Disappointed Dem: Obama Tells Stephen Colbert That He’s Very ‘Worried About the Republican Party’

We’re in the final days of Stephen Colbert’s late-night Democrat Party showcase on CBS. On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama sat down with Colbert in a desperate attempt to regain relevance and plug his presidential center in Chicago. Obama also expressed a longing for the good old days of a compliant GOP and feigned concern for the current state of the Republican Party. Give us a break, Barry.

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Republicans haven’t lived up to the expectations that Obama has for them, Obama tells Colbert: “I’m worried about the Republican party." "I'd love a Republican Party that...believed in rule of law...and wasn't constantly tapping into our worst impulses." “There has been a Republican party like that in the past, and I want to see that return."

Here’s Obama and his fake concern. (WATCH)

Republicans haven’t lived up to the expectations that Obama has for them, Obama tells Colbert:



“I’m worried about the Republican party."



"I'd love a Republican Party that...believed in rule of law...and wasn't constantly tapping into our worst impulses."



“There has been a… pic.twitter.com/MnT4ff6gMW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2026

Yes, we really want a republican party that a race baiting communist likes. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) May 6, 2026

Obama needs to learn that no one on the right cares about what he wants.

Posters point out that Obama has been silent on his Democrat Party’s current state.

Perhaps start with your party that is nominating a guy with a Nazi tattoo to be a US Senator? — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) May 6, 2026

That’s totally (D)ifferent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2026

Democrats refer to everyone as a Nazi except for the guy with the Nazi tattoo. Lol — JohnnyMc (@Johnnymc0226) May 6, 2026

It’s almost as if they’re a bunch of hypocrites or something.

Commenters say Obama wants the GOP to return to its days of being the Democrat Party’s political punching bag.

Obama prefers the lovable losers in the Republican Party. The John McCain and Mitt Romney types. What a surprise. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 6, 2026

That’s exactly what he wants the "principled" Republicans who are ok with being lead by Democrats and the media. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 6, 2026

“I prefer the Republicans that don’t mind losing that much." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2026

Dems still called them Nazis — Wallace (@Wallace30729734) May 6, 2026

Yep, even the Republican-types Obama pines for were still compared to Hitler by his fellow Democrats back in the day.

Posters found it laughable that Obama thinks Republicans are the ones who don’t care about the law. Obama’s position is even more absurd when you consider everything he did to upend President Donald Trump’s first term.

Wait. He thinks REPUBLICANS don’t respect the rule of law?!?! — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) May 6, 2026

From the guy who illegally spied on the Trump campaign and orginated the Russia hoax — KJP (@pitt082303) May 6, 2026

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Nothing says respecting the rule of law like running a coup against an incoming president or opening the border to millions of illegals — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2026

He just wants a Republican Party that can be manipulated by guilt and unsubstantiated character charges of racism. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@CasuallyGreg) May 6, 2026

All of it is just rich. The sanctimony, the projection, the faux concern. Just incredibly rich. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2026

Obama likes to pretend he’s above the political fray, but he’s directly responsible for the irreconcilable division our country is experiencing. We know exactly where he can shove his fake concern.

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