Did 'Coach' Walz Write It? X ROASTS Dems Over New 'Playbook For Winning Campaigns Everywhere''



During the 2024 presidential campaign -- back when leftists were still trying to pretend that Tim Walz was 'masculine' (or even remotely normal) -- the DNC rolled out the 'coach' for one of the cringiest political ads we have ever seen.

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Before I was governor, I was a high school teacher and football coach.



Trust me. You take the time to draw up a playbook like Project 2025, you’re gonna use it. pic.twitter.com/kZTYI7KQb6 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 21, 2024

OOF. How did that work out for the Harris-Walz campaign? And how did the DNC think this was a good idea?

Of course, Project 2025 was never a playbook. It was simply a policy and position paper produced by The Heritage Foundation that was never incorporated into Donald Trump's campaign or the Republican platform.

But, for whatever deranged reason, the Democrats decided that they needed their own 'playbook,' and they announced it today on X.

Today, we released a playbook for campaigns, organizers, and Democrats across the country to help build winning campaigns in 2026 and beyond.



When Democrats organize everywhere, we can win anywhere. Learn more at https://t.co/WkMR2E7qOw. pic.twitter.com/G8pt5gYJOq — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 30, 2026

That's strange. We could have sworn that JB Pritzker already announced the Democrats' playbook 10 days ago. He even called it Project 2029.

If you're not familiar with its proposals, there is really only one: arrest everyone who ever worked with or even voted for Trump.

Apparently, however, today's new playbook is also super secret, since you can only read it if you sign up for countless fundraising emails from the party.

Can someone willing to put in their email let me know how cringe this is? https://t.co/TcQw170Wqg — Rh3t0ric (on bsky) 🔆 (@AvgLibSoc) March 30, 2026

Nope. And no need.

Thankfully, we know the left all too well, so no one actually had to read it to know what it contained.

Here’s the book in a nutshell 👇🏻😏 pic.twitter.com/3nGXM3f1yV — Mike Cee 🇺🇸👊🏻💀🤘🏻🇺🇸 (@MCEE666) March 30, 2026

Well, that's Page One for sure. Do they even need any more pages?

Oh, right. We forgot. Cheating in elections is also necessary for Democrats to win.

Vote early and often.



Same as always. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 30, 2026

Don't forget the dead people and the illegal aliens. Those voting blocs are essential.

It’s just one page that reads: ‘Always put all illegal aliens before Americans.’ — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) March 30, 2026

Especially young American women who are 'in the wrong place at the wrong time.' Right, Alderwoman Maria Hadden?

Any mention of Sheridan Gorman in your little playbook? — Retired Florida Trucker Frank (@FlaTruckerFrank) March 30, 2026

She is not mentioned. Nor is Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, Dacara Thompson, or the countless other young women the Democrats' new favorite constituency has murdered.

We understand the Democrat playbook already & it has been rejected.https://t.co/IdbeudGxiT pic.twitter.com/LjuHSAB7oP — Truth Seeker 1982 (@TruthSeeker1982) March 30, 2026

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Well, except in New York City, obviously.

Is it just crib notes from Alinsky and Lenin? — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) March 30, 2026

Short answer? Yes.

All you did was change the title. pic.twitter.com/RVgmCwF8I6 — Redleg_Ranger13 (@redleg_ranger13) March 30, 2026

Pretty sneaky, Democrats. Alinsky would be proud.

Just like taking football pointers from Coach 'Mean Pick Six' Walz, following the strategy of a party with the lowest approval rating in the history of approval ratings doesn't seem like a smart idea.

Even Democrat Socialists were not impressed.

I'm about 100 pages in and nothing about policy.



LMFAO. https://t.co/jFOk4DDZIJ — Winter (@LeftyWinter) March 30, 2026

When the Communists are laughing at you, that might be a new low.

Also, it's more than 100 pages long? LOL.

As the saying goes, 'We ain't readin' all that.'

'Playbook.' That's the truth you didn't men to say (truth is always accidentally exposed by you nasty, terrible people). You see destroying our country as a game, the winner of which gets full forever control. Just like in Soviet Russia. Never gonna happen, morons. — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) March 30, 2026

The most pathetic part of the release is that the Democrats' X account has 2.5 million followers, yet HOURS after releasing the 'playbook,' it has almost no engagement.

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The only people responding to it or retweeting it (other than DNC chair Ken Martin) were those mocking it.

That's just embarrassing.

Is this as good as your last playbook? No kings, right? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/DKUhLbufPD — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) March 30, 2026

It got so bad for the Dems that X even started a hashtag game: #PagesFromTheDemocratPlaybook.

#PagesFromTheDemocratPlaybook

Page 82:

No Kings (unless they’re ours) — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@QSF_Tertullian) March 30, 2026

For a party so concerned with 'our democracy,' they don't seem to have any problem with rigging their primaries -- or just cancelling them altogether.

Explaining why dating a transgender woman is the same as a cis woman. Page 200#PagesFromTheDemocratPlaybook — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) March 30, 2026

Democrats believe you are 'transphobic' if you like to date women who have actual, you know, woman parts.

#PagesFromTheDemocratPlaybook

Page 00

Never Trump. No Trump. Under No Circumstances Trump. Trump Nada.

Forbid Trump. Absolutely Trumpless.

Deny Trump. Trump Negative. Decline Trump. pic.twitter.com/ypoOum0nzr — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 30, 2026

Right? The playbook could never leave out the party's one and only policy position: 'If Trump is fer it, we agin' it.'

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HA.

We love that this part of the playbook takes up 86 pages.

Though if we're being honest and truthful, that still might not be enough.

Ultimately, we have no idea what is going to happen in the midterms. And anyone who says they do know is probably selling something.

But, given the Democrats' recent track record, we can be certain of one thing: this new playbook isn't going to help them.





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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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