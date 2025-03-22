Rob Schneider Thanks Disney for What Their Latest Film Might Accomplish

The new Disney live-action version of "Snow White" is apparently going to lose just a little bit of money and it was the most predictable thing ever.

Disney's live-action 'woke' remake of Snow White is shaping up to be one of the franchise's worst-performing movies in recent years, according to initial box office figures. Snow White has been mired in controversy due to comments from its star Rachel Zegler and the absence of the iconic song 'Someday My Prince Will Come.' The first results from theaters have been revealed, and they're not great. [...] 'Disney's contorted attempts not to offend anyone have somehow managed to offend everyone,' Viner wrote. Viner also noted that the bizarre decision to make the dwarves computer-generated imagery instead of employing actors denied little people opportunities. In an effort to be more 'woke,' Disney also changed the dwarves to be called 'magical creatures' instead.

Advertisement

Frankly we're a bit surprised Disney decided to keep the word "white" in the title. In any case, the movie seems unlikely to recoup its reported $250 million-ish budget.

Disney’s Snow White is really bombing bad.



2.5/10 IMDB, 44% Rotten Tomatoes.



Can’t imagine why. pic.twitter.com/1dmtXPaWFD — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 22, 2025

My Snow White screening lookin' a little empty 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/j1Tj6aH5Lx — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) March 21, 2025

Add it all up and Rob Schneider obviously thinks Disney is owed some thanks:

I would like to sincerely thank @DisneyStudios for single handedly ending Wokeness in Hollywood.

I wish all the executives who participated in Disney’s new Live Action “Snow White” the best of luck in their new jobs outside of Show Business… https://t.co/idtjkzjaer — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) March 22, 2025

Congratulations to Disney. They've worked wonders these last few years.

The lead actress wished harm on over half the country, not a shocker that no one wants to watch this pathetic excuse of a movie! pic.twitter.com/oqF2ZS4s44 — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) March 22, 2025

It's always a good idea when you're about to release a movie to make sure you've alienated more than half the country.