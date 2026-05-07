The Inn-Crowd: Jim Acosta Speaks at Montana Hotel, Tells Dem Fundraisers He’s Doing ‘The Real News’ Now

The state of Montana is known as ‘Big Sky Country,’ but for a day this week, it was ‘Bluesky Country.’ That’s because ex-CNN ‘journalist’ Jim Acosta was the guest speaker at a fundraiser for Missoula County Democrats at a Holiday Inn. His message to the small gathering was simple and dishonest. Acosta said, never mind his CNN days, he’s doing ‘the real news' now.

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It’s hilarious how Acosta has gone from the in-crowd to the inn-crowd. (WATCH)

Jim Acosta took the opportunity to explain to Democrats assembled at the Holiday Inn in Missoula how he’s now doing “the real news." https://t.co/KRvwyDyIef pic.twitter.com/21AwMLnVEz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2026

Nice of Acosta to take a break from his hectic schedule to talk to his fellow Democrats in Montana.

More importantly, he was able to highlight the ‘real news’ he’s been covering from his living room to his marbled throne at the National Mall.

Pictured: Jim Acosta doing “The Real News” pic.twitter.com/JKwOcqUZen — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 6, 2026

The real news? There is nothing real about him.



Even his appearance is a slightly more girthy “Rachel Maddow” look. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 6, 2026

Yes, we already knew he was doing fake news before. ;-) — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) May 6, 2026

Acosta is the epitome of ‘fake news.’ Nothing will ever change that.

Posters say they’re noticing that all these ‘journalists’ who have been jettisoned from the legacy media have something in common.

I like how he's pretending to come out like he had successfully masked his grotesque bias. — The Rogue Courant (@RogueCourant) May 6, 2026

“There’s no two sides to right and wrong” (as determined by Jim Acosta) — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2026

Weird how all these “journalists” swear they are 100% on the level and unbiased while employed to report the news, but soon as they’re unemployed they mutate into raving leftist lunatics. — Joe Schwind (@Shoeless__Joe) May 7, 2026

Mutate? They’ve always been raving leftist lunatics.

Commenters couldn’t help but laugh at how Acosta has gone from covering the White House to likely grabbing White Castle before speaking to ‘throngs’ in hotel conference rooms.

Big day for Jim. 🤣



“Our topics today will be the Steele dossier and balloon animals.” — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) May 6, 2026

😂



You’ll be shocked to learn that the topics were how great Jim Acosta is and how bad Donald Trump is — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2026

No way! We’re kidding, of course. Acosta is always Acosta’s favorite subject.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

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Missoula probably enjoyed hearing how much Jim loves Jim. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) May 6, 2026

Good God. He must be so depressed. A guy with clout, to a guy who knows he’s a couple of years away from speaking at nursing homes. — Farbs (@Farbs) May 7, 2026

His audience would have provided a standing ovation, but their replacement knees were not cooperative — jdilly (@jdilly02047625) May 6, 2026

How are they paying him? Comping him some fried chicken dinners? — John Ekonomou (@atty2chgo) May 6, 2026

Does he realize that he looks like a character from a mocumentary? — Mark (@MarksX4H) May 6, 2026

He'd be more useful if he explained what the continental breakfast options are. — Harry MAGA Douglas (@swampveteran) May 6, 2026

Acosta useful? Now that would be a first!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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