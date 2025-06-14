'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People

VIP
Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses by a suspect posing as a police officer, Sen. Chuck Schumer did what he could to unite the country against radicalism. CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere and Brian Stelter noted that all of the things in just the last week heating the political climate in America all point in the same direction — toward conservatives. Why, House Speaker Mike Johnson even suggested that California Gov. Gavin Newsom be tarred and feathered. Yes, Dovere seems to think that led to the Minnesota shootings.

Schumer has taken a more bipartisan approach, but no one's buying it.

Toxic forces radicalizing individuals? Like Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrats' pick for vice president, calling ICE the modern-day Gestapo at a commencement address?

According to Mad Maxine Waters, there are no violent riots in Los Angeles. It's just one or two people.

Speaking of radicalizing individuals, remember Waters telling constituents who encountered members of President Trump's Cabinet in restaurants or the gas station or the grocery store to "push back on them" and "tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." That was pretty toxic.

This Schumer guy … isn't he the one who said that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh had "released the whirlwind" and "will pay the price." And then a would-be assassin was arrested outside of Kavanaugh's house? Yeah, same guy.

Maybe Schumer should get himself and his own side under control with the incendiary rhetoric.

***

 

