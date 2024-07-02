Huh, Isn't THAT Convenient?! Stormy Daniels' Memory Magically JOGGED as Team Biden IMPLODES (Watch)

DELIGHTFUL! Black Democrat Warns ‘We Gon' Blow The Party Up' if They Choose...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on July 02, 2024
Meme

Gosh, the timing on this seems ... interesting. Don't you think? What with SCOTUS ruling in Trump's favor with the whole immunity thing NOT to mention sentencing for his so-called convictions will likely be moved back (with a possibility the charges could get dropped now as well). Almost as if Stormy is desperate to get whatever she can out of this gross situation before it's too late and she's left to age like rotting milk.

Just like the skeezy grifter she is.

Of course, Rachel Maddow is super stoked for Stormy to 'elaborate' on her show. 

One good grift deserves another, we suppose.

Watch:

What Eric said.

Issues with Biden and the rulings from SCOTUS seem to have jogged Stormy's memory. Who'da thunk it?!

Don't worry, Rachel has Trump THIS TIME!

She's an aging, sagging, porn star. Nobody is surprised she keeps changing her story.

Hopefully Stormy makes enough so she can pay off the legal fees she likely still owes Trump.

