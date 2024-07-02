Huh, Isn't THAT Convenient?! Stormy Daniels' Memory Magically JOGGED as Team Biden IMPLODES (Watch)

Gosh, the timing on this seems ... interesting. Don't you think? What with SCOTUS ruling in Trump's favor with the whole immunity thing NOT to mention sentencing for his so-called convictions will likely be moved back (with a possibility the charges could get dropped now as well). Almost as if Stormy is desperate to get whatever she can out of this gross situation before it's too late and she's left to age like rotting milk.

Just like the skeezy grifter she is.

Of course, Rachel Maddow is super stoked for Stormy to 'elaborate' on her show.

One good grift deserves another, we suppose.

Watch:

Conveniently now that Joe Biden's reelection hopes are tanking, Stormy Daniels has 'remembered' new details:

"She would like to elaborate on that testimony."



Joe Biden's memory issues have jogged Stormy's memory.

Are you excited to hear more stories that didn't happen? pic.twitter.com/7PS4b0jsdJ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 2, 2024

What Eric said.

Issues with Biden and the rulings from SCOTUS seem to have jogged Stormy's memory. Who'da thunk it?!

Will it be as exciting as your “I've got Trump's tax returns” fiasco that ended up showing he's paid millions in taxes? — EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) July 2, 2024

Don't worry, Rachel has Trump THIS TIME!

She has changed her story 23 times over the years — MARK HALL (@MARKHAL24182367) July 2, 2024

She's an aging, sagging, porn star. Nobody is surprised she keeps changing her story.

I’d like to know how much Stormy is being paid for that interview (and Rachel Maddow for that matter). — Wheema⚡️ (@Wheema2023) July 2, 2024

Hopefully Stormy makes enough so she can pay off the legal fees she likely still owes Trump.

