against the GenXers right out of the gate, are we?

Fine, we realize St. Patrick's Day was last week, but we're gonna show you youngins what you missed …

HA! Reagan knew how to deliver a line.

LOL. Now that's a solid sense of humor by whoever did this.

Maybe boys are raised with guns and soldiers so they have a fighting chance when they get married? 😂

LOLOLOL! This is the content we love!

Good stuff.

Bwahaha! You see it too, right? 😂

The man is just telling it like it is. Frankly, we're impressed with how much storage space he's been allotted.

YES! That's the stuff!

And we're dead! 💀💀💀

Okay, this next one … wait for it …

HAHAHA! He totally got us.

The internet giveth and … well … we just don't understandeth what it giveth sometimes. 😂

'And basically your fault.' LOL.

Bwahaha! 😂😂😂

That moment of sheer terror when Bro knew he was cooked. 😂

Yes, we spent the week watching leftist loons commit vandalism and outright domestic terrorism against cars. Amazing. 😂

At least it made for some great memes.

This seems about right. 😂

LOL.

Okay, we know that one wasn't technically a joke, but it's still hilarious!

Poor Rick got himself banned from Twitter/X for innocently posting photos of burning Teslas with words like 'Kill Tesla' and 'Attack'.

Now that's a great crossover tweet. 😂

Yes, this week also gave us the chorus of people dogpiling on Disney's latest flick flop.

(Language Warning.)

We think Dinklage might be able to take you, Ricky. Be careful! 😂

Bwahaha!

This is who we see when we see the new Snow White. 😂

Seriously, Disney. We're pretty certain we could round up a group of people from Costco and make a better movie over a weekend than the crap you're pumping out these days.

We feel seen! 😂

Ha! Nice.

(Language Warning.)

What were you thinking, Joe? LOL.

It's a real problem! 😂

Nan was the real star here. They didn't stand a chance against her!

Heck yeah!

(Buttcrack Warning.)

Hey, we warned you! We thought the lunar eclipse was last week.

'Jim … it's me. Can you see me? YES??? Ok, here it comes!' 😂

The truth … it burns.

Dudes: Never sleep around your friends …

… Never mind. You're never safe around your friends. 😂

'Klarna'. We're dying here, folks.

Who hasn't experienced such an event? 😂

This checks out.

If you don't have a weird friend, find one.

(Who are we kidding? You folks ARE the weird friend!)

LOL.

That is messed up. We like it!

Okay, we're going to do a bit of a doubleheader in the throwback department today.

Up first is this classic from Buddy Hackett.

LOLOLOL! So funny.

We've been showing you a lot of people on Johnny Carson lately, so we figured we'd share a clip of Johnny being Johnny.

He was one of a kind! Late-night comedy sure could use a person like that again.

Now THAT is a sour face! 😂😂😂

Maybe your Monday is going to make you make that face, or maybe your Monday will be just fine. Either way, it's always great to share some laughs with our Twitchy friends, and we'll be back for more next week!

Until we meme again …

