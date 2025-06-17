This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the New York Times took the unprecedented step of publishing a non-endorsement of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. "He is a democratic socialist who too often ignores the unavoidable trade-offs of governance," wrote the Times editorial board. "He favors rent freezes that could restrict housing supply and make it harder for younger New Yorkers and new arrivals to afford housing. He wants the government to operate grocery stores, as if customer service and retail sales were strengths of the public sector. He minimizes the importance of policing."

None of this is new, it turns out. During his run for New York State Assembly, he declared that he believed in "socialist feminism" and that defunding the police was a feminist issue. How, exactly, does that work?

I regret to inform you that this is a real post from the man who threatens to become New York’s next mayor. pic.twitter.com/q6QQCp5RC8 — Rikki Schlott (@RIKKISCHLOTT) June 17, 2025

That photo gets cut off, so here's the full picture:

His post reads:

That means: Statewide abortion access fund

Childcare benefits, wages for at-home care

Crack down on workplace abuses

Decriminalize sex work and defund NYPD

This guy really wants to shut down the police.

😭😭😭 — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) June 17, 2025

Seriously....that shirt... — Micha Siegel (@SiegelMicha) June 17, 2025

New Yorkers are always looking for the worst mayor they can elect. This guy will likely win. — Andrew Jackson (@j82352430) June 17, 2025

Omg 😂😂😂NYC is screwed — Buck Angel® Transsexual (@BuckAngel) June 17, 2025

They’ll vote for it — CHRISTINE BLACK (@christinebga) June 17, 2025

Lots of kooky people run for office. The problem is that enough kooks vote for them to put them in office.



Voter turnout in last NYC mayoral election was about 21 percent.



Either they just don't care or figure that it makes no difference. — Gloomy con57 (@GCon57) June 17, 2025

No wonder he's so for defunding the police. He has his own security.

Zohran Mamdani hires more security, citing 'new level' of threats in NYC mayor's race https://t.co/6Vr3NlAiUj — Gothamist (@Gothamist) June 17, 2025

I don’t understand why he didn’t hire social workers? https://t.co/Kthot7XRIY — Megan Martin MD, MPH (@Megmd514) June 17, 2025

Why didn’t he bring on some conflict managers or social workers? — Howie (@HowieLongggg) June 17, 2025

Oh he likes security for himself? But not for the rest of the country who has to live amongst illegal scum that he help let in. — Rooster (@MAGAbrains) June 17, 2025

Are those security people carrying guns? Because that would imply guns are good. — Tyrone Slothrop🇮🇱 (@JLimebrook) June 17, 2025

How many of them are ex-cops, and how many are social workers trained in "conflict resolution and de-escalation"?

***