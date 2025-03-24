Monday Morning Meme Madness

Hey, it's Monday. We know that's not great, but it could be worse … You could be waking up in your mom's basement with the 'bright' point of your day being a plan to paint a swastika onto your neighbor's Tesla with your butt.

Instead, we will take on this Monday like the patriotic men and women we know we are! (Yes, by spending 45 minutes doom-scrolling in the restroom. Don't judge us.)

Nevertheless, we will persist by kicking this Monday off with the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this past week!

OUCH! So, we're just going to do violence against the GenXers right out of the gate, are we?

Fine, we realize St. Patrick's Day was last week, but we're gonna show you youngins what you missed …

HA! Reagan knew how to deliver a line.

LOL. Now that's a solid sense of humor by whoever did this.

Why are women better at marriage than men😂 pic.twitter.com/e00LjJKacY — I am Ken (@Ikennect) March 17, 2025

Maybe boys are raised with guns and soldiers so they have a fighting chance when they get married? 😂

LOLOLOL! This is the content we love!

Good stuff.

Bwahaha! You see it too, right? 😂

The man is just telling it like it is. Frankly, we're impressed with how much storage space he's been allotted.

YES! That's the stuff!

When virtue signaling goes wrong.

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7mixRbDeNF — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) March 19, 2025

And we're dead! 💀💀💀

Okay, this next one … wait for it …

HAHAHA! He totally got us.

Macho Man Randy Cabbage pic.twitter.com/t4B3snuWtI — Drunkards and Dragons (@The_DrunkDragon) March 21, 2025

The internet giveth and … well … we just don't understandeth what it giveth sometimes. 😂

Kid's got a doctorate in gaslighting 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Jo0BTwRAVh — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 22, 2025

'And basically your fault.' LOL.

I’m all for new technology but these urinals at the airport are horrible pic.twitter.com/Oj2ZMYG3P1 — greg (@greg16676935420) March 23, 2025

Bwahaha! 😂😂😂

What do you even do at this point 😭pic.twitter.com/YNF6KZOcEK — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) March 18, 2025

That moment of sheer terror when Bro knew he was cooked. 😂

Yes, we spent the week watching leftist loons commit vandalism and outright domestic terrorism against cars. Amazing. 😂

At least it made for some great memes.

Protesting in the sun with the family today and then we have a ✨little something special✨ for some Tesla gas tanks after dark. pic.twitter.com/oNYNSOAPuH — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 22, 2025

This seems about right. 😂

LOL.

Okay, we know that one wasn't technically a joke, but it's still hilarious!

Poor Rick got himself banned from Twitter/X for innocently posting photos of burning Teslas with words like 'Kill Tesla' and 'Attack'.

Now that's a great crossover tweet. 😂

Yes, this week also gave us the chorus of people dogpiling on Disney's latest flick flop.

(Language Warning.)

The Snow White Controversy

pic.twitter.com/GbkCBlj14L — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 22, 2025

We think Dinklage might be able to take you, Ricky. Be careful! 😂

Going to tell my kids this was Snow White pic.twitter.com/cQteMg12D0 — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) March 22, 2025

Bwahaha!

This is who we see when we see the new Snow White. 😂

Seriously, Disney. We're pretty certain we could round up a group of people from Costco and make a better movie over a weekend than the crap you're pumping out these days.

"and a diet coke" pic.twitter.com/AJo0u5imZp — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) March 22, 2025

We feel seen! 😂

I Would actually wear these pic.twitter.com/689zzSTrok — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 23, 2025

Ha! Nice.

(Language Warning.)

What were you thinking, Joe? LOL.

It's a real problem! 😂

Timeline cleanse.



This is fantastic. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/M3aspgQLBZ — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) March 23, 2025

Nan was the real star here. They didn't stand a chance against her!

Heck yeah!

(Buttcrack Warning.)

You'll never guess what this guy is on the phone talking to his friend about pic.twitter.com/GfNd7hDlna — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 23, 2025

Hey, we warned you! We thought the lunar eclipse was last week.

'Jim … it's me. Can you see me? YES??? Ok, here it comes!' 😂

The truth … it burns.

The reaction of the older man in the background had me rolling.pic.twitter.com/rLcXNqoShE — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) March 23, 2025

Dudes: Never sleep around your friends …

Just guys being dudes 😂 pic.twitter.com/GEJrStSSG4 — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) March 20, 2025

… Never mind. You're never safe around your friends. 😂

'Klarna'. We're dying here, folks.

Who hasn't experienced such an event? 😂

This checks out.

If you don't have a weird friend, find one.

(Who are we kidding? You folks ARE the weird friend!)

LOL.

That is messed up. We like it!

Okay, we're going to do a bit of a doubleheader in the throwback department today.

Up first is this classic from Buddy Hackett.

LOLOLOL! So funny.

We've been showing you a lot of people on Johnny Carson lately, so we figured we'd share a clip of Johnny being Johnny.

Diane Cannon on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.



No nighttime host has ever come close to Johnny Carson. He was/is an absolute legend! pic.twitter.com/14mPLBokIN — Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) March 18, 2025

He was one of a kind! Late-night comedy sure could use a person like that again.

OMG if you LAUGH you LOSE 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/dUj9m1asVH — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) March 21, 2025

Now THAT is a sour face! 😂😂😂

Maybe your Monday is going to make you make that face, or maybe your Monday will be just fine. Either way, it's always great to share some laughs with our Twitchy friends, and we'll be back for more next week!

Until we meme again …