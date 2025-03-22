Rob Schneider Thanks Disney for What Their Latest Film Might Accomplish

'Good Move': Watch Scott Jennings React to President Trump Revoking Democrats' Security Cl...
Doug P. | 12:45 PM on March 22, 2025
Meme

The new Disney live-action version of "Snow White" is apparently going to lose just a little bit of money and it was the most predictable thing ever

Disney's live-action 'woke' remake of Snow White is shaping up to be one of the franchise's worst-performing movies in recent years, according to initial box office figures.

Snow White has been mired in controversy due to comments from its star Rachel Zegler and the absence of the iconic song 'Someday My Prince Will Come.'

The first results from theaters have been revealed, and they're not great.

[...]

'Disney's contorted attempts not to offend anyone have somehow managed to offend everyone,' Viner wrote.

Viner also noted that the bizarre decision to make the dwarves computer-generated imagery instead of employing actors denied little people opportunities.

In an effort to be more 'woke,' Disney also changed the dwarves to be called 'magical creatures' instead.
Frankly we're a bit surprised Disney decided to keep the word "white" in the title. In any case, the movie seems unlikely to recoup its reported $250 million-ish budget.

Add it all up and Rob Schneider obviously thinks Disney is owed some thanks:

Congratulations to Disney. They've worked wonders these last few years. 

