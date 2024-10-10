And Kamala Wouldn't Change a THING! Check Out How Much LESS You Make (MORE You Spend) Under Biden/Harris

The Biden/Harris administration has done so much to destroy our borders, our economy, and ultimately our country. You'd think Kamala would have been smart enough (we're kidding, we know she's not smart enough) to disagree with at least one thing Biden has done as president over the past four years considering how unpopular he has been but ... nope. When asked, Kamala herself said she wouldn't change a THING.

So when you see this about the amount of money you make now (the value) and how much you spend now, that should tell you everything you need to know about why Kamala Harris cannot win in November.

To be quite honest, Americans can't afford four more years of this.

Hell, Tim Walz himself said so:

Tim Walz finally tells the truth:



“We can’t afford four more years of this.”pic.twitter.com/rRi9uS5ry7 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 22, 2024

Take a look at the numbers which we all know, do not lie.

That's probably why Democrats are always trying to tell us how racist math is.

If you made $100,000 a year when Biden-Harris took office...



Congratulations, you now make $83,000 a year.



Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/WAV2dI7m47 — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) October 10, 2024

Holy Hell. So in four years, that means a dollar is only worth .83 cents now. (Look at us, doing math!)

Wow.

And of course, everything is way more expensive ...

And Harris "wouldn't change a thing..." pic.twitter.com/RwsVWJxzzN — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) October 10, 2024

There's a reason credit card debt has reached record-breaking amounts.

This actually doesn’t surprise me. I know I live amongst the poors, but I was easily able to keep $8-10k in my savings, plus a couple extra $K in the checking account. Now, I’m lucky to keep over $1K in savings, $200-300 in checking. It’s not my imagination. — nobody important (@mahtinwesley) October 10, 2024

Our dollar is worth less and everything costs more.

It's the Democrat way.

Yeah but the TV told me inflation is actually good 👍 — Boogerbeard (@Boogerbeard1) October 10, 2024

Was that before or AFTER they claimed it was just temporary?

As John says, vote accordingly.

