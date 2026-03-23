On Diego Garcia, Anthony Scaramucci Is Just Asking Questions -- Really, Really Dumb Questions



Without question, one of the biggest failings of the first Trump administration was the people with whom the President surrounded himself. For the most part, this is not a mistake Trump has repeated, as his second-term Cabinet and senior staff are filled with conservative rock stars.

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But Hell hath no fury like a former aide scorned, so many of the people Trump kicked to the curb continue to bite at his ankles during the second term, desperate for attention from the legacy media, who they know also hate the President.

Of all of those anklebiters, perhaps none is more desperate than Anthony Scaramucci, who was dismissed from Trump's West Wing almost before he had finished unpacking his boxes and has held a bitter grudge ever since.

The thing about having TDS, though, is that it tends to rot out your critical thinking skills. 'The Mooch' demonstrated proof of this over the weekend when he decided he was going to ask the questions no one else was asking regarding Iran's attempt to strike the US base on Diego Garcia.

Here is Scaramucci proving that, yes, there are such things as stupid questions:

Here’s the question nobody in Washington is asking about the Diego Garcia strike: how did Iran know exactly where to aim? They don’t have satellite coverage of the Indian Ocean. Someone gave them the targeting data. Who? And what does that make this war? — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 22, 2026

As the hilarious Community Note below the tweet shows, the reason nobody in Washington was asking those questions is that they aren't worth asking. Diego Garcia isn't exactly a secret location, and you don't need a satellite to find out precisely where it is.

Even funnier than the note, though, was the avalanche of replies pointing and laughing at Scaramucci.

Gee, I wonder how they could possibly figure out where to aim… pic.twitter.com/M60DX7rPK3 — E__Strobel (@E__Strobel) March 22, 2026

Google Earth and Google Maps are free, but maybe The Mooch isn't aware of their existence. Or thinks Iran isn't.

Maybe they linked to this secret database: https://t.co/o8LJuVgWLZ pic.twitter.com/zmzUPLW9kJ — Honey Badger (@SalsaPrice) March 22, 2026

Shhh. Don't tell the Iranians about that. They might also be able to locate, say, the White House.

Even you can not be this stupid. Diego Garcia is a known location. You can Google its coordinates, mah Dude. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) March 22, 2026

Oh yes, he can. Never underestimate Scaramucci's ability to be a blithering idiot.

This guy’s stupidity cuts me like a knife. What an imbecile. https://t.co/Z3WkNX6YDy — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 23, 2026

As Ricky Gervais famously said, 'When you are dead, you do not know you are dead. It's only painful and difficult for others. The same applies when you are stupid.'

Ice Cube is all of us after reading Scaramucci's post.

Bro the runway is right here in Google Maps. It took exactly 1/1000th of a Scaramucci unit to find it. https://t.co/GcIZlXqYdO https://t.co/zdau9Thvks pic.twitter.com/zzgIVFJctD — Crispin Burke (@CrispinBurke) March 22, 2026

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We're not familiar with that measurement scale. But we dare not contemplate what a full Scaramucci unit would look like.

This is the dumbest question I’ve heard asked on here in a long, long time. 😂 https://t.co/SNNVgbio0C — Tom Shugart (@tshugart3) March 22, 2026

We don't disagree. And THAT is saying something, considering that AOC posts on X nearly every day.

HEY, Mr. Spock! Don't lump all 8 billion of us in with Scaramucci just because we share the same planet.

We'd send him to another one if we could.

Why is it the higher the education the less you know? pic.twitter.com/qmOuNnMFEM — Musings of a nobody (@JustaCi54400863) March 22, 2026

Scaramucci went to Harvard Law School. We think that answers the question.

No body is asking because anyone with 2 brain cells to rub together already knows.



Yikes you’re not just dumb you’re Tucker Carlson dumb. — Noah Fence (@tilh16) March 22, 2026

OOF!

Tough, but fair.

Wow. Incredible that you haven't deleted this utterly moronic post, Mooch. You obviously learned geography & geology from the same place Hank Johnson did. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) March 23, 2026

Oh, no! Is Diego Garcia going to tip over like Guam because we have a military base there, too?

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Pete Hegseth should probably address that.

It is a very common form of brain damage known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.

And it's quite debilitating.

Here’s a question no one is asking: If the Continental Shelf is holding up all that land, then what is holding up the Continental Shelf? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/JMGBhYayvC — 🇺🇸𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿⚓️ (@USN_Submariner) March 22, 2026

HA!

Be nice, now. If Scaramucci sees that, he's probably going to be pondering that riddle for at least a week or two.

Yes the island of Diego Garcia submerges and moves to another location. — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) March 22, 2026

Oh, Lord. Don't tell anyone on the left that. They'll believe it.

And then they'll start posting about how Diego Garcia is Trump's secret Bond villain lair.

Believe it or not, however, someone did manage to post something in response to Scaramucci that was even dumber than his questions.

Israel fired the missiles at Diego Garcia in an attempt to get Britain and other countries involved in the Iran war



Israel is losing this war and is resorting to desperate measures https://t.co/dYK0svJ1Wo — Socialist Voice (@SocialistVoice) March 22, 2026

LOL.

Yes, there is quite a bit of insanity on X these days. But we would expect nothing less from an account called 'Socialist Voice.'

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Maybe that account and Scaramucci can join forces and buy tin foil in bulk to make their hats.

You know, it's a lot more efficient that way.





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