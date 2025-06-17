This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All

Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 17, 2025
Instagram

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the New York Times took the unprecedented step of publishing a non-endorsement of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. "He is a democratic socialist who too often ignores the unavoidable trade-offs of governance," wrote the Times editorial board. "He favors rent freezes that could restrict housing supply and make it harder for younger New Yorkers and new arrivals to afford housing. He wants the government to operate grocery stores, as if customer service and retail sales were strengths of the public sector. He minimizes the importance of policing."

None of this is new, it turns out. During his run for New York State Assembly, he declared that he believed in "socialist feminism" and that defunding the police was a feminist issue. How, exactly, does that work?

That photo gets cut off, so here's the full picture:

His post reads:

That means:

  • Statewide abortion access fund
  • Childcare benefits, wages for at-home care
  • Crack down on workplace abuses
  • Decriminalize sex work and defund NYPD

This guy really wants to shut down the police.

No wonder he's so for defunding the police. He has his own security.

How many of them are ex-cops, and how many are social workers trained in "conflict resolution and de-escalation"?

Tags: NEW YORK

