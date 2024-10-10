'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and...
And Kamala Wouldn't Change a THING! Check Out How Much LESS You Make (MORE You Spend) Under Biden/Harris

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on October 10, 2024
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

The Biden/Harris administration has done so much to destroy our borders, our economy, and ultimately our country. You'd think Kamala would have been smart enough (we're kidding, we know she's not smart enough) to disagree with at least one thing Biden has done as president over the past four years considering how unpopular he has been but ... nope. When asked, Kamala herself said she wouldn't change a THING.

So when you see this about the amount of money you make now (the value) and how much you spend now, that should tell you everything you need to know about why Kamala Harris cannot win in November.

To be quite honest, Americans can't afford four more years of this.

Hell, Tim Walz himself said so: 

Take a look at the numbers which we all know, do not lie.

That's probably why Democrats are always trying to tell us how racist math is.

Holy Hell. So in four years, that means a dollar is only worth .83 cents now. (Look at us, doing math!)

Wow.

And of course, everything is way more expensive ... 

There's a reason credit card debt has reached record-breaking amounts.

Our dollar is worth less and everything costs more.

It's the Democrat way.

Was that before or AFTER they claimed it was just temporary?

As John says, vote accordingly.

=======================================================================

