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On Diego Garcia, Anthony Scaramucci Is Just Asking Questions -- Really, Really Dumb Questions

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on March 23, 2026
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit


Without question, one of the biggest failings of the first Trump administration was the people with whom the President surrounded himself. For the most part, this is not a mistake Trump has repeated, as his second-term Cabinet and senior staff are filled with conservative rock stars. 

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But Hell hath no fury like a former aide scorned, so many of the people Trump kicked to the curb continue to bite at his ankles during the second term, desperate for attention from the legacy media, who they know also hate the President. 

Of all of those anklebiters, perhaps none is more desperate than Anthony Scaramucci, who was dismissed from Trump's West Wing almost before he had finished unpacking his boxes and has held a bitter grudge ever since. 

The thing about having TDS, though, is that it tends to rot out your critical thinking skills. 'The Mooch' demonstrated proof of this over the weekend when he decided he was going to ask the questions no one else was asking regarding Iran's attempt to strike the US base on Diego Garcia. 

Here is Scaramucci proving that, yes, there are such things as stupid questions: 

As the hilarious Community Note below the tweet shows, the reason nobody in Washington was asking those questions is that they aren't worth asking. Diego Garcia isn't exactly a secret location, and you don't need a satellite to find out precisely where it is.

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Even funnier than the note, though, was the avalanche of replies pointing and laughing at Scaramucci. 

Google Earth and Google Maps are free, but maybe The Mooch isn't aware of their existence. Or thinks Iran isn't. 

Shhh. Don't tell the Iranians about that. They might also be able to locate, say, the White House. 

Oh yes, he can. Never underestimate Scaramucci's ability to be a blithering idiot. 

As Ricky Gervais famously said, 'When you are dead, you do not know you are dead. It's only painful and difficult for others. The same applies when you are stupid.'

Ice Cube is all of us after reading Scaramucci's post. 

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We're not familiar with that measurement scale. But we dare not contemplate what a full Scaramucci unit would look like. 

We don't disagree. And THAT is saying something, considering that AOC posts on X nearly every day. 

HEY, Mr. Spock! Don't lump all 8 billion of us in with Scaramucci just because we share the same planet. 

We'd send him to another one if we could. 

Scaramucci went to Harvard Law School. We think that answers the question. 

OOF! 

Tough, but fair. 

Oh, no! Is Diego Garcia going to tip over like Guam because we have a military base there, too? 

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Pete Hegseth should probably address that. 

It is a very common form of brain damage known as Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

And it's quite debilitating. 

HA! 

Be nice, now. If Scaramucci sees that, he's probably going to be pondering that riddle for at least a week or two. 

Oh, Lord. Don't tell anyone on the left that. They'll believe it. 

And then they'll start posting about how Diego Garcia is Trump's secret Bond villain lair. 

Believe it or not, however, someone did manage to post something in response to Scaramucci that was even dumber than his questions. 

LOL. 

Yes, there is quite a bit of insanity on X these days. But we would expect nothing less from an account called 'Socialist Voice.' 

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Maybe that account and Scaramucci can join forces and buy tin foil in bulk to make their hats. 

You know, it's a lot more efficient that way. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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