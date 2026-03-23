The Crying Caucus: Democrat Presidential Hopefuls 'Lean Into Their Childhood Traumas'



Move over, White Dudes for Harris. There's a whole new crop of Democrat men (allegedly) who want everyone to know that they're not afraid of crying into their satin pillows.

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And this time, they're seeking the presidency themselves.

In a story yesterday that we honestly can't believe is real, Axios' Alex Thompson and Holly Otterbein profiled three Democrats who are 2028 hopefuls, and who also aren't afraid to 'lean into their childhood traumas' in order to connect with voters.

Yep, that oughta' win back the men who are leaving the party in droves.

Dems eyeing White House lean into their childhood traumas https://t.co/pw1a7Mu6K4 — Axios (@axios) March 22, 2026

As the image shows, the article focuses on Josh Shapiro, Gavin Newsom, and JB Pritzker. The 'trauma' at least two of them are whining about is nothing short of hilarious.

In his recent book, 'Where We Keep the Light,' Shapiro writes that he 'had a happy childhood and, at points, an unhappy childhood home.' He says his mother, Judi, could be unstable, and that he and his siblings believed that 'if we were good, we could stop the chaos and the yelling.'

Shapiro notes that he wrestled with whether to discuss such private family matters, but ultimately did because others have lived through similar experiences — and because his mother's behavior influenced his leadership style.

Oh, no! He had a childhood that was sometimes happy and sometimes not?

So, in other words, every childhood ever. Got it.

Newsom's tale of woe is even more cringeworthy.

The California governor is even more candid about his at-times fraught relationships with both parents, which he says left him caught between two worlds and fully accepted by neither. In his new book, 'Young Man in a Hurry,' Newsom recounts having dyslexia and how his mother, Tessa— who carried most of the burden of raising him and his sister — tried to console him over his struggles in school by saying: 'It's okay to be average, Gavin.'

Newsom writes that although she meant to comfort him, he recalls no 'crueler words.'

Well, he sure showed her! He's been sub-average his entire adult life.

(But maybe now we know why he helped MAID her in 2002.)

Of the three, only Pritzker's childhood reflects true trauma, having lost both of his parents before he turned 18. But somehow, we suspect that the Hyatt Hotel billions he inherited helped him get by.

Yes, rich liberal white guys faced so much trauma growing up. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 22, 2026

Hey, Newsom only had the Getty family supporting him for his entire life. He's just like all of the poor black children he's so recently tried to identify with.

As for Shapiro, that private school he attended (current tuition, $40,000 per year) must have been a true hardship.

Democrats’ 2028 strategy:



Double down on being a victim. https://t.co/U3YoC2UaJE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 23, 2026

With regard to Pritzker, we don't mean to belittle his losing both of his parents. That truly is a childhood trauma, and a very difficult one.

But it doesn't have anything to do with running for President, and it doesn't mean he's remotely qualified for the job.

This is weird. Not very masculine coded https://t.co/Q7iJ6aj8s4 — Evan Barker (@evanwch) March 22, 2026

Democrats might as well just give up altogether on appealing to men if this is the strategy of their leading candidates.

Why are democrats losing Hispanic voters?



The democrats: https://t.co/uwKVJTwUKW — Da Dad (@RogueLeaderLA) March 22, 2026

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Somehow, we don't think this is going to make them connect with the minority voters the party is hemorrhaging.

Most women don't even want to hear it (except for maybe the AWFLs).

Nope. Not even a little bit.

A billionaireby birth and the child of the Gettys' lawyerwantnypu to know how hard they had it compared to you. — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) March 22, 2026

Apparently, none of their childhood traumas taught them anything about self-awareness.

LOL.

It should make for an entertaining Democrat primary debate, though.

“I’m weaker!”

“No I’M weaker!”

“Nuh UH, my parents never loved me!”

“Well that’s just because you’re a CISHET MAN!” https://t.co/hZmf1XLjja — Tuor Eladar (@AgitpropMaster) March 23, 2026

We're tempted to laugh at that, except that might indeed be exactly what their debates sound like.

Democrats love playing the suffering victim role. It's so cringe and everyone is over it. https://t.co/RLVQ4aig05 — Jessie J 🇺🇸 (@cashsmama08) March 22, 2026

SO over it.

Since nothing about any of these three men is ever sincere or authentic, we can only imagine that they're trying to imitate JD Vance and how Hillbilly Elegy introduced him to America.

The difference is that Vance never sought to make his childhood his entire appeal to voters, and it was clear that adult Vance had made peace with his mother and his disadvantaged youth.

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"I have unresolved issues from my past. Make me your leader." is not a great political strategy https://t.co/EbVm7UDVW0 — Clay Redfern (@ClayRedfern) March 23, 2026

Will their campaign posters feature them lying and weeping on a couch with a box of Kleenex next to them?

When you have nothing to offer — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 22, 2026

That's a good point. None of them can run on their records, that's for sure. So, they might as well give this a try.

Those White Dudes for Harris we mentioned above will LOVE it.

Yeah just what we need, a traumatized POTUS. — Lhop (@Lhop963) March 22, 2026

You can practically hear them screaming and stomping their feet, 'SEE? I'M RELATABLE, DAMMIT!'

Good grief. They just can't be normal. People want solutions to problems: Healthcare, the border, tariffs, unaffordable housing, foreign policy, etc. Note to Dems - BE NORMAL. SOLVE PROBLEMS. I need a government not a therapist. https://t.co/SWdvfFqZpm — Boethius' Therapist (@Boethius01) March 23, 2026

It's not normal. Not in the least.

But it is today's Democrat Party.

The one and only Scott Jennings may have said it best:

The most miserable party is conducting a miserable primary in a race to see who can make all Americans the most miserable. https://t.co/fL2CMo7pmT — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 23, 2026

Yep. Nailed it.

After all, they don't say 'misery loves company' for nothing.

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Hopefully, America will reject this obvious appeal to emotional instability when 2028 rolls around.

That should give Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro, and JB Pritzker plenty of time to get the therapy they so desperately need.





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