'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People

After the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses by a suspect posing as a police officer, Sen. Chuck Schumer did what he could to unite the country against radicalism. CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere and Brian Stelter noted that all of the things in just the last week heating the political climate in America all point in the same direction — toward conservatives. Why, House Speaker Mike Johnson even suggested that California Gov. Gavin Newsom be tarred and feathered. Yes, Dovere seems to think that led to the Minnesota shootings.

Advertisement

Schumer has taken a more bipartisan approach, but no one's buying it.

Condemning violence is important but it is not enough. We must also confront the toxic forces radicalizing individuals and we must do more to protect one another, our democracy, and the values that bind us as Americans. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 14, 2025

Toxic forces radicalizing individuals? Like Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrats' pick for vice president, calling ICE the modern-day Gestapo at a commencement address?

Just two days Tim Walz refused to apologize for comparing ICE to the Nazi gestapo.



Walz: "I think it's ok to bully the bully at times." pic.twitter.com/1CyevD311Z — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 14, 2025

The "toxic forces radicalizing individuals" are your fellow liberals. Feel free to start confronting them at any time. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 14, 2025

You are the toxic force. — Matt Morse (@MattMorseTV) June 14, 2025

Start by condemning the riots and the Democrats who refuse to end them. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) June 14, 2025

According to Mad Maxine Waters, there are no violent riots in Los Angeles. It's just one or two people.

Speaking of radicalizing individuals, remember Waters telling constituents who encountered members of President Trump's Cabinet in restaurants or the gas station or the grocery store to "push back on them" and "tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." That was pretty toxic.

IT'S THE DEMOCRAT PARTY that is the toxic force radicalizing individuals. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 14, 2025

You almost caused the death of a supreme court justice. I haven’t heard an apology? Lead by example, not words. — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) June 14, 2025

This Schumer guy … isn't he the one who said that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh had "released the whirlwind" and "will pay the price." And then a would-be assassin was arrested outside of Kavanaugh's house? Yeah, same guy.

Chuck Schumer: "We must also confront the toxic forces radicalzing individuals"



Also, Chuck Schumer:pic.twitter.com/O0Dvd9hOHZ — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) June 14, 2025

Reaping your whirlwind, it seems, Chuck. — Steven Ellison 🎗️ (@SEllisonJ) June 14, 2025

That pretty much points out your entire party, doesn’t it Chuck? — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) June 14, 2025

What will it take for you Democrats to stop being VIOLENT? — America First! aka Asshole 5 (@SierraKilo0811) June 14, 2025

Maybe Schumer should get himself and his own side under control with the incendiary rhetoric.

***