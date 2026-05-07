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Disappointed Dem: Obama Tells Stephen Colbert That He’s Very ‘Worried About the Republican Party’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:20 AM on May 07, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We’re in the final days of Stephen Colbert’s late-night Democrat Party showcase on CBS. On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama sat down with Colbert in a desperate attempt to regain relevance and plug his presidential center in Chicago. Obama also expressed a longing for the good old days of a compliant GOP and feigned concern for the current state of the Republican Party. Give us a break, Barry.

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Republicans haven’t lived up to the expectations that Obama has for them, Obama tells Colbert:

“I’m worried about the Republican party."

"I'd love a Republican Party that...believed in rule of law...and wasn't constantly tapping into our worst impulses."

“There has been a Republican party like that in the past, and I want to see that return."

Here’s Obama and his fake concern. (WATCH)

Obama needs to learn that no one on the right cares about what he wants.

Posters point out that Obama has been silent on his Democrat Party’s current state.

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It’s almost as if they’re a bunch of hypocrites or something.

Commenters say Obama wants the GOP to return to its days of being the Democrat Party’s political punching bag.

Yep, even the Republican-types Obama pines for were still compared to Hitler by his fellow Democrats back in the day.

Posters found it laughable that Obama thinks Republicans are the ones who don’t care about the law. Obama’s position is even more absurd when you consider everything he did to upend President Donald Trump’s first term.

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Obama likes to pretend he’s above the political fray, but he’s directly responsible for the irreconcilable division our country is experiencing. We know exactly where he can shove his fake concern.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY

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