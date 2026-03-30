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Did 'Coach' Walz Write It? X ROASTS Dems Over New 'Playbook For Winning Campaigns Everywhere''

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 PM on March 30, 2026
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During the 2024 presidential campaign -- back when leftists were still trying to pretend that Tim Walz was 'masculine' (or even remotely normal) -- the DNC rolled out the 'coach' for one of the cringiest political ads we have ever seen

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OOF. How did that work out for the Harris-Walz campaign? And how did the DNC think this was a good idea?

Of course, Project 2025 was never a playbook. It was simply a policy and position paper produced by The Heritage Foundation that was never incorporated into Donald Trump's campaign or the Republican platform. 

But, for whatever deranged reason, the Democrats decided that they needed their own 'playbook,' and they announced it today on X. 

That's strange. We could have sworn that JB Pritzker already announced the Democrats' playbook 10 days ago. He even called it Project 2029. 

If you're not familiar with its proposals, there is really only one: arrest everyone who ever worked with or even voted for Trump.

Apparently, however, today's new playbook is also super secret, since you can only read it if you sign up for countless fundraising emails from the party. 

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Nope. And no need. 

Thankfully, we know the left all too well, so no one actually had to read it to know what it contained. 

Well, that's Page One for sure. Do they even need any more pages? 

Oh, right. We forgot. Cheating in elections is also necessary for Democrats to win. 

Don't forget the dead people and the illegal aliens. Those voting blocs are essential. 

Especially young American women who are 'in the wrong place at the wrong time.' Right, Alderwoman Maria Hadden?

She is not mentioned. Nor is Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, Dacara Thompson, or the countless other young women the Democrats' new favorite constituency has murdered. 

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Well, except in New York City, obviously. 

Short answer? Yes. 

Pretty sneaky, Democrats. Alinsky would be proud. 

Just like taking football pointers from Coach 'Mean Pick Six' Walz, following the strategy of a party with the lowest approval rating in the history of approval ratings doesn't seem like a smart idea. 

Even Democrat Socialists were not impressed.

When the Communists are laughing at you, that might be a new low.

Also, it's more than 100 pages long? LOL. 

As the saying goes, 'We ain't readin' all that.'

The most pathetic part of the release is that the Democrats' X account has 2.5 million followers, yet HOURS after releasing the 'playbook,' it has almost no engagement. 

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The only people responding to it or retweeting it (other than DNC chair Ken Martin) were those mocking it. 

That's just embarrassing. 

It got so bad for the Dems that X even started a hashtag game: #PagesFromTheDemocratPlaybook.

For a party so concerned with 'our democracy,' they don't seem to have any problem with rigging their primaries -- or just cancelling them altogether. 

Democrats believe you are 'transphobic' if you like to date women who have actual, you know, woman parts.

Right? The playbook could never leave out the party's one and only policy position: 'If Trump is fer it, we agin' it.' 

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HA. 

We love that this part of the playbook takes up 86 pages. 

Though if we're being honest and truthful, that still might not be enough. 

Ultimately, we have no idea what is going to happen in the midterms. And anyone who says they do know is probably selling something.

But, given the Democrats' recent track record, we can be certain of one thing: this new playbook isn't going to help them.

============================================

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC JB PRITZKER TIM WALZ

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