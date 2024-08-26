Trump Takes Control: RFK Jr. Just Ended This Election! Media Enraged!
DELISH! Chef Andrew Gruel DROPS Dishonest, Deceitful Robert Reich for Accusing Kroger of...
Trump's Got Comrade Kamala on the Run, Let's Help Him FINISH the Job
DENIED! Trump Team SHUTS Comrade Kamala Team Trying AGAIN to Change Debate Rules...
A Glance at Biden and Harris' Schedule (vs. What Trump Did Today) Has...
Legal Immigrant Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons SCHOOLING Chris Hayes on the Electoral...
WOOF! Why Lie About THIS?! Tim Walz's LATEST Whopper of a Lie Should...
AP Explores How Kamala Harris Is Getting Away With All the 'Candidate of...
'Simply NOT Smart Enough'! Mollie Hemingway Just HUMILIATES Kamala for Trying to Change...
Even ABC's 'This Week' Host Couldn't Ignore the Supreme Irony in Harris' Ad...
Tim Walz: A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing
What Trump Just Did While Joe Vacations and Kamala Does Whatever She Does...
Twitchy's Own Amy Curtis BLISTERS The Expert™ Tom Nichols and His Smug Pro-Kamala/Never...
Holy TONE-DEAF Batman! Kerry Kennedy Learns the HARD Way Putting Party Over Family...

Attn. Hack Media! Kamala Harris Tied HERSELF to Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal, Trump Merely Noticed

Doug P.  |  1:30 PM on August 26, 2024
Screen shot

Today marks the third anniversary of the day 13 American service members died in a terrorist attack during Biden and Harris' disastrous and inept withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Advertisement

The president attended a wreath laying service at Arlington National Cemetery. And by "president" we mean President Donald Trump, not Biden or Harris: 

Also at the time this story was published, ZERO of the Biden White House accounts (@JoeBiden, @POTUS and @WhiteHouse) mentioned the anniversary, not that we're very surprised. Only the @VP account made mention of the occasion. 

We'll start with a reminder that Kamala Harris not long ago made it very clear that she had a role in the decision-making process leading up to the disastrous and deadly withdrawal: 

With that in mind, the media's approach will be hack-tastic as usual. The Associated Press is taking a "Trump pounces" approach by making it about Harris' opponent rather than her admitted direct role in the deadly withdrawal for which nobody's been held accountable: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Harris tied herself to the withdrawal and Trump merely noticed, but the AP's spin isn't unexpected.

Like they always say, no matter how much you loathe the media, it's not enough.

The media's attempts to help keep Harris at a distance from the things that happened during the Biden-Harris administration will continue.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DELISH! Chef Andrew Gruel DROPS Dishonest, Deceitful Robert Reich for Accusing Kroger of Price Gouging
Sam J.
DENIED! Trump Team SHUTS Comrade Kamala Team Trying AGAIN to Change Debate Rules DOWN and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Legal Immigrant Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons SCHOOLING Chris Hayes on the Electoral College and BOOM
Sam J.
'Simply NOT Smart Enough'! Mollie Hemingway Just HUMILIATES Kamala for Trying to Change Debate Rules NOW
Sam J.
Twitchy's Own Amy Curtis BLISTERS The Expert™ Tom Nichols and His Smug Pro-Kamala/Never Trump Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement