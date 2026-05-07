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The Inn-Crowd: Jim Acosta Speaks at Montana Hotel, Tells Dem Fundraisers He’s Doing ‘The Real News’ Now

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:12 AM on May 07, 2026
Twitchy

The state of Montana is known as ‘Big Sky Country,’ but for a day this week, it was ‘Bluesky Country.’ That’s because ex-CNN ‘journalist’ Jim Acosta was the guest speaker at a fundraiser for Missoula County Democrats at a Holiday Inn. His message to the small gathering was simple and dishonest. Acosta said, never mind his CNN days, he’s doing ‘the real news' now.

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It’s hilarious how Acosta has gone from the in-crowd to the inn-crowd. (WATCH)

Nice of Acosta to take a break from his hectic schedule to talk to his fellow Democrats in Montana.

More importantly, he was able to highlight the ‘real news’ he’s been covering from his living room to his marbled throne at the National Mall.

Acosta is the epitome of ‘fake news.’ Nothing will ever change that.

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Posters say they’re noticing that all these ‘journalists’ who have been jettisoned from the legacy media have something in common.

Mutate? They’ve always been raving leftist lunatics.

Commenters couldn’t help but laugh at how Acosta has gone from covering the White House to likely grabbing White Castle before speaking to ‘throngs’ in hotel conference rooms.

No way! We’re kidding, of course. Acosta is always Acosta’s favorite subject.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

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Acosta useful? Now that would be a first! 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA MONTANA

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